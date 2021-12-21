Snow Island: The Christmas ball

It was Snow Island’s 250th anniversary, and in celebration of the occasion, the city had decided to revive an old tradition. A Christmas ball would be held at the Winter Solstice Hotel, a unique and prestigious heritage building. Unlike the balls of old, however, kids would be invited. Better yet, to ensure the parents could enjoy the festivities for as long as they wanted, a few volunteers had organized a sleepover for the kids in the adjoining room.

Capella was so excited she could hardly sit still during dinner, which went on a little too long for her liking. As for Orion, he was quietly relishing the last few bites of his meal, eager to find out what was in store for dessert.

Just then, the waiters carried out a huge chocolate fountain and trays piled high with an assortment of fresh fruit, along with a stack of aprons for anyone worried about spilling on their fancy attire.

“Wonderful!” the twins exclaimed in unison.

As the guests finished eating, Mayor Isla thanked the event’s organizers and introduced the band that would soon kick off the next portion of the evening.

More than ready to get on the dance floor, Capella leaped to her feet. However, as the waiters continued to clear the tables, only a few of the musicians made their way to the stage, clearly taking their time.

“What do you think the others are doing?” Orion asked.

“I don’t know, but we’re going to find out,” his sister replied.

Without another thought, the twins stealthily snuck backstage into the dressing room where they found the rest of the orchestra looking distraught. Orion questioned one of the violinists and quickly learned that Naomi, the singer, would be making her first appearance in front of a large audience. She had stage fright and had locked herself in the bathroom.

“We’ll go talk to her,” Orion said.

“Good luck,” a saxophonist replied. “If she’s not out here in two minutes, we’re going on without her.”

Despite their words of encouragement, the singer refused to come out of the bathroom. Suddenly, Capella had a brilliant idea.

“We could sing with you to break the ice,” she suggested. “We’ve been rehearsing Jingle Bells at school, and several of our classmates are here.”

“Um… sure, I guess,” the young woman stammered. “So long as I’m not alone, I think I’ll be alright.”

Relieved, Orion and Capella hurried back to the ballroom and assembled a group of their friends while the orchestra finished taking their places. When it was their turn, the kids made their way on stage, standing on either side of the singer. Together, they delivered a performance that brought everyone in the crowd to their feet — and gave Naomi the encouragement she needed.

“Thank you so much,” she whispered to the twins before they headed off stage. “Now I know I can do it.”

The singing and dancing went on for hours, much to everyone’s delight. When the orchestra finally paused for a break, it was time for the youngest partygoers to head off to bed.

Although they were disappointed the night was coming to an end, Orion and Capella had thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“I hope there’s a ball again next year,” Capella said, as she curled up in her sleeping bag.

“Mmm, me too,” her brother mumbled, already half asleep.

The next day, the Snow Island Gazette reported that the ball had been a huge hit. They praised Naomi’s talent and described her as “an incredible up-and-comer.” After such a successful event, there was no doubt that the Christmas ball would once again become a beloved tradition on Snow Island.

THE END

By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard

Translated by Katya Teague