Slow-cooked vegetarian curry

For brunch, dessert or simply to treat yourself, there’s never a bad time to indulge in a cinnamon bun. All the better if they’re homemade!

Start to finish: 3 hours (30 minutes active)

Servings: 12

Ingredients

Buns

• 2-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup white sugar

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 packet instant yeast (or 2-1/4 teaspoons)

• 1/2 cup whole milk

• 1/4 cup water

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 egg

Filling

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

• 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

Icing

• 1 cup icing sugar

• 2 tablespoons whole milk

• 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions

1. In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. Set aside.

2. In a heat-resistant bowl, mix the milk, water, and butter. Using a water bath, double boiler, or microwave, heat the mixture until the butter melts and the ingredients are incorporated. Pour over the dry ingredients, then add the egg. Mix with a whisk or an electric beater until the batter has a smooth texture.

3. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough for about 3 minutes. Place it in a clean, greased bowl, and cover it with a damp cloth. Let sit for about 30 minutes.

4. In the meantime, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside.

5. After the 30 minutes are up, place the dough on a flat surface and roll it out into a rectangle (about 8 by 14 inches). Using a rubber spatula, spread the butter evenly over the dough, leaving half an inch uncovered around the edge. Use your fingers to sprinkle the buttered dough with the filling mixture.

6. Roll up the dough to create a tube. Use a knife to cut 12 even rounds. Place each round face up in a greased cake pan. Cover the pan with plastic wrap, and let sit for about 90 minutes.

7. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 375 F. In a bowl, add the icing sugar then mix in the milk 1 tablespoon at a time. Once the icing is smooth and creamy, add the vanilla extract and mix well. Set aside.

8. After the 90 minutes are up, the buns should have doubled in size. Bake them in the oven for about 25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Let the buns cool completely, then ice them using a spoon or piping bag.