Slobber Appreciation Day at the WASPCA

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, November 16th, is Slobber Appreciation Day! Dogs drool, and frankly that’s COOL! Come join us at the Winchester Area SPCA adoption center this Thursday as we celebrate the loving, happy, drooling canines in our lives, and take advantage of our $16 dog adoption event!

Doors open at 10am (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA). We will be open until 5pm and have lots of amazing droolers for you to choose from.

Click the link to see who’s looking for a new home: 24petconnect.com.

A Festive Evening of Music: American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Celebrating the Holiday Season with a Free Concert at Randolph-Macon Academy.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of the holiday season! The American Legion Community Band is set to host a delightful Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. This free event, held at the Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA, promises an evening of enchanting music and community celebration.

The concert is a testament to community collaboration and support. The Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion proudly sponsors the Community Band. The band also extends heartfelt thanks to Randolph-Macon Academy for providing rehearsal space, equipment, and the chapel venue. Additional appreciation goes to Shen Valley Web Hosting for their generosity in hosting the band’s website and to National Media Services for their contributions in designing and printing promotional materials.

Formed in 1986, the American Legion Community Band has been a musical mainstay in Front Royal, offering free concerts and enriching the local cultural landscape. Comprised of volunteer musicians from the area, the band welcomes new members with open arms, fostering a vibrant community of music enthusiasts.

Under the skilled direction of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band’s repertoire spans various genres. From classical pieces to modern works, the audience can expect a blend of traditional and contemporary music, including popular tunes, marches, and operatic overtures.

The band rehearses every Tuesday from 7:30 – 9:00 pm at the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy. Interested musicians are invited to join. The band’s performance season runs from September through July, featuring indoor and outdoor public performances.

The American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert is more than just a musical event; it’s a celebration of community, collaboration, and the joy of the holiday season. Mark your calendars for December 12th and join in this festive gathering that is sure to warm hearts and lift spirits.

Community Events

Warren County’s One-Stop Community Resource Fair: A Gateway to Local Services and Volunteer Opportunities

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Connecting Community Members to a Wealth of Resources and Volunteer Opportunities in Front Royal.

The Warren County Department of Social Services is gearing up for its One-Stop Community Resource Fair on December 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal. Meghan Bowers, the job developer for the Department of Social Services in Front Royal, shares insights into this much-anticipated event that aims to connect community members with a wide array of local services and volunteer opportunities.

Following the success of a recent job fair, which saw numerous connections made between job seekers and various businesses, the Department of Social Services is enthusiastic about the upcoming resource fair. The job fair, featuring on-the-spot interviews, catered to diverse employment sectors like construction, warehousing, and electrical apprenticeship programs.

The One-Stop Community Resource Fair is set to host about 20 organizations. This event is for those in need and individuals seeking volunteer opportunities or looking to support others. It’s a chance to discover the array of services available in the community, from rental support and therapeutic horsemanship to low-cost medical services and fire safety.

Organizations like Blue Ridge Housing offer rental and down payment support. Valley Health will provide free blood pressure screenings and information about food assistance and hot meal programs. The fair is also a great platform for veterans seeking guidance on benefits and resources.

For those looking to give back to the community, this fair is an ideal place to connect with organizations in need of volunteers. It’s an opportunity to meet decision-makers from various groups and find a volunteering role that suits your interests and skills.

The One-Stop Community Resource Fair in Warren County is more than just an event – it’s a shining example of the community’s spirit of giving and supporting one another. Whether you’re seeking assistance, looking to volunteer, or simply curious about the services available in your community, this fair is a valuable resource. It’s an embodiment of Front Royal and Warren County’s commitment to being a community that reaches out and helps those in need.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430, ext 3354.

Community Events

SAR Participates in Several Veterans Day Commemorations, Honoring Veterans of All Wars

Published

1 day ago

on

November 14, 2023

By

On November 11, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII), Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in several Veterans Day Commemorations. They began the day cosponsoring a ceremony with the American Red Cross at National Cemetery, Winchester.

SAR participants at National Cemetery. Standing, left to right: Brett Osborn, Doug Hall, Dave Cook, Paul Christensen, Jim Cridge, Richard Tyler, Bryan Buck, Jim Cordes, Erick Moore, Richard Collins, Eric Robinson, Allan Phillips and Marc Robinson. Kneeling, left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dale Corey. (Photo courtesy of Chip Daniel)

Ed Helphenstine, Regional Program Manager for Service to the Armed Forces in the Central Appalachia Region welcomed the audience followed by an invocation from Tom Reed, Chaplain of the CJWII SAR. The SAR color guard presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Charles Hunter of VFW Post 2123. Keynote speaker John Winn, a retired US Army Judge Advocate General Officer and is a Professor of Business Law the the Shenandoah University School of Business. He spoke of the role veterans played in maintaining the United States as a free and independent nation. A wreath was presented for all organizations present by Richard Agosta, COL, USA (Ret) and Charles Hunter, 1st Sgt, USA (Ret) followed by a three round musket salute fired by the SAR Musket Squad and Taps played by Hunter.

Participating for the SAR were Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Richard Collins, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Richard Tyler as members of the color guard with compatriots David Cress and Marshall DeHaven in attendance. Dual members from Fairfax Resolves, Dave Cook and Jim Cordes, were a part of the SAR Color Guard and Musket Squad.

American Red Cross participants included Ed Helphenstine, Rick Agosta, Dave Bissett, Nancy Braswell, Leslie Caliva, Narce Caliva, Jill Johnson, Lauri Lerwick, Stacy McFarland, Edie McGoth, Nancy Sebella, Janice Smith and Kristy Varda.

The next event was held at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown. The ceremony was emcee’d by Ray Steele with the Reverend Mary Lock of Grace United Methodist Church providing chaplain duties. The SAR color guard presented the colors for the National Anthem sung by Diane Newman.

SAR participants with law enforcement and Mayor Charles Harbaugh. (Photo courtesy of Marc Robinson)

The Keynote Speaker was Brigadier General Lisa Doumont. BG Doumont served in the Regular Army and the US Army Reserves as a member of the Medial Service Corps. She currently supports area veterans through the Reserve Organization of America and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She spoke of the importance of our veterans and the sacrifices made to serve the country.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Squad fired a three round salute with a wreath presented by BG Doumont and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh with Taps played by Andrew Paul. At the memorial, granite benches were dedicated to Korean War Veterans Marshall DeHaven and Gary Fletcher. Both have contributed significantly to the community and honoring local veterans.

Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons with dual members from Fairfax Resolves Dave Cook and Jim Cordes. Compatriots Wayne Barringer and Marshall DeHave were among the 120 attendees, which included 44 veterans.

Next, the chapter sent a color guard to present the colors as an opening ceremony for the Shenandoah University Football game on their Veterans Appreciation Day. Colonel James Wood II Chapter was represented by Bryan Buck, Chip Daniel, Allan Phillips and Richard Tyler.

SAR color guard presenting colors. (Photo courtesy of Chip Daniel)

Finally, CJWII provided a color guard for the Marine Corps 248th Anniversary Birthday Ball held at James Charles Winery, Winchester. The guard included Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. A five member guard also went to Mt Jackson to present colors and provide a presentation on Veterans Day at the Mt Cavalry Lutheran Church. The Shenandoah Singers sang patriotic songs and military service anthems. Dale Corey provided a presentation on Veterans Day and the importance of recognizing America’s Veterans. SAR members included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Paul Parish, dual member from General Daniel Morgan Chapter. Two compatriots, Paul Christensen and Dean Worcestor, participated in a Veterans Commemoration at the Church of Our Savior, Oatland, Virginia.

All in all, a very busy day for the SAR commemorating veterans of all wars of the United States Military and our allies.

Community Events

“Once Upon a Christmas”: The Valley Chorale’s Enchanting Yuletide Concerts

Published

1 day ago

on

November 14, 2023

By

The Valley Chorale Ushers in the Holiday Spirit with the Annual Christmas Concert Series.

As the holiday season approaches, The Valley Chorale is set to captivate audiences with its annual Christmas Concert, “Once Upon a Christmas.” Known for its exquisite and diverse choral performances, the Chorale is a staple in the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s musical landscape. This year’s series promises to blend the joy and magic of Christmas into a harmonious celebration.

The Chorale, comprising around 25 singers, from professionally trained vocalists to talented laypersons, is revered for its versatility and rich sound. Selected through a rigorous audition process, these singers come together to create a tapestry of powerful and moving voices.

“Once Upon a Christmas” will feature an array of beloved yuletide classics as well as contemporary arrangements, encapsulating the spirit of the season. Each performance is a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and charm of holiday music performed by one of the region’s most esteemed choruses.

The Valley Chorale’s commitment to community and musical excellence shines through in this annual event. As a nonprofit organization, their concerts are supported by a blend of public and private funds, including donations from philanthropic entities, corporate sponsorships, and singer dues.

Concert Schedule:

  • Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:00 pm: First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA.
  • Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:00 pm: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA.
  • Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00 pm: Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA.

The Valley Chorale’s “Once Upon a Christmas” is more than just a concert; it’s a heartwarming journey through the most beloved aspects of the holiday season. This annual event is a must-attend for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the festive spirit and the beauty of choral music. Tickets are on sale now, offering an opportunity to be part of a memorable holiday tradition in the Shenandoah Valley.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW for our 2023 yuletide concerts, titled ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS. Buy concert tickets HERE.

Community Events

Marine Birthday Celebration a Fitting Prelude to Veterans Day Ceremony

Published

2 days ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Saturday’s American Legion-hosted 11/11 Veterans’ Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse grounds followed another significant veterans’ event, staged possibly for the first time in Front Royal two days earlier. That event was a party celebrating the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve U.S. Marine Corps officer, Lt. Col. Rob MacDougall, a relative newcomer to Front Royal, hosted Marine Corps veterans from around the Warren County area at the party, which included birthday cake — yum, yum, our roving reporter Malcolm Barr Sr. emphasized. Barr also pointed out that MacDougall has stepped in, in recent years, to assist him in overseeing the revived local Memorial Day ceremony the last Monday of May. McDougall must have taken a liking to helping see such events to fruition.

Regardless of the downtown location, above Gazebo/Village Commons, below the WC Courthouse lawn with R-MA cadets, in recent years, Rob McDougall has taken an interest in helping see that memorial events honoring the nation’s veterans, their service and sacrifice are acknowledged on an annual basis. This year, he may have established a new one – Semper Fi, Rob. – Royal Examiner File Photos

The Marine Birthday Party at East Main Street’s On Cue restaurant, sports bar, and billiards emporium was actually held a day early, Thursday, November 9, to accommodate the host location, closing its first floor to the public for the private party event. Some 50 to 60 guests were estimated, several in dress uniforms, crowded into the restaurant for dinner, dancing, and a solemn ceremony commemorating the founding of the Marine Corps.

A little online research explained the origin of the Marine Corps November 10 birthday: “The United States Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War. The recruiting headquarters was set up by Capt. Samuel Nicholas in the Tun Tavern on Water Street in Philadelphia, which is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines.” So, it would seem the On Cue location was a very appropriate one for this celebration.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, when the first floor of the On Cue site was available for a private party, local Marines and their guests gathered a day early to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the Nov. 10, 1775, founding of the U.S. Marine Corps. Semper Fi, On Cue.

MacDougall envisions this becoming an annual local event in common with Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Humane Society of Warren County’s recent introduction of an annual ceremony dedicated to the “Dogs of War,” conducted by the aforementioned Examiner contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. Barr explained his presence at the Marines and guests private party, other than as an interested journalist, to us. It seems that the Royal Air Force (UK) veteran and former Associated Press military correspondent was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Correspondents’ Association, as well.

Semper Fi, Rob, Malcolm, and all the other attendees. And a thank you to On Cue for hosting the event.

From the website, Semper Fi/Semper Fidelis defined: “Latin for ‘Always Faithful,’ Semper Fidelis is the motto of every Marine—an eternal and collective commitment to the success of our battles, the progress of our Nation, and the steadfast loyalty to the fellow Marines we fight alongside.”

Community Events

Col James Wood II Chapter, Veterans at Hidden Springs

Published

2 days ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) began the weekend conducting a presentation on veterans on November 10, 2023, to the residents of Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville.

Chapter members Dale Corey, Chip Daniel and Richard Tyler, along with dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen, Bill Schwetke gave the history of Veterans Day and spoke of personal experiences as a veteran. Corey lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Tyler gave the history of the commemoration.

Bill Schwetke providing presentation with Richard Tyler and Dale Corey. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel)

It came about at the end of World War I. An armistice was called to begin on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to begin a truce and a suspension of hostilities. The Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, to officially end the “war to end all wars”. President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th to be celebrated as Armistice Day to commemorate those allies who fought and died and the return of peace. The first commemoration was held November 11, 1919, when President Wilson stated “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with the solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” In 1954, Armistice Day was retitled Veterans Day by legislation of Congress as a day to honor all American Veterans of all wars.

SAR compatriots with residents of Hidden Springs, from left to right: Paul Fidishun (veteran), Dale Corey, Frank Brandon (veteran), Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Nancy McMinus (veteran), Bill Schwetke, Jeanne Montgomery (veteran, British Army) and Richard Tyler.

Corey followed with a recognition of the U.S. Army and being a soldier. Daniel then next gave a presentation on being a sailor. Schwetke spoke of the first veterans from the Revolutionary War. He recalled his ancestor’s participation in “the Flying Camp”. This was a unit under the command of Brigadier General Hugh Mercer comprised of units from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. They were the Home Guard with duties to serve and protect citizens against invasion. These trained soldiers were required to pack up and leave for duty at a moments notice.

