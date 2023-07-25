Connect with us

Home

Sleeping in Style: Six Decor Themes for an Elegant Bedroom

Published

15 mins ago

on

Redesigning your bedroom? If you’re considering transforming your sleeping quarters into a sanctuary of elegance, here are six distinctive decor themes to inspire your creativity and help you achieve your desired aesthetic.

The Romantic theme infuses your bedroom with softness and grandeur. This look can be achieved by combining shades of white and pale pink. Install moldings along the walls to enhance the room’s elegance and complete the look with a faux fur rug and a four-poster bed.

For the globetrotters, the Adventurer theme uses earth tones and elements that evoke images of worldwide travel. To make a strong impression, consider displaying a large map of the ancient world on the wall, encouraging dreams of distant lands and adventures.

The Bohemian theme draws on the principles of comfort and creativity. Install long, sheer curtains on the windows, or hang them directly from the ceiling for a whimsical touch, and add soft backlighting. Bright, colorful cushions on the bed will lend the space a vibrant, eclectic feel.

The Urban theme is sleek and chic, characterized by a brick accent wall—real or faux—adorned with metallic accessories. Dark tones like black and gray add a sophisticated edge, capturing the essence of city living.

The Scandinavian theme is all about simplicity and warmth. Combine natural materials like wood, rope, and wool, keeping the color scheme minimalistic with white and black. The focus should be on functional objects that also serve as decor, a nod to Scandinavian design’s emphasis on practicality.

Lastly, the Zen theme transforms your bedroom into a serene oasis, perfect for relaxation. Soft wall colors paired with a mix of simple furniture, plants, and varied light sources create a peaceful atmosphere.

However, if you’re short on confidence or creativity, collaborating with an interior designer can help bring your vision to life. Whether it’s Romantic, Adventurer, Bohemian, Urban, Scandinavian, or Zen, the right theme will turn your bedroom into an elegant and personal retreat.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Home

Tail-Wagging Solutions: Five Dog Care Options for Your Vacation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 23, 2023

By

Planning a vacation but worried about leaving your faithful furry companion behind? Fortunately, there are a plethora of pet-care options available that can ensure your dog’s well-being while you’re away. Here are five viable solutions to consider, offering you peace of mind as you embark on your travels.

  1. Pet Boarding Facilities: From veterinary clinics to specialized care centers, pet boarding facilities offer an array of services, including brushing, bathing, and playtime. These facilities ensure your dog is taken care of in a safe, clean environment.
  2. Dog Hotels: For those looking for a touch of luxury for their pets, dog hotels are the way to go. With amenities like grooming salons and doggy gyms, these facilities offer your dog a vacation of their own.
  3. Kennels: A more affordable alternative, kennels provide essential care and socialization opportunities for your dog. With knowledgeable staff and controlled environments, you can be assured of your dog’s comfort and safety.
  4. Family or Friends: If you have a trusted person in your life who’d enjoy the company of your four-legged friend, this could be an ideal arrangement. However, ensure they genuinely want to take up the responsibility and that their home is safe and comfortable for your pet.
  5. Dog Sitting: With various online platforms connecting pet owners to pet lovers offering sitter services, this is an increasingly popular option. You can find a sitter who can either look after your dog at their place or stay at yours, providing personalized care for your pet.

Choosing the right care for your dog while you’re on vacation requires careful consideration. Before finalizing any option, remember to get your dog’s vaccinations updated, as it’s not only safer but also required by most pet-care establishments. Happy travels and happier searching!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Igniting the Spark: Awakening Your Child’s Scientific Curiosity

Published

4 days ago

on

July 21, 2023

By

From understanding the reasons for a rainbow to unraveling the mysteries of electricity, science is a window to the world. Beyond the fascinating facts and discoveries, it teaches children to collaborate, be informed citizens, and approach work with creativity and methodical precision. Here are some tips for nurturing scientific curiosity in your children.

A potent way to awaken scientific curiosity in your child is to search for answers together. When they ask questions that stump you, take it as an opportunity to explore. Utilize various resources like books, trusted websites, and even scientific journals. This collaborative search not only uncovers answers but also builds research skills, a cornerstone of scientific exploration.

Prompting reflection is another effective way of fostering scientific thinking. When your child witnesses natural phenomena, encourage them to hypothesize about their cause. By asking open-ended questions, you can stimulate critical thinking and discussion, mirroring the process used by scientists worldwide.

One of the most engaging ways of learning science is through experiments. There are numerous fun and educational science experiments that can be carried out at home using common household items. Not only do these hands-on experiments bring theoretical concepts to life, but they also create lasting memories.

Educational outings, such as visiting a science museum, can also ignite curiosity. These museums often host interactive demonstrations and temporary exhibits on various scientific phenomena that can enrich your child’s understanding and make learning fun.

Finally, consider subscribing your child to an age-appropriate scientific magazine. Tailored to their reading level and curiosity, these publications can serve as an exciting source of new knowledge, even for parents!

Implement these ideas tailored to your child’s interests, and watch as their fascination for science blossoms. Nurturing a love for science today can pave the way for the problem solvers, innovators, and informed citizens of tomorrow.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Discover a Simple Technique to Make Your Diamonds Sparkle Again

Published

6 days ago

on

July 19, 2023

By

Diamonds are cherished for their unrivaled brilliance and timeless beauty. However, over time, these exquisite gemstones can lose their luster due to everyday wear and exposure to dirt and oils. But fear not! We have an easy and effective technique to restore the sparkle to your diamonds. In this article, we will guide you through a simple cleaning process that will make your diamonds shine like new.

To bring back the radiance of your diamonds, you’ll need a solution consisting of three parts water and one part ammonia. Begin by immersing the diamond in this solution, allowing it to soak for a few minutes. The ammonia helps to dissolve any dirt and grime, revitalizing the diamond’s brilliance.

Next, take an old toothbrush, make-up brush, or stiff-bristled paintbrush and gently scrub the diamond itself and the prongs that hold the stone in place. Be cautious not to apply excessive pressure, as this could potentially loosen the setting. The brush’s bristles will dislodge any remaining debris, revealing the diamond’s true sparkle.

Once you’ve thoroughly cleaned the diamond, rinse it under a faucet with lukewarm water. Ensure that all traces of the cleaning solution and loosened dirt are completely washed away. Finally, pat the diamond dry with a soft towel, gently removing any remaining moisture.

It is crucial to note that this cleaning technique is suitable for diamonds only and not for other precious gemstones such as sapphires or emeralds. These gemstones require specific care methods due to their unique properties.

One important cautionary note is never to use soap when cleaning diamonds. Soap leaves a cloudy film on the surface of the stone, diminishing its brilliance and defeating the purpose of cleaning.

Your diamonds deserve to be admired for their breathtaking beauty. By following this simple cleaning technique, you can restore their brilliance and make them sparkle like new. Remember to mix three parts water with one part ammonia, immerse the diamond, use a brush to scrub it gently and the prongs, rinse thoroughly, and dry with a soft towel. Avoid using soap, as it can leave a cloudy film on the diamond. Enjoy the renewed radiance of your diamonds and let their beauty captivate all who behold them.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Crafting Your Perfect Workshop: A Guide to Utilizing Garage Space

Published

1 week ago

on

July 17, 2023

By

Ever dreamed of dedicating a space to your own creative or practical projects? If there’s a corner in your garage gathering dust, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and transform it into your personal DIY workshop.

The first step in this exciting project is creating a plan. This should include the dimensions of every item you currently own, as well as those you anticipate acquiring. By doing this, you’ll have a clear idea of how to organize your space effectively. Consider making use of every inch by incorporating storage solutions, such as cabinets under your workbench, or by adding shelves and hooks to walls. Drafting a few layout options will allow you to visualize different configurations and decide which works best for you.

However, a functional workshop doesn’t just prioritize storage. It’s important to make the workspace adaptable to your needs. For example, installing lockable castors under your worktable can significantly enhance the space’s flexibility. This allows you to roll the table to the garage’s center when your vehicle isn’t parked inside and reposition it near the wall once your project is complete.

Comfort is another crucial aspect. Your workshop should be a place where you enjoy spending time. Personalize the space by adding a radio or Bluetooth speaker for some motivational music while you work. Planning to tinker in all seasons? Don’t overlook climate control. Insulate your garage and consult a professional to install a heating or cooling system to make your space a year-round workshop.

Safety should never be compromised. Power tools, while essential, can be hazardous, especially for young children. It’s critical to store these tools in a locked cabinet or place them high enough to restrict access.

Creating a workshop in your garage is a rewarding project that fosters creativity and practical skills. Make a visit to your local stores to procure everything you need to design your unique DIY space. It’s time to unlock your creativity in a workshop tailored perfectly for you.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

Preserving Family Harmony in Estate Planning: An Innovative Approach

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 14, 2023

By

The quest to accumulate wealth for future generations is a common ambition. Yet, it seems, we may be underestimating a potentially devastating side effect – family discord driven by disputes over inheritance. Experts claim that communication, alongside meticulous planning, is key to maintaining family unity.

An alarming 83 percent of individuals over the age of 50 do not possess the fundamental triumvirate of estate planning documents – a will, durable power of attorney, and living trust, as per AARP. Despite such seemingly comprehensive arrangements, family friction can still arise if there’s a lack of communication and consensus on the distribution of assets.

It’s not only about having a will but also about making it transparent. Instead of keeping their inheritance plans covert, parents should open a dialogue with their adult children. Let’s say it is decided that Joe will inherit all the books and Mary all the silver and china. By discussing this beforehand, the parents provide an opportunity for disagreements to surface and be resolved amicably, thus eliminating future conflicts.

Key Steps in Fair Asset Distribution

To ensure family unity and fair distribution of assets, here are five strategies to consider:

  1. Equitable distribution: Although one heir might be better off financially, distributing the same amount to each could prevent resentment.
  2. Creation of a living trust: It outlines how your property will be distributed and can be particularly useful in the case of second marriages. This allows you to ensure your adult children inherit your house instead of leaving it to the whims of your spouse’s will.
  3. Future Value Calculation: Consider that assets of equal value now may appreciate or depreciate differently in the future.
  4. Accessible Will: Leave a copy of your plans with a trusted attorney or friend. This will save your grieving children the distress of searching for it after your demise.
  5. Regular Revisions: Reflect changes in circumstances by reviewing and updating your will and plans every few years.

For couples with young children, the approach to estate planning is significantly different and warrants crucial consideration.

Estate planning is not merely a financial process; it involves thoughtful communication and empathy. It is about nurturing family ties, ensuring fair asset distribution, and creating a lasting legacy of unity and harmony.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Home

The Art of Soundproofing: Creating a Noise-Free Haven at Home

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 13, 2023

By

Home is a sanctuary where tranquility and privacy are paramount. But often, noise from other rooms can encroach on your peace. To preserve the sanctity of your personal space, it might be time to explore the concept of soundproofing.

Soundproofing is quantified using a rating system called Sound Transmission Class (STC). A standard wall with an STC of 25 lets normal conversation through clearly. A jump to STC-60, though, means loud shouting will only be vaguely perceptible, without clarity of words.

Standard interior walls, comprising a single drywall layer nailed to two-by-four studs, typically have an STC of about 35. Thus, loud talking can still be intelligible through these walls. Older homes, with gaps and openings in their walls, often have much worse sound insulation.

The recommended minimum STC for bedroom walls is 48, assuming the adjacent room isn’t noisy. If your bedroom shares a wall with a lively kitchen or bustling family room, consider a minimum STC of 52, although 58 is the optimal choice.

Enhancing soundproofing without dramatically altering your living space can be achieved by adding another layer of 1/2-inch drywall to the existing wall. This approach significantly boosts sound insulation while sealing gaps and blocking sound wave-friendly air paths. A layer of cork under the new drywall can provide additional cushioning and insulation.

If you don’t mind sacrificing a bit more floor space for tranquility, consider installing resilient channels on the original wall. The new drywall is then attached to these soundproofing channels, creating a buffer zone that further reduces noise transmission.

For those seeking a more premium solution, special sound barrier fiberboards made from recycled newspapers are available. While this option can be pricier, it offers superior noise insulation.

Converting your home into a peaceful retreat need not be a challenge. With understanding the science of soundproofing and the right tools, you can create a serene environment where you’re free from intrusive noises. After all, a quiet home is a peaceful home.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Mostly Cloudy
6:07 am8:30 pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 1mph W
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 2
WedThuFri
93/72°F
95/72°F
99/73°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
1
Tue
6:00 pm 16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
Aug 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
The Front Royal Police Department is excited to announce and invite you to join us in celebrating our 16th Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out will be held downtown Front Royal on[...]
6:00 pm National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Aug 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us as we celebrate National Night Out at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. There will be food and prizes and demos for the kids. Middletown Police Department, Stephens City Police Department and the[...]
Aug
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
5
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about the flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay on a Botany and Bloom Series[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Aug 5 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Aug
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]