Connect with us

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Johnson Williams Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 18, 2021

Published

1 hour ago

on

Joins us on Thursday, March 18, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson-Williams Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Livestream

Warren County Middle School vs Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 16, 2021

Published

3 days ago

on

March 15, 2021

By


Joins us on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Skyline Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021 – Game canceled

Published

1 week ago

on

March 8, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Warren County Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Johnson Williams Middle School (Clarke County). The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School vs Daniel Morgan Middle School Girl’s Basketball – March 11, 2021

Published

1 week ago

on

March 8, 2021

By

Joins us on Thursday, March 11, 2021, when the Skyline Middle School Girl’s Basketball team takes on Daniel Morgan Middle School. The 7th-grade game starts at 5 pm and the 8th-grade at 6:30 pm.

Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School Boy’s Basketball playoff game Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 5 pm

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 16, 2021

By

Skyline Middle School Boy’s Basketball playoff game is scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5 pm. 7th grade will play Daniel Morgan Middle School and following, the 8th grade will play Johnson Williams Middle School. Catch all the action right here on the Royal Examiner.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Warren County Middle School hosting Wrestling Championships February 12, 2020

Published

1 month ago

on

February 12, 2021

By

Warren County Middle School hosting Wrestling Championships February 12, 2020. Starts at 5 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Livestream

Skyline Middle School Boy’s basketball semi-finals February 12, 2021

Published

1 month ago

on

February 12, 2021

By

Details to come. Game starts at 5 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
54°
Cloudy
7:18am7:22pm EDT
Feels like: 54°F
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.67"Hg
UV index: 1
FriSatSun
48/27°F
55/30°F
61/34°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
20
Sat
11:00 am Fairy Tale Family Tea Party @ Downtown Market
Fairy Tale Family Tea Party @ Downtown Market
Mar 20 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Fairy Tale Family Tea Party @ Downtown Market
Hear ye, Hear ye – Fairy tale friends your presence is requested. Please join us as we paint and have a bit of tea. We encourage everyone big and small, boys, girls, moms, dads, and[...]
Mar
21
Sun
4:00 pm Fairy Tale Family Tea Party @ Downtown Market
Fairy Tale Family Tea Party @ Downtown Market
Mar 21 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Fairy Tale Family Tea Party @ Downtown Market
Hear ye, Hear ye – Fairy tale friends your presence is requested. Please join us as we paint and have a bit of tea. We encourage everyone big and small, boys, girls, moms, dads, and[...]
Mar
23
Tue
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Mar
27
Sat
2:00 pm Pisanki Polish Easter Eggs Class @ Downtown Market
Pisanki Polish Easter Eggs Class @ Downtown Market
Mar 27 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Pisanki Polish Easter Eggs Class @ Downtown Market
Join us as Kat teaches the technique of Pisanki, which is an Eastern European folk art in which eggs are decorated using the wax-resist method. Different regions have different styles. Kat will be doing the[...]
Mar
28
Sun
2:00 pm Pictures with the Easter Bunny @ Warren County Community Center
Pictures with the Easter Bunny @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 28 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Pictures with the Easter Bunny @ Warren County Community Center
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Pictures will be taken and printed on site; upon departure you will be given an Easter[...]
Mar
30
Tue
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Apr
3
Sat
12:00 pm Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 3 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Eggs are popping up all over Sky Meadows State Park. Visit our egg-laying free-range chickens by taking our Chicken Walk. Go on an egg-citing Geocache adventure. Kids, use your scavenger hunting skills using clues from[...]
Apr
6
Tue
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 6 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Apr
13
Tue
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]