Connect with us

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Johnson Williams Middle School Girl’s Basketball final game of the season – April 15, 2021

Published

3 hours ago

on

Joins us on Thursday, April 15, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson-Williams Middle School in the final game of the season. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Livestream

Semi-Finals: Skyline Middle School vs Warren County Middle School, 7th Grade Girls Basketball – April 13, 2021

Published

4 days ago

on

April 10, 2021

By

Join us on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the semi-final Girl’s basketball game. The game starts at 5:00 pm – Skyline vs Warren County – streamed live, right here, on the Royal Examiner.

Catch all the action here.

 

Game starts at around 11 minutes into the video. Image quality improves at the game start.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School Girl’s Basketball – April 8, 2021

Published

6 days ago

on

April 8, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, April 8, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on  Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball – April 6, 2021

Published

1 week ago

on

April 6, 2021

By

Joins us on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Warren County Middle. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Johnson Williams Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 18, 2021

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 18, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, March 18, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson-Williams Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 16, 2021

Published

1 month ago

on

March 15, 2021

By


Joins us on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021 – Game canceled

Published

1 month ago

on

March 8, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School (Clarke County). The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
54°
Rain
6:35am7:50pm EDT
Feels like: 54°F
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
61/41°F
59/39°F
63/46°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
17
Sat
all-day Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Apr 17 all-day
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
This tried and true Epic 24-hour AR will test your biking, paddling, trekking, and navigation skills as you explore two state parks (one of them brand new!) and national forest lands. Join soloists and teams[...]
9:00 am Basic Pistol Shooting Class @ Warren County Community Center
Basic Pistol Shooting Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 17 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Basic Pistol Shooting Class @ Warren County Community Center
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class for those interested on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.[...]
10:00 am 2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 17 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
2nd United States Cavalry - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 2nd US Cavalry as they perform daily tasks of the Union soldiers. Activities[...]
10:00 am Community Earth Day Celebration @ Skyline High School
Community Earth Day Celebration @ Skyline High School
Apr 17 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Community Earth Day Celebration @ Skyline High School
 
Apr
18
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 18 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and prompts, we[...]
10:00 am 2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 18 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
2nd United States Cavalry - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 2nd US Cavalry as they perform daily tasks of the Union soldiers. Activities[...]
Apr
20
Tue
all-day Mad Science Kit @ Warren County Community Center
Mad Science Kit @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
Mad Science Kit @ Warren County Community Center
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Mad Science Kit contains experiments that focus on fun, interactivity, and entertainment. Participants ages 6-12 will be able to perform four (4) experiments, including Dyed Carnations, Lava Lamps,[...]
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 20 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 20 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Apr
24
Sat
10:00 am Earth Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Earth Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 24 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Earth Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
On this Earth Day, celebrate safely by doing your part to restore our earth and joining the Great Global Cleanup. Stop by one of our tables at the Explorer Outpost, Picnic Area, or Lost Mountain[...]