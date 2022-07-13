Smart tips for starting university

Beginning university studies is an essential step on your educational journey. Here are several tips to ensure you start your first semester on the right foot.

Prepare your budget

Whether you have to pay rent or not, going to university represents a significant investment, including expenses like books, supplies, and miscellaneous costs. Plan early and anticipate your needs so you can save and set priorities. For example, hold back on buying certain books if you won’t need them until later in the term. Moreover, don’t forget to take advantage of student discounts.

Organize your free time

Use your free time between classes to participate in different university activities. You may want to sign up for a sports league or take workshops on fun subjects like photography or gardening.

Contact other students

Talk to other students who are further along in your program of study. In addition to being able to ask them questions, you can make your first connections and learn more about the teachers and how the institution works. It’s also an excellent opportunity to discover what types of courses your colleagues prefer so you don’t miss out during your next semester.

Maximize your resources

The first semester at university can be challenging and require a lot of adaptation regarding your time spent on work and study. Empower yourself to succeed by attending workshops on time or stress management, note-taking, and exam preparation.

Take advantage of guided tours and orientation activities on offer. These activities will help you discover more about the different living spaces, cafes, markets, and everything else your university campus provides.