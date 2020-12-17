Snow and ice on Shenandoah Valley roads Thursday morning

Roads through the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are in minor to moderate condition Thursday morning, following a winter storm that dropped up to 10 inches of snow. Many areas received a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Overnight refreezing has increased the chance of slick roadways. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to postpone travel until conditions improve.

VDOT employees and contractors continue plowing and treating roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes.

Here are the road conditions as of 4 a.m. Thursday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Augusta County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.

Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Augusta, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Rockingham counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, and Clarke counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Rockingham, and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany County.

