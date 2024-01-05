Skyline Middle School’s Interact and NJHS Clubs: Making a Difference One Project at a Time

Skyline Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) and Interact Club have been buzzing with activity, demonstrating their commitment to service and community impact. This year, these young change-makers have undertaken various projects, each contributing significantly to the school and the broader community.

One of their notable initiatives was creating expectation posters during a school-wide expectations reset. These posters, crafted with care and creativity, now adorn the walls of Skyline Middle School, serving as daily reminders of the school’s core values and standards.

In a heartwarming display of community service, members from both the Interact and Early Act Clubs dedicated their time to The Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign. On December 16, these enthusiastic students took shifts at a local Walmart, engaging with the community and collecting donations. Their efforts were incredibly successful, raising over $100 per hour, a testament to their dedication and the generosity of the community.

Additionally, the clubs have been involved in smaller yet impactful projects. Interact students, lent a helping hand to instructional coaches by cutting out Santa hats and preparing new schedule cards, demonstrating their willingness to support school staff in diverse ways.

In a touching tribute to veterans, both the NJHS and Interact Club members created patriotic cards for the Honor Flight, a program that honors U.S. veterans. These cards, filled with gratitude and respect, were distributed to veterans, adding a personal touch to their Honor Flight experience.

Another act of kindness was the coat drive organized by NJHS students. In the spirit of giving during the holiday season, they collected 28 coats for children in need, ensuring warmth and comfort during the colder months.

Looking ahead, the clubs are gearing up for their upcoming Coin Drive for the Wheelchair Project. Scheduled for January 16-22, this initiative aims to raise funds to provide wheelchairs for those in need. Just $75 can fund a wheelchair, making a significant difference in someone’s life. To promote this cause, students have crafted flyers and set up a volunteer schedule to collect donations each morning during the drive.

Skyline Middle School’s NJHS and Interact Clubs exemplify the power of young people to make a meaningful impact. Through their diverse range of service projects, they have not only supported their school and local community but have also reached out to touch the lives of veterans and those in need beyond their immediate surroundings. As they continue their journey of service, their efforts stand as a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for us all.