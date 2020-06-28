EDA in Focus
Sleeping with the enemy? After long closed session, EDA wonders if it should make 2 year-end reports
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority had an end of the fiscal year report from its committees at the regular monthly meeting on Friday morning, June 26. In addition to the status of its finances, assets, communications with related agencies, and executive committee business, the board elected officers for FY-2021. See the EDA office’s press release describing details of various actions taken regarding those reports in the related story below.
As for its officers, the EDA Board of Directors decided to stay the course for another year. On a motion by Tom Pattison, seconded by Jeff Brown after a check with EDA attorney Sharon Pandak that he could vote as one of the nominees, by a 5-0 vote, Gordon absent and Gray Blanton’s seat vacant, the board re-elected its sitting officers: Ed Daley chairman, Browne vice-chair, Jorie Martin treasurer, and Greg Harold secretary.
But before those reports, officer elections and new business are taken care of, five minutes after convening the 8 a.m. meeting the EDA board moved into closed session to discuss “the disposition of publicly held real property” including the Royal Lane so-called “Workforce Housing” parcel recently reacquired without the necessity of additional litigation, as well as discussion of the EDA’s resurrected small business loan program, and its two-pronged civil litigation.
As you “indoor sports fans” know, the first prong of that litigation is against its former Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and 24 co-defendants alleged to have conspired with her to misdirect, fraudulently obtain and/or embezzle $21.3 million of EDA assets. The second prong is the Town of Front Royal’s suit against the EDA. That suit alleges lost assets of over $20 million as a consequence of the EDA financial scandal. After three-hours-and-20 minutes behind closed doors, the board emerged without action or announcement and moved to the open meeting agenda.
The virtual presence of Sands Anderson civil case lead attorney Cullen Seltzer and his colleague Dan Siegel may have offered a clue as to which topic may have accounted for the largest time slot behind closed doors.
“Without the necessity of additional litigation” – what a novel concept. Wonder if anyone in Town Hall has considered such an idea in lieu of an “all in” rather expensive legal gamble that every asset the EDA recovers is somehow owed to you – despite their lack of work on your behalf for over a decade publicly verbalized as justification to pull away from them toward the creation of a second EDA the Town would have full operational funding responsibility for, as opposed to none with the existing EDA?
The irony of still working for a town government that is claiming that essentially every penny the EDA is out to recover in its civil litigation should come to it directly or indirectly despite the above-referenced public claim by Councilman Gary Gillespie, undisputed by his colleagues, that the EDA hasn’t really worked on the Town’s behalf in 15 years, was apparent as the board discussed a fiscal year-end presentation to its sponsoring municipalities.
Should they present to the Town, as well as the County, Chairman Daley, and his board wonder? There appeared little enthusiasm for a presentation to town officials who have repeatedly rejected EDA offers of “good faith negotiations” to determine exactly what the EDA may owe the Town in misdirected assets. Once again the scheduled interim town manager’s monthly update to the EDA board on Town business was neither presented nor even submitted in writing despite the Town’s maintaining its co-founding EDA connection on a legally advised chance for asset distribution was the EDA to somehow fail, despite state codes that prevent EDA’s from declaring bankruptcy.
And what might such a presentation to a municipal body that is claiming no oversight responsibility of the EDA despite enabling the largest single item in the EDA’s civil suit, the $10-million ITFederal loan, by issuing a three-month $10-million “bridge loan” at McDonald’s request to convince a bank to make that loan despite serious asset questions about the eventual recipient, sound like?
“Mr. Mayor and Council, the EDA ends the fiscal year with $85,089 in its operational checking account and another $62,936 in its rental income account ($148,025 combined) – BUT we’d have a lot more if the Town would make good on its undisputed $8.4 million principal debt to us on the construction of the new town police headquarters, not to mention the $701 of daily interest on that FRPD project debt, though a disputed portion based on verbal promises of the former EDA executive director, that is accumulating as the civil litigation creeps forward.
Also noted during the financial report of board Treasurer Jorie Martin, was a $64,439 balance in the EDA’s Rural Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) account and a $307,043 balance in its Intermediary Relending Program (IRP) account.
Chances are some of those loan balances will find their way into the hands of businesses located inside the Front Royal town limits.
EDA in Focus
EDA’s June 26 meeting action agenda
The Front Royal/Warren County EDA Board of Directors held their regular monthly board meeting today:
Finance Committee
Finance Chair Jorie Martin reported that the EDA will end the fiscal year with a positive bank balance. Additionally, the FY 2018 and FY 2019 audits and solar panel removal are all proceeding on schedule.
EDA Chair Ed Daley took the opportunity to point out that the EDA has reduced its total loan balance during FY2020 by approximately $2,000,000. Factors that contributed to this success included the EDA completing the sale of three properties-two to a private developer in the town and one to a small business in the county.
Proceeds then went toward other loans which reduced principal amounts. Additionally, the EDA negotiated an interest rate reduction on a line of credit. These decisions translate into savings to the taxpayers.
Small Business Loan program-Mrs. Martin reported considerable improvement in payments and collections in the Rural Business Enterprise Loan (RBEL) program during FY20. In May 2019, only 56% of loan clients were up-to-date on their payments. As of June 2020, 70% of clients were on time. Additionally, as Executive Director Doug Parsons reported, the USDA Small Business Loan committee is currently reviewing applications from two new borrowers. They are vetting these applicants and look forward to supporting these small businesses in the Front Royal and Warren County areas. Finally, the board approved a Pay Agreement with Steve Ontiveros, of Fireball Arcade, for repayment of his RBEL loan.
Other Actions from Finance-The board approved Mrs. Martin’s motion to cancel the EDA insurance policy covering the Avtex property and EDA office building at 400 Kendrick Lane currently held by Stoneburner-Carter Insurance. The motion also approved the EDA to enter into a policy with Grange offered through McGreevy Insurance. The new annual policy provides more in-depth coverage at a lower cost, saving taxpayers approximately $1,000.
Finally, the board approved a motion for Phil Rexrode to complete electrical work on the solar panel removal. He will disconnect the solar panels from the current electrical system and connect the EDA office building back to Town electric.
Asset Management Committee
Chair Greg Harold shared an overview of the committee’s activities and accomplishments during FY20. Highlights included:
Afton Inn-The negotiations and sales agreement of the Afton Inn will be the fourth property sale by the EDA and the third in the Town of Front Royal. Seeing this property in the hands of private development is a real win for the community and will contribute in a major way to the revitalization of East Main St., Front Royal.
The EDA is looking forward to 2 E. Main, LLC realizing their vision for the property.
Royal Lane “Workforce Housing” property-Mr. Harold completed considerable research on this parcel, also located in the Town. The Board of Directors approved his motion to sell the property through a Request for Development Proposal (RFDP) process. That proposal is under attorney review and is projected to be published by mid-July. This is an opportunity to bring to Front Royal the first multi-tenant housing development in 22 years.
Communications Committee
Litigation Update-EDA Vice-Chair and Communications Committee Chair Jeff Browne gave an update on the civil suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. and the Town v. EDA suit. The board approved a resolution appointing Mr. Browne as Designated Representative of the EDA for interrogatories and depositions in the suit EDA v. Jennifer McDonald, et al. Mr. Browne will work with EDA counsel from Sands Anderson as the civil case continues through the judicial process.
Existing Business Listening Groups-Mr. Browne is working with the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce on creating business listening groups. Any business leaders, finance professionals, and anyone interested in the local tourism industry is encouraged to participate.
Other EDA Business
Annual Report-EDA Staff and the Board of Directors are preparing an annual report for presentation to the Warren County Board of Supervisors in July. Dr. Daley expressed an interest in presenting this report to the Front Royal Town Council as well.
Annual Officer Elections
The board approved each of the current officers-Chair, Vice-Chair, Treasurer and Secretary-to serve another one-year term.
As of May 2020, the Town of Front Royal owes the EDA $8,444,797.16 for the construction of the Front Royal Police Department headquarters. This loan costs Town taxpayers $703.39 per day in interest expense. In April 2019, the Town Council approved a resolution to issue a bond for permanent financing of the project but has not followed through on its commitment. The EDA welcomes community support in encouraging the Town Council to follow through and secure permanent financing in order to retire the EDA construction debt.
EDA in Focus
Still working for the Town – EDA announces sale of 514 E. Main apartments
In a late-afternoon press release from the office of Executive Director Doug Parsons, the Front Royal-Warren County EDA announced the sale of another in-town parcel. Here is that release in its entirety:
The Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority (FRWCEDA) is pleased to announce the sale of their apartments at 514 East Main Street to East Main Apartments II, LLC, owned by Jim and Dawn Weber of Front Royal. The property sold for $127,500.00 and the proceeds of the sale will pay off one of the FRWCEDA’s loans for the apartments and the old Stokes Market, which also sold recently.
“We’re pleased that Jim and Dawn Weber have purchased this property. They are experienced developers, and we know the property and tenants will be in good hands”, said Doug Parsons, Executive Director, for FRWCEDA.
“These properties weren’t congruent with our economic development mission and goals, and we’re excited to see them return to the private sector to generate more tax revenue while reducing the taxpayer’s debt and future expenses.”
EDA in Focus
EDA Asset Committee reviews status of Royal Lane property in open and closed session
At the open portion of a Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Asset Committee meeting, Friday morning, June 19, Committee Chairman Greg Harold took his recently altered committee lineup through a review of the recently re-acquired Royal Lane “workforce housing” property.
As readers will recall, the property written off as a $640,000 loss in the EDA’s original civil complaint was inexplicably let go at the end of November 2018 about 11 weeks prior to that March 26, 2019 civil filing at a sale price of ten dollars. Then EDA Board Chairman Gray Blanton later told Royal Examiner that he had only seen the signature page of the deed of sale. And acting EDA attorney Joe Silek Jr. – then EDA/County Attorney Dan Whitten had recused himself from the transaction – told Royal Examiner that the deed had been sent to the Winchester attorneys for the purchaser without a sales price filled in, though he declined to elaborate on how or why that had occurred.
However, the buyer, the Cornerstone LLC branch of regional developer the Aikens Group, returned the property to the EDA earlier this year at a cost of about $26,000. The price was explained as the stated value of in-house legal or other preparatory work done during the Aikens Group purchase and ownership.
The undeveloped, rolling-hilled 3.5-acre parcel at the end of Royal Lane on the town’s southeast side is also at play in the April addition of Century 21 Campbell Realty, and proprietors Walter and Jeannette Campbell as defendants in the EDA’s civil litigation case seeking the return of a total of over $21-million dollars from what has climbed to a total of 24 defendants.
But the property’s legal history wasn’t the topic of Harold’s presentation to his committee. Rather, it was an outline of the property’s originally planned use for development as a 36-unit, three-building “workforce housing” rental apartment complex; its potential versus any competitive properties for such development; and the zoning and permitting status of the property.
That status, Harold said, is C-1 zoning with extensive Special Use Permitting; nearby access to Town electric, water, and sewer central utilities extended to adjacent residential and commercial development; and a lack of comparably permitted C-1 zoned properties in Front Royal near shopping and other commercial amenities desirable to potential renters.
Harold pointed to a “robust need” for quality and affordable rental units in Front Royal, but also noted that federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines didn’t specifically qualify the type of professional employment that affordable “workforce housing” projects could rent to. Discussion following the EDA purchase of the parcel from the Campbells, Jennifer McDonald’s aunt and uncle, initially for $10 as a gifted property said to qualify the Campbells for federal tax credits which later fell through due to delays in the development of the property, had targeted a “young professional” tenant base of law enforcement, teaching and emergency services personnel.
Questions about the EDA or anyone’s ability to limit rentals to such specific professional networks were raised by some, including former Councilwoman Bebhinn Egger, early in the purchase, zoning, and permitting process in 2016-17.
Another question raised by Egger, the Town Council’s then lone voice in the EDA oversight wilderness, was why with so many questions attached to the property and its residential development potential, the EDA Board of Directors had agreed to purchase the parcel for $440,000, over $100,000 above its assessed value of a little over $300,000, after the Campbell’s tax credit opportunity fell through.
The explanation then forwarded by McDonald and then EDA Board Chair Patty Wines that the EDA had already spent nearly half a million dollars on pre-development costs turned out not to be true. McDonald later told Royal Examiner that only about $16,000 for a VDOT traffic study had been unrecoverable money at the time of the EDA’s $440,000 purchase decision.
But whether any of these variables played into the Asset Committee’s exploration of the property is unknown. Because after Harold’s presentation during the 48-minute open session, EDA Attorney Sharon Pandak read a motion to go into a closed session that was moved and seconded by committee members and unanimously approved by those members, Harold, Ed Daley, Jorie Martin, and Melissa Gordon.
That motion included discussion of the “disposition of public real property where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position and negotiating strategy of the EDA; and consultation with legal counsel regarding related legal matters for the Royal Lane property …”
There was no announcement following the half-hour closed session and the Asset Committee meeting was adjourned to so quickly that by the time this reporter re-logged into the virtually-conducted meeting, he found himself a lonely “participant” of one.
But considering the late afternoon press release on the sale of the 514 East Main Street apartments – Still working for the Town – EDA announces the sale of 514 E. Main apartments – it may be debatable whether both of those closed session topics related to Royal Lane. But with the previous discussion of residential development not being the natural province of EDA’s, this reporter votes “probably both”.
Still working for the Town – EDA announces sale of 514 E. Main apartments
Crime/Court
Rappawan, Campbell Realty civil hearing date set; April Petty, Jesse Poe pre-trial hearing request under consideration by court
Although neither she nor her attorney was present live or virtually for scheduled Economic Development Authority civil case hearings Thursday morning, June 18, Jennifer McDonald’s presence was apparent throughout defense motion’s hearing arguments in the cases of defendants April Petty and Jesse Poe.
Prior to those arguments a hearing date of July 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. was set for pre-trial motions in the cases of Rappawan Inc., and principal William Vaught Jr. and Century 21, Campbell Realty Inc., and principals Walter and Jeannette Campbell. Attorneys for those defendants were among the few physically present in the older, larger Warren County Circuit Courtroom with Judge Bruce D. Albertson Thursday morning.
The Campbells were represented by Warrenton attorney Peter Hansen; Rappawan and Vaught by local real estate attorney Joseph Silek Jr., though it appeared Hansen might also have a hand in the Rappawan case. However, he said he would defer to Silek on the availability of the July 30 date for that client.
It was noted that coming motions reply dates were July 10 for a plaintiff response to defense motions, and July 24 for a defense reply to the plaintiff’s assertions in their reply.
‘They didn’t know’
In arguing for a pre-trial plea in bar hearing for his clients, April Petty and Jesse Poe – the latter not to be confused with fellow civil defendant Donald Poe – attorney William Shmidheiser III repeatedly told the court he was not disputing lead civil defendant Jennifer McDonald’s embezzlement of the amounts of money cited in real estate home purchases McDonald achieved for his clients, rather he was asserting his clients had no knowledge that that money (totaling $410,000) had been embezzled.
So, Shmidheiser told Judge Albertson his clients should have the right to present their cases to him at a plea and bar hearing prior to the primary civil trial alleging a conspiracy among all 15 defendants to benefit from McDonald crimes, admitted or alleged, in an amount totaling over $21 million dollars.
The amount of embezzled money he cited involving his clients was $125,000 in Petty’s transaction and $285,000 in Jesse Poe’s. Their attorney said his clients recruited McDonald to be their real estate agent for home purchases from knowing her through family connections. Poe dated a niece of McDonald’s at the time, his attorney said; and Petty knew McDonald as the successful “golden child” of relatives she knew socially.
Shmidheiser said that if his clients could be proven to not have been involved in the larger conspiracy alleged by the plaintiff in a pre-trial plea and bar hearing, it would serve the “judicial economy” in simplifying and speeding up the primary case.
Arguing for the plaintiff EDA after being introduced to the court over phone connection by lead Sands Anderson/EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer, was Sean Hudson. Hudson countered the defense “judicial economy” argument, noting that Schmidheiser’s clients weren’t denying that embezzled funds had been used in their real estate transaction, only that they weren’t aware it was embezzled at the time of their home purchases with former EDA Executive Director McDonald acting as their real estate agent.
EDA attorney Hudson also noted that neither Petty nor Poe had offered to return the embezzled money utilized in their home purchases; adding his firm had not yet been able to depose either defendant, a conversation between plaintiff and defendants that could lead to a pre-trial settlement offer.
Defense counsel Shmidheiser countered that once involved, he had offered multiple dates for depositions of his clients but that an impasse with Sands Anderson over a location for those depositions – the law firm’s Richmond home base or Warren County where the case will be heard – had occurred.
Their attorney also noted that neither April Petty nor Jesse Poe had been indicted by the EDA Criminal Case Special Grand Jury after testifying before it, in Petty’s case at least, multiple times. That indicated the grand jury believed his clients’ stories, Schmidheiser asserted to the court.
“She would like some closure. She has a lot at stake,” her attorney said, pointing to her federal emergency management job.
As the arguments concluded, Judge Albertson returned to the oft-touched topic of “fairness” and asked plaintiff counsel if he thought it “fair” that the court is allowed to at least “consider a pre-trial resolution for two or more defendants”.
After a long pause, Hansen offered that he thought keeping the defendants in the primary civil action would achieve the best chance of a pre-trial settlement, ultimately serving to streamline the case to the desired “judicial economy”.
Judge Albertson then took the arguments under advisement.
EDA in Focus
EDA, 2 E. Main LLC move forward on Afton Inn redevelopment
Following a special meeting closed session Friday morning, June 12, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority issued the following press release titled “Afton Inn Purchase Agreement Reached Between EDA and 2 East Main, LLC” through Executive Director Doug Parson’s office. It announces a change in the status of the Afton Inn redevelopment project adjacent to the Front Royal Town Hall, at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
“The Front Royal-Warren County EDA is pleased to announce the purchase agreement for the sale of the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC.
“The EDA has been working with 2 East Main, LLC for nearly a year. The contract structure enables 2 East Main, LLC to advance the project in either a 3-month period at a sales price of $325,000 or a 6-month option at $345,000. Upon settlement, the EDA and 2 East Main, LLC have agreed to terminate the existing Lease/Purchase Option that was signed on May 11th, 2018.
“2 East Main, LLC has shown a strong commitment to the Front Royal community and fully intends to rehabilitate the Afton Inn to again be a cornerstone in Front Royal. This is the third sale of EDA property in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County this year. Transferring the Afton Inn to 2 East Main, LLC also secures and helps ensure the survivability of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Afton Inn was key to the Town’s application and the influencing factor in ultimately receiving the grant award.
“The EDA is excited to move forward on this project with 2 East Main, LLC with the full support of community leaders and citizens alike,” the release concluded.
Contacted later, Parsons added, “I’d like to thank 2 East Main and Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold for their hard work in the last year to bring this deal together. The Afton Inn is a crucial property in Front Royal, and we are glad to see progress being made.
And Parsons reiterated a point in the release about the Afton’s role in securing the CDBG funding: “It is our understanding that the Afton Inn was a key property in the grant the Town got for façade improvements downtown and along East Main Street. So, this is
Elephant in room
As Royal Examiner readers and almost everybody not sleeping under a rock for the past year knows, the Front Royal Town Council has authorized civil litigation against the over half-century-old joint Town-County EDA, rather than engage in offered “good-faith negotiations” to establish exactly what in Town assets were actually lost or misdirected during the alleged financial scandal discovered in a forensic audit of EDA affairs commissioned by the County and EDA in mid-2018.
The “at least $20 million” amount of the Town civil action against the EDA essentially matches the $21.3 million amount of the EDA’s initial civil action seeking recovery of misdirected EDA assets from 14 original civil defendants and alleged associates of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald is the primary civil defendant in the EDA’s litigation.
The Town has since lobbied the state and received permission to create a second, unilateral Town EDA, while still technically retaining membership in the existing EDA. The Town has also refused to pay an undisputed debt on about $8.4 million in principal payments on the new Front Royal Police Headquarters financed by the EDA on the Town’s behalf. There is also a steadily accumulating interest rate on that principal payment, though there is also a legal dispute at exactly what that interest rate is.
As council critic and now awaiting certification of his candidacy for council in the November election, Bruce Rappaport observed at the Monday, June 8, council meeting, about two-thirds of the EDA’s current property assets, about $21 million of $31 million Rappaport asserted, lies inside the town limits.
The announced new Afton Inn agreement illustrates that point.
Parsons confirmed Rappaport’s numbers essential accuracy, noting that the $21.8 million of EDA assets in town equals 69.2% of EDA properties total value of $31.5 million.
Asked about the Town’s decision and somewhat daunting task of creating and funding a second EDA amidst hostile civil litigation with the existing EDA still working on the Town’s behalf,
Parson’s reiterated a point he has previously made, if thus far futilely with the town council, on multiple occasions: “If and when the Town is willing, we’re always ready and willing to sit down and talk with them to resolve our issues.”
Maybe come January 2021 in the wake of the November Town Election, Doug, maybe then.
EDA in Focus
Henry civil case attorney argues insufficient evidence to proceed against her
As noted in our related story on the continuation of arguments on the penalty phase of a January default judgment ruling against former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, the primary arguments made by EDA civil case plaintiff and defense counsel on May 8 were whether there were substantive grounds in the EDA’s amended civil suit to charge McDonald’s former Administrative Assistant Michelle “Missy” Henry with intentional acts rising to the level of conspiracy or breach of fiduciary duty, with which she is accused.
Henry attorney John Cook told the court that the allegations against his client indicated nothing more than unintentional negligence, not rising to the level of conspiring to defraud her employer, the EDA Board of Directors.
On Henry’s behalf, Cook argued that to view McDonald’s subordinate as responsible for checking on the performance of her superior in such matters as submission of alleged forged documents was “a shocking reversal of the employment relationship”.
His client should not be held responsible if evidence of criminal behavior originating with her superior passed through her hands, Cook argued.
EDA attorney Lee Byrd responded that such arguments were more suitable further along in the movement toward trial. Byrd told the court that Henry’s “knowledge of (specifics of alleged crimes orchestrated by her boss, McDonald) are fair game for defense Discovery motions”.
“He’s right, we don’t have Ms. Henry’s fingerprints (on specific alleged criminal acts), we have Ms. McDonald’s,” Byrd told the court, adding, however, that as the case proceeds toward the trial “a more complete picture of what Ms. Henry has done” will emerge supporting the plaintiff’s case.
Byrd told the court Henry “abused” the responsibilities of her office in support of McDonald’s alleged financial crimes. And due to the “clandestine and covert” nature of such crimes, details of allegedly involved participants often take time to develop in the context of what the plaintiff hopes to prove were jointly conducted activities.
In asking for a ruling at this point in the case, Cook told the court that having to proceed toward trial based on currently sparse criminal evidence against her would bankrupt his client.
Judge Albertson took the arguments under advisement without comment.
Counsel present for Henry and defendants April Petty and Jesse Poe then all agreed to their availability for the 9 a.m. docket on June 18, for further motions on the EDA amended civil litigation against McDonald et al.
As noted in our related story McDonald attorney Peter Greenspun was disconnected from the proceedings by that point due to another legal commitment, so it was not clear if that date and time would be set for the McDonald default judgment arguments forecast by her attorney to take two to three days to complete.
See Royal Examiner’s related story on the delay on arguments regarding penalties from a January civil case default judgment against McDonald.
McDonald default judgement penalty arguments continued to future date
