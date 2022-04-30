Regional News
Smithsonian museum exhibits winner and finalists in portrait competition
WASHINGTON – This year’s winner of the triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery is artist Alison Elizabeth Taylor with her marquetry hybrid work titled “Anthony Cuts Under the Williamsburg Bridge, Morning.”
As the first-prize winner, Taylor will receive $25,000 cash and a commission to create a portrait of a living individual for the museum’s permanent collection.
“I was shocked and I’m still kind of shocked. But I’m very thankful and yeah, just humbled by this whole experience,” Taylor, who is based in Brooklyn, New York, said in an interview with Capital News Service.
Artists in various media who are living and working in the United States were invited to submit a portrait to a panel of experts chosen by the National Portrait Gallery.
Under the guidelines of the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, artists submit pieces that challenge “traditional definitions of portraiture,” including works of paintings, photography, sculptures, performances, and other media, according to the gallery.
Taylor’s piece in the Outwin exhibit took about a year to complete, she said.
Trained as a painter, she said she wanted to create her piece with mixed media including oil painting, photographs and wood dust from sanding. She began her work in May 2020 and completed it in a year.
When describing her subject, roller skater and barber Anthony Payne, Taylor said he had a “beautiful energy.”
Payne had been doing haircuts on the sidewalk outside his apartment after his salon was shuttered, Taylor said.
One day, it started to rain right after he set up and he moved his sidewalk salon under the Williamsburg Bridge. Many people in Taylor’s Brooklyn community admired Payne’s resilience and resourcefulness, she said.
“It’s funny when I was photographing and drawing him, sometimes the hair would wrap around my ankles because it’s really windy under the bridge,” Taylor recalled. “And I was like, wow, that actually feels good. Like you think that if you were in a salon that would be weird, but it felt really comforting and good.”
After telling Payne this, she said he responded, “Yeah, it’s like the energy of other people. You need that energy right now,” which she found beautiful.
“The Outwin 2022: American Portraiture Today” is premiering at the National Portrait Gallery on Saturday and will run through Feb. 26, 2023. The exhibit will then travel around the country.
This year’s 42 artworks by 43 artists were selected from a pool of more than 2,700 entries, according to the gallery.
“The other artists in the show are so great, and they’re so talented, and their perspectives and their subjects are so interesting. And it’s really kind of been amazing and collegial to be together and get to know everybody,” Taylor said.
Virginia Outwin Boochever, the late benefactor of the portrait competition endowment, worked as a docent at the National Portrait Gallery for nearly two decades.
“She saw the endowment as a unique opportunity to fill a void in the American art world,” the gallery said on its website.
While Maryland enacts paid family and medical leave, Congress is stalled
WASHINGTON – Maryland earlier this month became the 10th state to create a paid family and medical leave program for workers, but Congress appears no nearer to enacting similar legislation.
The closest federal lawmakers came to overhauling family and medical leave policy came last fall when Democrats sought improvements as part of the Biden administration’s $1.75 trillion social safety net package, also known as the Build Back Better Act. But that legislation stalled, in part because of the inclusion of proposed family and medical leave changes.
Proponents of family and medical leave reforms, including Maryland’s two Democratic senators, are frustrated with the stalemate.
“For far too long, our nation’s lack of reliable family and medical leave has held our economy back and limited our workforce’s potential,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen told Capital News Service. “Hard-working Americans deserve to take leave when they are sick or caring for a loved one without worrying about losing their job or making ends meet.”
Van Hollen added that he was glad to see that the Maryland General Assembly had passed its own Family and Medical Leave Act and that assorted COVID-19 relief packages had been passed by Congress during the pandemic to temporarily extend family and sick leave, but American families needed a more permanent solution.
His colleague, Sen. Ben Cardin, agreed.
“The U.S. is the only OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) country without a paid leave program,” Cardin said. “Clearly, this is not the leadership example we should be setting as a nation.”
Maryland’s family and medical leave legislation called the Time to Care Act of 2022, passed April 9 by a supermajority vote in the General Assembly following Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto the previous day.
Maryland now joins a patchwork of states where leave benefits vary, depending on an employee’s location, choice of profession, and the size of the company an employee works for.
The limited leave policies in the United States stand in contrast to other nations that have become renowned for their more generous benefits, including paid extended leave and maternity leaves.
Bulgaria leads the world by offering 58.6 weeks of minimum paid maternity leave with a guarantee of job security, according to the World Population Review.
By contrast, the United States – under the provisions of the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 – currently offers 12 workweeks of leave in a 12-month period to care for a new child, care for a seriously ill family member, or recover from a serious illness.
Under the act, “employees are eligible for leave if they have worked for their employer at least 12 months, at least 1,250 hours over the past 12 months, and work at a location where the company employs 50 or more employees within 75 miles,” according to the Department of Labor.
That law has shortcomings, leave advocates say.
“The Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, remains the only federal law that offers protection for private-sector employees who need time away from work to manage their own health or care for a loved one,” said Gayle Goldin, senior advisor to the Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau.
“While monumental, the FMLA only guarantees some workers unpaid time away from work,” she said. “Even when eligible for FMLA, many workers cannot afford to take unpaid leave.”
But expanding family and medical leave appears to be a reach with Democrats holding a bare majority in the Senate and at least one of their own party opposed to making those benefits part of a broader social safety net bill.
“I don’t think it belongs in the bill,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said on CNN in November, referring to the leave provisions in last fall’s Build Back Better Act. “That’s a piece of legislation that really is needed from the standpoint of if we do it and do it right.”
Manchin said he believed the policy could garner bipartisan support if it was done as a stand-alone bill.
“Let’s get it done in regular order through the process. It’ll last. It’ll be forever,” Manchin said.
In the meantime, the absence of more comprehensive and uniform family and medical leave policies poses a challenge for many families.
Vicky Prosser, 33, of Triangle, Virginia, was a high school Spanish teacher with the Prince William County Public Schools at the time of her second pregnancy. Her husband is in the military and he is changing assignments, requiring them to move.
Once the couple moves, Prosser said, “the likelihood of me being at a job for at least 12 months before I have a baby is just not high,” following the birth of her second child.
“And so it’s just really frustrating that because I moved with my husband for his military service, I don’t get the same benefits for my medical leave after delivering a baby as someone else would,” she said. “So I would love to see that updated to have allowances for military spouses who are having babies.”
Prosser noted that when she became a Spanish teacher with the Prince William County School system and was pregnant with her second child, she had not yet been an employee for 12-months, and did not qualify for family and medical leave act benefits.
“So, I had to take unpaid leave, and was not guaranteed a job at the end of my maternity leave…the whole thing was just incredibly frustrating,” she said.
Rachel Williams, 35, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and an employee of the Millipor Sigma pharmaceutical company, said she had a much easier experience with family and medical leave than Prosser, although it was still not without its issues.
“My company really streamlined the process,” she said, regarding the time off for her pregnancy. “The initial paperwork, basically, my provider filled it out, and submitted it several months in advance. The fact that I got 100% paid for 14 weeks was pretty incredible.”
Williams also noted that she previously had worked for a much smaller company, which was following federal guidelines from 2010 and only provided eight weeks of unpaid maternity leave.
For Katie Garber, a mother of two from Takoma Park, Maryland, who is a social worker in private practice specializing in care for older adults, her experience was more mixed.
Garber, who was working for a very small non-profit that didn’t have the required number of employees for federal family and medical leave benefits, said she wound up essentially bargaining for her time off to have her first daughter.
“They didn’t really have to give it to me,” she said. “But I was a valued employee, it was a small office, and my executive director at the time really wanted to set the precedent that they wanted to be family-friendly. So I took the 16 weeks.”
Garber added that she felt lucky that her job had been held for her while she was on leave. Under a different director managing her, it might have been a different story, she said.
“At the time, there was no compensation at all,” Garber said. “So, my husband and I went from a two-earner household, you know, basically two adults with two incomes, to three people – two adults and one child income – for several months, which was definitely challenging.”
“I was so lucky to get the leave the way I did,” she said. “And I don’t feel that that’s how, especially a federal regulation, should be.”
In the case of LGBTQ+ individuals, requests to employers for family and medical leave in states that lack explicit protections can lead to employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
“Some fear the stigma they could face if they reveal the need to take time off for HIV-related care or transgender-specific treatment,” according to the Human Rights Campaign website. “Too many others, especially transgender people of color and those who are low-income, may face other forms of anti-LGBTQ discrimination, housing instability, and violence.”
There are often additional obstacles with employers to overcome in the case of LGBTQ+ workers.
“The challenges faced by workers who request time off from work for medically necessary transition-related health care are significant and painful, ranging from health insurance plans that don’t cover comprehensive trans health care and worries about being outed in the workplace, to flat out harassment,” said Liam Miranda, senior research manager for the Human Rights Campaign.
The Biden administration still is advocating for more comprehensive leave coverage.
“This administration understands the importance of paid family and medical leave to protect workers, especially those from historically marginalized communities,” Women’s Bureau director Wendy Chun-Hoon said. “Studies show that access to paid leave improves child health and well-being, maternal health, families’ economic security, worker retention, labor force participation, and worker productivity and morale.”
The House last fall approved expanding leave benefits in the doomed Build Back Better Act. But Manchin’s objections and GOP opposition in the Senate remain.
Separate from the Build Back Better Act, legislation to expand leave benefits has been introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. But neither bill has seen any movement.
“In Washington, there is never a shortage of competing priorities, so the more visible and vocal in their support that members of the public can be, the better,” Cardin said. “We need everyone to amplify their calls for reform and to communicate this as a priority.”
By CHRIS BARYLICK
Capital News Service
Already OK on passports, “X” gender option is expanding to other documents
WASHINGTON – This month travelers for the first time had the option to select “X” in the gender indicator on passports and that designation is expanding as a choice on a variety of federal documents under initiatives by the Biden administration.
The changes come as many states and some airlines have taken steps to allow the “X” gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming people on an array of documents – moves championed for years by LGBTQ+ rights advocates.
Beginning April 11, the State Department accepted “X” gender markers on passport applications. Other department-issued citizenship documents will have the same option late next year.
The White House said on March 31 that, in addition to the passport changes, the Department of Homeland Security was changing its Trusted Traveler and TSA PreCheck programs to include “X” gender markers. That agency also has been working with airlines to broaden the use of the designation in ticketing passengers.
United Airlines and American Airlines already use the designation and Delta Air Lines announced earlier this month that it would make the option available for bookings later this year.
The Transportation Security Administration in February stopped using passengers’ genders when checking identification at airports.
While Social Security cards do not include any gender designation, the Social Security Administration in February said it would accept “X” gender designations on documents used to apply for Social Security numbers and replacement cards.
“X” gender designations also are being incorporated in employment discrimination complaints filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, applications for federal student aid, and even the visitor processing system at the White House.
Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, told Capital News Service that the “X” gender marker on passports is “a measure that’s overdue.” She added that it is important that all forms of identity documents, both at the state and federal levels, reflect people’s gender identity.
“So if you’re able to have an X marker on your passport, but you can’t on your license, or you can’t on your Social Security documents that it causes, both headaches for people but also potential safety problems as well,” Warbelow said.
Warbelow said the Human Rights Campaign has been advocating for the shift to “X” gender markers in its Blueprint for Positive Change, a roadmap for proposed federal government policy changes on LGBTQ+ issues.
The Human Rights Campaign says the use of the “X” gender marker is not consistent among the states.
Thirteen states have gender marker updates on only driver’s licenses and 23 have the update on both birth certificates and driver’s licenses.
“This is not just a federal issue, but a state issue as well,” Warbelow said. “We need to have a robust uptake of the ‘X’ gender marker across the board.”
The United States is not the only country that has adopted the “X” gender marker on passports. At least 15 countries including Argentina, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, and the Netherlands have already adopted the marker.
“It is unfortunate when we are reminded that the United States is not on the forefront of acceptance and diversity,” said Darren Vance, executive director at Rainbow Families, a non-profit focused on supporting and educating the LQBTQ community in Washington.
The United States has been accepting passports from other countries that have had “X” gender markers on them for over a decade, Warbelow said.
“It is always helpful to point to other jurisdictions that have done the same thing and demonstrated that it’s common sense and doesn’t have any unintended consequences,” she said. “And the fact that these other countries have been doing it for so long, you know, just shows that we are really behind the eight ball on this.”
Vance said the “X” gender marker is an “incredible step towards recognizing gender diversity.”
“I think about how a cisgender man would feel if they were to apply for a passport and the only option was female,” Vance said in an interview with CNS. “And how disempowering and disaffirming that would feel…And gender-affirming recognition is associated with a tremendous reduction in psychological distress and suicidal thoughts.”
“These small victories are absolutely significant and important and worth celebrating,” Vance said, “which is vital for affirming all people in our society who deserve the right to be represented for who they are.”
By JULIA ROSIER
Capital News Service
House tries again on federal law to protect journalists and sources
WASHINGTON – Members of Congress have tried for five decades to craft a federal law that would protect journalists from revealing confidential sources – and they are trying again.
The latest proposed shield law called the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act, is sponsored by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Rockville, Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky, and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California. It passed the House Judiciary Committee unanimously on April 6.
“Without a federal shield law, we render reporters and journalists vulnerable to threats of prosecution or jail time simply for doing their jobs,” Raskin said in a statement to Capital News Service. “I introduced the PRESS Act to make good on the constitutional promise of a free press, and I look forward to the bill moving for a vote before the full House of Representatives.”
Shield laws protect journalists in legal proceedings from revealing their sources of information acquired during the reporting process. Reporters sometimes use confidential sources to obtain important information that would otherwise not be publicly available.
Efforts to pass a federal shield law date to the 1970s and have involved some prominent lawmakers – among them then-Rep. Mike Pence, R-Indiana, the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, and the late Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana – but all have ended in failure.
Raskin previously sponsored a shield bill in 2017. The measure was based on one Pence proposed a decade earlier.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, last year introduced a version of Raskin’s bill but so far it has not had a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Kevin Goldberg, an attorney and First Amendment specialist at the Freedom Forum, told CNS he remains skeptical that the latest legislation will pass the Senate.
Goldberg noted that the Free Flow of Information Act, a predecessor to the current bill, passed the House by voice vote on Mar. 31, 2009, but never left the Senate.
“This time around I am hopeful that it can pass because from what I’ve seen, Raskin has taken steps to address some of the usual concerns involved here,” Goldberg said.
Opponents of previous shield law proposals raised concerns over language regarding exceptions in situations where journalists gathered confidential information concerning national security, terrorism, or the potential loss of life.
Goldberg said the PRESS Act is “slightly narrower” than previous legislation and includes limited exceptions in which the qualified privilege would be waived for journalists.
Reporters still would be compelled to disclose information necessary “to prevent, or to identify any perpetrator of, an act of terrorism against the United States” and “to prevent a threat of imminent violence, significant bodily harm, or death,” according to the text of the legislation.
Shield laws not only protect journalists from revealing sources during legal proceedings but also ensure that the press doesn’t become an investigative arm of the government, according to Gabe Rottman, director of the Technology and Press Freedom Project for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP).
He told CNS that shield laws were “crucially important for the free flow of information.”
“If sources are concerned that speaking to a reporter will subject them to investigative scrutiny, they won’t talk to reporters and then the public loses out on newsworthy information in the public interest,” Rottman said.
Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, has more familiarity with the inner workings of journalism than many of his colleagues in Congress. He founded the Louisville Eccentric Observer (LEO) in 1990 and was a columnist there for 16 years.
“As the first Society of Professional Journalists member to be elected to Congress, I know how important it is that we protect journalists and their ability to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation or retribution,” Yarmuth said in a statement.
Forty-nine states and the District of Columbia have shield laws in place to protect journalists.
Goldberg noted that even if all 50 states had shield laws, without federal protection, a reporter’s promise of confidentiality cannot be guaranteed.
“You could be in a state like Maryland that has the oldest and one of the strongest shield laws, but if you end up in federal court, that goes away, it doesn’t apply, because Maryland law only applies in the state of Maryland courts,” he said.
“Nobody loves to use confidential sources,” Goldberg added. “When (reporters) do, it’s because the public is truly benefiting from the information that is being obtained.”
The Society for Professional Journalists is one of the media advocacy organizations that has endorsed the legislation.
“The Society of Professional Journalists applauds the House Judiciary Committee that voted unanimously to pass the PRESS Act,” said SPJ President Rebecca Aguilar in a statement to CNS.
Aguilar added: “Journalists are one step closer to doing their jobs, knowing the federal government cannot force them to reveal their confidential sources or research documents. The goal of all journalists is to seek the truth without obstacles that can prevent us from doing so.”
The reporter’s privilege, similar to doctor-patient privilege and the attorney-client privilege, is widely recognized as critical for a functional press, Goldberg said.
“Privileges exist under law…because somebody has made the recognition that the flow of information between two people is so fundamentally important to those people, to those relationships, and to society at large,” he said. “It is instantly recognizable as to why they exist and why they’re important. There is a good case to be made that the reporter’s relationship is that valuable to society that we need to protect it.”
Ocean carrier chooses Virginia for new rail link connecting the Mediterranean and US West Coast
NORFOLK, VA — The Port of Virginia® is the only US East Coast stop for ocean carrier Hapag-Lloyd’s reworked Mediterranean Gulf Coast Express (MGX) that will move cargo overland by rail to California via Virginia.
“This is an innovative decision by one of our long-time customers to take advantage of our efficiency and our rail reach into the Midwest,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It’s a unique service, but it is indicative of a very challenging trade environment. We welcomed the opportunity to be part of the solution for cargo owners on the West Coast.”
The service began operating in mid-April with arrival of the Synergy Antwerp at Norfolk International Terminals. Nearly 1,000 of the vessel’s containers were moved via Norfolk Southern to Chicago where they were switched to another rail carrier that moved them to the ports of Los Angeles and Oakland.
The weekly service employs eight Panamax vessels. The port call rotation is:
Livorno – Genoa – Barcelona – Valencia – Veracruz – Altamira – Houston – The Port of Virginia – Livorno.
Edwards said this is an important opportunity to introduce West Coast-based cargo owners and logistics companies to The Port of Virginia.
“Hapag-Lloyd is taking advantage of the present-day efficiencies here that are driven by a diverse, ultra-modern port complex that has an expansive rail reach,” Edwards said. “But what many companies on the West Coast may not realize is that we are investing $1.3 billion between now and 2025 to create more rail capacity, modernize and renovate two of our berths and convert them to an RMG operation (rail-mounted gantry), dredge our channels to 55 feet deep and widen them for two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels. The Port of Virginia is building capacity for decades to come.”
In 2021, the port processed nearly 2 million containers and moved more than 640,000 of those units by rail.
LFCC DEI Council develops online Guide to Minority-Owned Businesses
LFCC in collaboration with its Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council has created a unique resource that can be shared with the community and beyond – the Guide to Minority-Owned Businesses.
LFCC Associate Vice President of Human Resources JoAnn Ellwood encouraged the council to create the directory that could be distributed to potential new employees to demonstrate the diversity of the college’s service region.
“However, this task soon manifested into something even bigger as we realized that many other community members and organizations were looking to develop a list such as this,” said Council Chair Tajmarie Rowe. “It took the combined efforts of many folks to come up with this finished product.”
LFCC librarian Kerry Kilpatrick, who was part of the effort to create the business guide said the council decided to include the following minorities in the guide: women, BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color), first-generation immigrants, those with disabilities, veterans and people who identify as LGBTQ+.
Council member Andy Gyurisin reached out to various organizations, such as chambers of commerce and NAACP chapters, to see what was already available. What he discovered was a patchwork of businesses, but no cohesive, comprehensive guide.
“We realized this could be a really great community opportunity,” Gyurisin said.
He turned to the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center for help. Director Christine Kriz was able to pull information from a public database accessed via the Handley Regional Library System. The “enormous” list was then provided to Kerry Kilpatrick and library specialist Jennifer Gyurisin, who created the platform and input all of the listings.
“We are proud to be a part of this project and to enhance the economies of the communities we serve,” Kriz said.
Business owners are encouraged to visit the interactive site where they can submit new or updated information, Gyurisin said.
“We’re hoping that it becomes a living resource for everyone to use,” he said. “It feels like a great, interactive resource that the community can be involved with. It puts this great resource into one space.”
Visitors to the site can click on the city of Winchester or one of the following counties: Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren. From there, they can click on various business categories, such as advertising and media, automobile services, cleaning services, construction and home improvement, engineering, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and wineries and breweries.
The DEI Council advocates for a more diverse and inclusive campus and supports the college’s quest to be a supportive academic environment that is fully cognizant of individual differences. Rowe noted that the body is “committed to helping each person fulfill his/her potential for academic excellence.”
“DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) is a journey, not a one-stop shop,” said Rowe. “It certainly takes all of us to continue with the mission of being inclusive.”
View the directory at lfcc.edu/minorityowned.
American Heart Association and Fauquier Health host first ever CycleNation event in the Warrenton area to save lives
The American Heart Association is proud to partner with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd to bring the Association’s CycleNation event to the Warrenton area! This will be a digital event, meaning anyone can participate wherever they are, from April 26th to May 26th.
“Heart complications, heart attacks, and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Sarah has joined the cause to ride under Fauquier Health as a Team captain. “By partnering with the American Heart Association, we want to encourage a community-wide health initiative to allow community members to come together, formulate their teams, and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.”
Kelly Yoder, Director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, joined the cause as a Team Captain for the virtual event as well. When asked about her reasoning to participate, she shared, “My maternal grandparents both passed of heart disease. This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again.”
The wonderful part about CycleNation is that it is a month-long initiative. May is Stroke Awareness Month and all teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. This community initiative is different than what we have experienced in the past. Since this challenge is part of a larger move challenge, team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical, and more.
The top three comorbidities in Fauquier County have been identified as obesity, hypertension, and high lipids. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise. For a healthy heart it is highly recommended to take a brisk walk for 30-minutes, three times a week. The Warrenton CycleNation is a fun and meaningful way to encourage more physical activity, celebrate heart and stroke survivors, and raise lifesaving funds.
Rich Pinson, Director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line, said, “It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate. We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more. As a cycler myself, I am excited about the opportunity to promote heart health not only to our staff and community organizations, but to all of our community members. Anybody can participate in this cause.”
Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 Moe Buck Card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton and the top fundraising team will also receive a catered taco lunch fiesta from Moe’s. The top three individual fundraisers will receive a free Moe’s taco kit.
To date there are four community organizations that have started their teams: Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson + Johnson, and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
To register your organization as a team, visit www2.heart.org.
Once your team is registered, you can set your donation goal, and start recruiting your riders. There is no limit on riders and any monetary value of donations count.
The Warrenton CycleNation digital event is locally sponsored Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd. The funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
