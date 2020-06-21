Business
Small microbes could mean big progress
A common issue encountered by farmers is that, over time, fertilizer use results in diminishing returns. This is because fertilizers deplete nutrients from the soil and producers consequently need to use more of it each year to make their crops flourish. Unfortunately, this only worsens the problem in the long term.
Microbial solutions
A possible solution to this problem is to introduce beneficial microorganisms into the soil. Some of these help soil retain carbon, which bolsters plant growth and promotes organic diversity. Other microbes aid in crop production by preying on harmful organisms and thereby helping plants stay healthy.
The importance of sustainable agriculture
The development of microbial farming is a step toward producing large crop yields that don’t require chemical fertilizers.
Business
Management-intensive grazing: the advantages and how to start
Management-intensive grazing involves various rotational grazing practices. The main method used allows animals to graze on a small part of the pasture known as a paddock while other paddocks recover.
The advantages
This approach to grazing has shown clear benefits, including:
• More efficient use of resources
• Increase in overall pasture yields
• Lower operating costs thanks to a decreased reliance on fertilizer
Nevertheless, many producers are reluctant to adopt management-intensive grazing practices due to a number of limiting factors. These include the up-front cost for cross-fencing, which is required to split a pasture in to multiple paddocks, and the complex management needed to rotate cattle from one paddock to another. However, reaping the benefits of management-intensive grazing doesn’t require a massive investment.
Starting small pays off big
Management-intensive grazing can be implemented gradually and is easy to scale up. Even splitting one field in half is a step in the right direction. From there, adding more paddocks becomes easier as producers get familiar with the way their herd and their fields behave. Incremental, easy-to-manage changes can, over time, result in huge savings.
Sustainable grazing practices are crucial to the future of the agriculture industry. With land becoming more expensive and less available, maximizing the output of every acre while ensuring it remains fertile for years to come is paramount.
Business
Farm safety: how to protect outdoor workers from heat stress
Heat-related ailments are common among agricultural workers. Here’s how they can stay safe outdoors this summer.
1. Drink plenty of water. Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses too much salt and water due to excess sweating. For this reason, it’s important for outdoor workers to remain hydrated.
2. Take breaks in the shade. Heatstroke, which is a serious condition, occurs after prolonged exposure to extreme heat. Therefore, outdoor workers need cool, shady places where they can rest and should take five- to 15-minute breaks every hour. This is especially important during periods of intense heat and for those who wear protective gear.
3. Don’t rush through tasks. Outdoor agricultural workers should build up their heat tolerance gradually. Initially, they’ll need to move slowly and take frequent breaks, but this is more efficient than dealing with a heat-related illness.
4. Know the signs. All outdoor farmworkers should know the signs and symptoms of heat-related ailments and feel comfortable reporting them. Supervisors should also be able to spot them.
Heat-related ailments can be dangerous and lead to serious complications, especially when treatment is delayed. Make sure you have a plan to handle heat-related health emergencies and that workers and supervisors know about it.
Know the signs
These symptoms of heat stress should never be ignored:
• Dizziness
• Fainting
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Headache
• Muscle cramps
• Confusion
• Shallow breathing
• Rapid pulse or heartbeat
• Red, hot skin
• Lack of sweating
Business
Electric tractors: what farmers should know
Car companies are producing more and more electric vehicles every year and tractor manufacturers are starting to do the same. While it may be some time before farm operators can completely rely on electric tractors, using these vehicles for some tasks could prove to be a smart choice.
They have limitations
Tractors have greater energy requirements than the average car. In particular, exerting the torque required to haul farm equipment uses a lot of power. This means that most electric tractors can’t perform a full day’s work with a single charge. Thus, many farmers remain dubious of the current technology’s ability to scale up.
They’re versatile
They’re affordable
Using electric tractors to perform light-duty tasks could translate to substantial savings for farmers. This is because running them is less pricy than operating machines that use fossil fuels. Maintaining them is also simpler and more affordable.
The bottom line is that electric tractors can’t entirely replace those with diesel engines just yet, but they can be used to complete a number of different jobs while providing significant savings.
Business
4 challenges of adopting sustainable farming practices on rented land
Nearly 40 percent of all agricultural land operated in the United States is rented. While this is an arrangement that benefits both landowners and farmers who can’t afford to purchase their land, it comes with serious challenges. Here are four key concerns associated with adopting sustainable farming methods on rented land.
1. Poor lease terms
Annual leases make it difficult for owners to implement sustainable farming practices. This problem is made worse by the widespread perception among renters that sustainable practices are capital improvements. Changing the standard lease model or including environmental conservation in negotiations may help.
2. Lack of information
3. Resistance to change
On the other hand, tenants motivated to adopt more sustainable practices, such as no-till farming, often contend with owners who are resistant to change.
4. Short-term needs guide decisions
Some sustainable farming practices may be seen as risky. The financial stresses that many landowners face greatly reduces their willingness to explore alternative farming methods.
Developing sustainable farming practices is crucial. A more open conversation between owners and tenants is necessary to ensure they can be adopted.
Business
Wheat production: using fungi to reduce reliance on fertilizers
Farms that produce wheat rely heavily on chemical fertilizers. Unfortunately, chemical-dependent farming depletes the soil of nutrients and forces growers to use increasing amounts of fertilizer each year. Here’s what wheat producers should know.
Fertilizers are problematic
Fertilizer use releases high amounts of nitrogen into the environment. This causes the soil to emit carbon dioxide, thereby contributing to the greenhouse gas effect. Furthermore, the excess nitrogen ultimately seeps into the water system and leads to the flourishing of algae blooms. This depletes affected waterways of nutrients and results in “dead zones” or areas where marine life can’t thrive.
In addition, fertilizer production is responsible for a considerable amount of greenhouse gas emissions attributed to the agriculture industry.
Fungal partnerships might help
In nature, plant-fungi partnerships are common. The plant gives a portion of the carbon it draws from the air to the fungi, which then provides the plant with important nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.
In a recent study, researchers allowed fungi to colonize the roots of common wheat varieties and then observed how much phosphorus the plants got from the fungi. All varieties were able to get a significant proportion of their required phosphorus intake from the fungi.
Although more research is required, this suggests that developing varieties of wheat that thrive on fungal partnerships could play a role in reducing farmers’ reliance on fertilizers. This would be a big step toward food security and a sustainable future.
Business
5 ways farmers can manage carbon
Agriculture contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. However, the development of sustainable farming techniques may allow farmers to reduce emissions and even capture carbon dioxide in plants and soil. Here are five ways to improve carbon retention.
1. No-till farming
While tilling aerates the soil, it also releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. No-till farming can dramatically reduce these emissions. Studies indicate that no-till reduces emissions of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide, by as much as 70 percent.
2. Apply mulch
3. Plant cover crops
Fast-growing cover crops such as clover and alfalfa are a carbon trap. If combined with no-till farming, mulching, and composting, planting cover crops dramatically increases carbon concentration in the soil. When planted alongside cash crops, they prevent the soil from losing all of its carbon at harvest time.
4. Use compost
The carbon contained in compost is in a form that isn’t easily oxidized. This means it doesn’t need to be tilled into the soil and can simply be sprinkled on the surface. Compost helps replenish nutrients in the soil and, when used with cover crops, increases carbon content instead of depleting it.
5. Rotate grazing areas
Instead of grazing cattle in the same location, rotating pastures allows the soil to retain more carbon. This is because overgrazing slows down new growth and strips the soil of the plants that would otherwise help it hold on to carbon.
Carbon farming is likely to become more popular, and implementing the practices above is a good step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions produced by the agriculture industry.
