Small microbes could mean big progress

A common issue encountered by farmers is that, over time, fertilizer use results in diminishing returns. This is because fertilizers deplete nutrients from the soil and producers consequently need to use more of it each year to make their crops flourish. Unfortunately, this only worsens the problem in the long term.

Microbial solutions

A possible solution to this problem is to introduce beneficial microorganisms into the soil. Some of these help soil retain carbon, which bolsters plant growth and promotes organic diversity. Other microbes aid in crop production by preying on harmful organisms and thereby helping plants stay healthy.

The importance of sustainable agriculture



As the global population grows, food demands rise. Without sustainable ways to make crop production more efficient, meeting these demands will be almost impossible. Introducing beneficial microorganisms into the soil is an effective way to preserve its health and ensure it can support crops, even if climate change makes growing conditions harsher.

The development of microbial farming is a step toward producing large crop yields that don’t require chemical fertilizers.