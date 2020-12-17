Local News
Snow and ice on Shenandoah Valley roads Thursday morning
Roads through the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are in minor to moderate condition Thursday morning, following a winter storm that dropped up to 10 inches of snow. Many areas received a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Overnight refreezing has increased the chance of slick roadways. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to postpone travel until conditions improve.
VDOT employees and contractors continue plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes.
Here are the road conditions as of 4 a.m. Thursday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Augusta County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.
Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Augusta, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, and Clarke counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Rockingham, and Warren counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany County.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
Phase 3 pandemic outbreak re-closes Town offices for a month
In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective immediately:
Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors. There will be a phone number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
Town Hall drive-thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
- Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
- By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
- By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect for 30 days, ending January 15, 2021.
Fauquier Health receives initial COVID-19 vaccine allocation
Fauquier Health confirmed that on December 15, 2020, they received the initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. According to Kevin Sale, COO with Fauquier Health, “We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).”
Vaccine administration has begun with our frontline healthcare workers. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. It is an important reminder that the arrival of the vaccine means we all still need to do our part in continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing, and practicing hand hygiene. Amy Kaminski, the Vaccine Coordinator of Fauquier Health, said, “It is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated, so we must continue to stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”
For the latest updates and details about how Fauquier Health is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit FauquierHealth.org and follow the Facebook page at Facebook.com/FauquierHealth.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
AG Herring reminds pet owners and animal control officers to ensure health and safety of animals
As Virginia begins to see extremely cold temperatures and winter weather, Attorney General Mark R. Herring and his first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit are reminding Virginia pet owners and law enforcement that animals cannot be left out in the cold without adequate shelter and care and that there can be serious legal consequences, including criminal charges of animal cruelty, if an animal is left in the cold without adequate shelter.
“Virginia law requires owners to make sure their pets are protected from the elements, and it gives law enforcement the tools they need to ensure the safety and health of an animal, and that includes the ability under certain circumstances to seize an animal to make sure it is safe,” said Attorney General Herring. “As we begin to see colder temperatures and winter weather, I want to encourage all Virginians to take care of yourselves, and check on your friends, neighbors, family members, but don’t forget to take care of your animals as well.”
Leaving an animal exposed to the cold with no shelter or inadequate shelter can be considered animal cruelty, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Attorney General Herring and his Animal law Unit advise animal control officers to ask owners to bring their animals inside or into an adequate shelter, ask the owner to surrender the animal if they are unable to provide adequate shelter, or in certain circumstances take temporary custody of the animal to ensure its safety.
Over the summer, Attorney General Herring sent a letter to animal control officers around Virginia highlighting the new animal cruelty laws that went into effect in July. The letter also reminded animal control officers that there can be serious legal consequences for leaving animals outside without adequate shelter and water.
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare, To date, the unit has handled thousands of matters, including training, prosecutions, and consultations.
State Police report winter storm accidents – one fatality in Pulaski County
As the winter storm has moved up the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia through the Shenandoah Valley and across Northern Virginia, Virginia State Police (as of 3 p.m.) have responded to roughly 200 traffic crashes and at least 125 disabled vehicles today (Dec. 16). Fortunately, the majority of crashes have only involved damage to vehicles and not injuries – as most crashes involve vehicles sliding off the road and into a ditch, embankment, guardrail, etc.
Crashes across Northern Virginia have been steadily increasing since approximately 1 p.m. Motorists are advised to please slow your speed for conditions when traveling during the storm. Increasing one’s driving distance between the vehicle in front of you and buckling up will also help limit crashes and injuries. Please use your headlights, so other drivers can better see you. Also, be prepared for treated roads to ice over as evening sets in and temperatures drop.
Virginia State Police has investigated one fatal crash so far today (I can’t speak for local agencies responding to crashes within their jurisdictions):
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Salamanca is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. The crash was one in a series of crashes that occurred on I-81 at the 94 mile marker Wednesday (Dec. 16) morning. At approximately 7:45 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was traveling on I-81 when it ran off the right side of I-81, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, N.C., was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Slick road conditions were a factor in the cause of the crash.
Valley Health receives first COVID-19 vaccine and begins vaccinating frontline caregivers
Valley Health System received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this morning and has kicked off vaccination efforts for high risk healthcare workers.
“This was an incredibly exciting and momentous day for our caregivers and for our community,” remarked Iyad Sabbagh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Valley Health. “Since March, our healthcare workers have been challenged in ways we could not have even imagined a year ago. This vaccine has been the light at the end of the tunnel ever since.”
Valley Health is proceeding expediently to safely distribute and begin administering the vaccine. Within a few hours of receipt at Winchester Medical Center, doses of the frozen vaccine were transported to the system’s hospitals in Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray, Virginia, and by late afternoon, frontline caregivers were being vaccinated. Valley Health’s two West Virginia hospitals will receive and begin vaccinating healthcare workers by Thursday.
“I’ve seen first-hand, the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to families and healthcare workers in our community. I am confident today in receiving this vaccine and will encourage everyone who is able to take it when it’s available,” Lewis said. “We have been preparing and training to receive this vaccine for several months. Today is a bright spot in the timeline of our battle with COVID-19 across our community. This is by far the best holiday present we could ask for.”
The initial shipment to Valley Health contains nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under Emergency Use Authorization on Friday. Research from the vaccine has shown a 90-95% reduction in the chances of getting COVID-19.
“We’re thrilled with the safety and effectiveness data in the Pfizer study,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, Valley Health Vice President of Population Health. “But we must continue to make safe decisions as this pandemic is far from over. We encourage you to continue to wear your mask and watch your distance, especially as we celebrate the winter holidays. We are not out of the woods yet.”
Warren County Public Schools announces virtual school days for next week
Chris Ballenger, Ed. D., WCPS Superintendent has announced that Warren County Public Schools will use Monday, December 21, 2020, and Tuesday, December 22, 2020, as countywide virtual days.
There is a need to ensure that all students have access to instructional materials at home, teachers are able to provide relevant and engaging lessons, and that our system will be able to support the internet traffic that will access our technical infrastructure when all of our students and teachers are online.
As a division, we have worked diligently to ensure that we have everything in place for a smoother transition into remote learning than what was experienced in March 2020 with the sudden school closure. Despite all of our efforts, problems with technology can and will occur. The virtual days will allow WCPS to test the system and ensure continuity of learning if faced with a prolonged closure.
On Friday, December 18, 2020, the Food Service Department will send food home with elementary students for breakfast and lunch for Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22. For all middle and high school students, meal pick-up for the two virtual days will be available at Warren County Middle School on Monday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teachers and school administrators will work through virtual plans with students as schools head into winter break. The in-person instruction schedule will resume on January 4, 2021.
