Sleep, brain cleaning and Alzheimer’s disease

New research suggests that getting quality sleep may be even more important than once realized. In particular, sleep disruptions could impact the way the brain functions. Here’s what’s been uncovered.

Toxic proteins

The presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Normally, the brain’s glymphatic system uses cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to remove these proteins and other waste products. But if these proteins accumulate in the brain, they can destroy healthy neurons, thereby causing various symptoms.

The proper functioning of the glymphatic system, however, heavily depends on the quality of sleep.

Sleep and aging

The glymphatic system functions best during deep non-REM sleep, which is the stage of sleep that typically becomes shorter as we age. Thus, scientists suspect that age-related changes in sleep play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

A new avenue for prevention

The connection between aging, sleep chan¬ges and Alzheimer’s disease is well established. However, the new research suggests that working to improve sleep quality in at-risk populations could be a promising avenue for prevention.

Improving your sleep

This new information reinforces the idea that maintaining good sleeping habits is crucial to your long-term health.

If you routinely wake up feeling exhausted, take steps to improve the quality of your sleep. For instance, you can try limiting caffeine in the afternoon, getting more daily exercise and cutting down on screen time before bed.

Sleep problems shouldn’t be ignored. If you’re worried about your sleeping habits, or if lifestyle changes don’t seem to help, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.