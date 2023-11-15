Slobber Appreciation Day at the WASPCA

On November 11, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII), Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in several Veterans Day Commemorations. They began the day cosponsoring a ceremony with the American Red Cross at National Cemetery, Winchester.

Ed Helphenstine, Regional Program Manager for Service to the Armed Forces in the Central Appalachia Region welcomed the audience followed by an invocation from Tom Reed, Chaplain of the CJWII SAR. The SAR color guard presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Charles Hunter of VFW Post 2123. Keynote speaker John Winn, a retired US Army Judge Advocate General Officer and is a Professor of Business Law the the Shenandoah University School of Business. He spoke of the role veterans played in maintaining the United States as a free and independent nation. A wreath was presented for all organizations present by Richard Agosta, COL, USA (Ret) and Charles Hunter, 1st Sgt, USA (Ret) followed by a three round musket salute fired by the SAR Musket Squad and Taps played by Hunter.

Participating for the SAR were Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Richard Collins, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Richard Tyler as members of the color guard with compatriots David Cress and Marshall DeHaven in attendance. Dual members from Fairfax Resolves, Dave Cook and Jim Cordes, were a part of the SAR Color Guard and Musket Squad.

American Red Cross participants included Ed Helphenstine, Rick Agosta, Dave Bissett, Nancy Braswell, Leslie Caliva, Narce Caliva, Jill Johnson, Lauri Lerwick, Stacy McFarland, Edie McGoth, Nancy Sebella, Janice Smith and Kristy Varda.

The next event was held at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown. The ceremony was emcee’d by Ray Steele with the Reverend Mary Lock of Grace United Methodist Church providing chaplain duties. The SAR color guard presented the colors for the National Anthem sung by Diane Newman.

The Keynote Speaker was Brigadier General Lisa Doumont. BG Doumont served in the Regular Army and the US Army Reserves as a member of the Medial Service Corps. She currently supports area veterans through the Reserve Organization of America and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She spoke of the importance of our veterans and the sacrifices made to serve the country.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Squad fired a three round salute with a wreath presented by BG Doumont and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh with Taps played by Andrew Paul. At the memorial, granite benches were dedicated to Korean War Veterans Marshall DeHaven and Gary Fletcher. Both have contributed significantly to the community and honoring local veterans.

Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons with dual members from Fairfax Resolves Dave Cook and Jim Cordes. Compatriots Wayne Barringer and Marshall DeHave were among the 120 attendees, which included 44 veterans.

Next, the chapter sent a color guard to present the colors as an opening ceremony for the Shenandoah University Football game on their Veterans Appreciation Day. Colonel James Wood II Chapter was represented by Bryan Buck, Chip Daniel, Allan Phillips and Richard Tyler.

Finally, CJWII provided a color guard for the Marine Corps 248th Anniversary Birthday Ball held at James Charles Winery, Winchester. The guard included Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. A five member guard also went to Mt Jackson to present colors and provide a presentation on Veterans Day at the Mt Cavalry Lutheran Church. The Shenandoah Singers sang patriotic songs and military service anthems. Dale Corey provided a presentation on Veterans Day and the importance of recognizing America’s Veterans. SAR members included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Paul Parish, dual member from General Daniel Morgan Chapter. Two compatriots, Paul Christensen and Dean Worcestor, participated in a Veterans Commemoration at the Church of Our Savior, Oatland, Virginia.

All in all, a very busy day for the SAR commemorating veterans of all wars of the United States Military and our allies.