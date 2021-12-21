Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas ball
It was Snow Island’s 250th anniversary, and in celebration of the occasion, the city had decided to revive an old tradition. A Christmas ball would be held at the Winter Solstice Hotel, a unique and prestigious heritage building. Unlike the balls of old, however, kids would be invited. Better yet, to ensure the parents could enjoy the festivities for as long as they wanted, a few volunteers had organized a sleepover for the kids in the adjoining room.
Capella was so excited she could hardly sit still during dinner, which went on a little too long for her liking. As for Orion, he was quietly relishing the last few bites of his meal, eager to find out what was in store for dessert.
Just then, the waiters carried out a huge chocolate fountain and trays piled high with an assortment of fresh fruit, along with a stack of aprons for anyone worried about spilling on their fancy attire.
“Wonderful!” the twins exclaimed in unison.
As the guests finished eating, Mayor Isla thanked the event’s organizers and introduced the band that would soon kick off the next portion of the evening.
More than ready to get on the dance floor, Capella leaped to her feet. However, as the waiters continued to clear the tables, only a few of the musicians made their way to the stage, clearly taking their time.
“What do you think the others are doing?” Orion asked.
“I don’t know, but we’re going to find out,” his sister replied.
Without another thought, the twins stealthily snuck backstage into the dressing room where they found the rest of the orchestra looking distraught. Orion questioned one of the violinists and quickly learned that Naomi, the singer, would be making her first appearance in front of a large audience. She had stage fright and had locked herself in the bathroom.
“We’ll go talk to her,” Orion said.
“Good luck,” a saxophonist replied. “If she’s not out here in two minutes, we’re going on without her.”
Despite their words of encouragement, the singer refused to come out of the bathroom. Suddenly, Capella had a brilliant idea.
“We could sing with you to break the ice,” she suggested. “We’ve been rehearsing Jingle Bells at school, and several of our classmates are here.”
“Um… sure, I guess,” the young woman stammered. “So long as I’m not alone, I think I’ll be alright.”
Relieved, Orion and Capella hurried back to the ballroom and assembled a group of their friends while the orchestra finished taking their places. When it was their turn, the kids made their way on stage, standing on either side of the singer. Together, they delivered a performance that brought everyone in the crowd to their feet — and gave Naomi the encouragement she needed.
“Thank you so much,” she whispered to the twins before they headed off stage. “Now I know I can do it.”
The singing and dancing went on for hours, much to everyone’s delight. When the orchestra finally paused for a break, it was time for the youngest partygoers to head off to bed.
Although they were disappointed the night was coming to an end, Orion and Capella had thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“I hope there’s a ball again next year,” Capella said, as she curled up in her sleeping bag.
“Mmm, me too,” her brother mumbled, already half asleep.
The next day, the Snow Island Gazette reported that the ball had been a huge hit. They praised Naomi’s talent and described her as “an incredible up-and-comer.” After such a successful event, there was no doubt that the Christmas ball would once again become a beloved tradition on Snow Island.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
10 tips to help you study
If you have a big test coming up, here are 10 study tips that will help you learn the material.
1. Start studying at least two weeks before your exams
2. Schedule several short 45-minute study sessions instead of one long one
3. Plan your study sessions ahead of time
4. Choose to study during the times of day when you feel your best
5. Find a quiet, well-lit area where you can focus
6. Gather everything you need for your study session
7. Summarize the materials you learned in class
8. Carefully go over the suggested approaches to learning the material
9. Redo any challenging exercises or ones you may have skipped on your homework
10. Make sure you find the answers to any questions you encounter while studying
After a solid study session, consider doing something fun to reward yourself for your efforts.
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The marvelous Christmas market
In the schoolyard of Snow Island Elementary, vendors at the annual Christmas market were getting ready to welcome their first visitors. Lively music filled the air and, as soon as the gates opened, a crowd of citizens wandered in looking for unique trinkets and gifts.
The twins, Orion and Capella, had looked forward to the event for weeks and arrived on time with their parents. They were eager to see what kinds of toys and decorations the local artisans had made, especially since they’d been given some spending money for the occasion.
“Look, Orion! There are Christmas ornaments over here,” Capella said. “They’re so beautiful, I want to buy them all!”
“Don’t you think we should look around before deciding what to buy?” her brother suggested. “If we spend all our money right away, we won’t be able to enjoy the rest of the market as much.”
“You’re right,” Capella admitted. “Let’s check out everything first.”
After examining the items at each of the stalls, the twins sat down on a bench to discuss.
“You know what, I think I’d rather get a wooden top instead of an ornament,” Capella admitted.
“My heart is set on that mobile solar system we saw,” Orion said.
Happy with their choices, the children headed back toward the vendors. Just then, they heard a loud sigh. Looking around, the twins were surprised to spot a lonely stall tucked away in the corner of the schoolyard. Behind the counter was Daisy Wilson, a woman in her 80s. Because she’d registered for the market at the last minute, the dismal spot was the only one available for her stall.
“Oh, we didn’t see you there,” Orion exclaimed.
“You’re the only two visitors I’ve had since the market opened,” the craftswoman said, sounding discouraged.
“Your slippers are gorgeous,” Capella said, admiring the wares on display. “Orion, let’s go tell others about Mrs. Wilson’s stall so they don’t miss out.”
Excited to share their discovery, the twins told several people about the “hidden stall” and it wasn’t long before word spread. Over the next few hours, the elderly woman sold many of her creations. She beamed with delight.
As the Christmas market drew to a close, Orion and Capella headed back to join their parents. Mrs. Wilson, however, walked as quickly as she could with her cane to catch up to them.
“To thank you for your help today, I would like to offer you a small gift,” she said.
“That’s not necessary,” the children replied, but they were curious to know what it was.
The craftswoman carefully removed two pairs of handmade slippers from her bag, which Orion and Capella were happy to accept.
“Thank you, Mrs. Wilson! And merry Christmas!”
Satisfied with their day, the twins and their parents returned home with happy hearts and their hands full of treasures.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas home decoration contest
Twins Orion and Capella, along with their parents, were busy putting the final touches on their home’s outdoor Christmas decorations. The family had worked very hard and was hoping to win first place in a contest organized as part of Snow Island’s 250th-anniversary celebration.
Handmade garlands, animal figurines, ice sculptures, and more adorned the house and yard. But the most unique element of their decor was the recreation of a starry night sky on the roof using white lights. They’d even arranged them to match the constellations.
Within the hour, the top reporter from the Snow Island Gazette, Gregory Slifer, would visit each of the participating homes to record a video for the contest’s website. The citizens of Snow Island would be able to watch the videos and vote for the decorated home they liked best. The grand prize was a trip to Santa’s Kingdom at the North Pole.
“Is it dark enough yet to turn on the lights?” Orion asked his parents.
“Yes! I can’t wait to see the house all lit up, and the trees and the fence,” Capella said, hopping up and down with excitement.
Audrey and Patrick smiled at each other and, with a knowing look, flipped the switch to turn on the thousands of glittering bulbs. The site was beautiful and spectacularly magical.
“Given everyone else’s decorations,” Capella whispered, glancing up and down the street, “I think we have an excellent chance of winning the contest.”
“Maybe,” her brother replied. “But we don’t know what the houses look like elsewhere in the city.”
“You’re right, but I can still dream,” the girl replied.
All of a sudden, there was a mighty BOOM! All the lights went out in a flash, leaving the street in near-total darkness. The adults quickly pulled out their smartphones to shed light on the situation.
“What was that noise?” Capella asked, eyes wide.
“I think a transformer blew because too many people turned on their Christmas lights at the same time,” Orion replied. “It’s probably the one on the corner. Let’s go check it out!”
As soon as they arrived, the family noticed that the transformer — or rather, what was left of it — was in a million pieces on the ground.
Thinking fast, Orion exclaimed: “Mom, call Snow Island Utilities and ask them to bring a transformer with three times the power as soon as possible!”
Without arguing, Audrey contacted the energy company and explained the situation. The operator, Paulo, was very understanding and quick to respond. Within 15 minutes, a team of experienced technicians arrived on the scene with the requested equipment. The women quickly installed the high-performance transformer, and soon the whole street was lit up with beautiful, twinkling lights once more — and just in time for the reporter’s arrival!
That night, hundreds of citizens across Snow Island admired the decorated properties, both in-person and online. In the end, the vote for best design was unanimous: it was Orion and Capella’s star-covered home!
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
How to make the perfect snowman
Do you want to build a snowman? Here are a few tips for making one that’ll be the envy of your neighborhood.
Preparing
Choose a flat and shady area so that your snowman will stand straight and won’t melt in the sun. Make sure that the snow is sticky enough by making a small ball in your hand. If it holds together and doesn’t crumble between your fingers, you’re good to go.
Building
First, shape three balls with your hands until they become too big to hold. Then roll them in the snow until they’re as big as you want them to be. Remember, the middle ball must be smaller than the bottom one, and the top one smaller than both of them. Flatten the top of each ball before placing another one on top. Finally, to keep everything together, pack snow around the base of the bottom ball and between each layer.
After, all that’s left to do is decorate your creation.
The record for the tallest snowman was set in Austria in 2020. The sculpture was just over 124 feet tall.
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas craft workshop
One morning, all the children on Snow Island between the ages of six and 12 gathered in the school gymnasium for a Christmas decoration workshop led by two dynamic art students, Maeva and William.
“Your challenge is to make a Christmas tree ornament that symbolizes your personality and interests,” Maeva explained.
“In other words, people should think of you as soon as they see your ornament,” William added. “You can use any of the materials we brought.”
“You have three hours to create your masterpiece,” Maeva said. “Off you go!”
Orion and Capella were very excited. Frantically rummaging through the art supply bins, the eight-year-old twins gathered materials: pom-poms, feathers, sequins, ribbons, pipe cleaners, and more. With their hands full, they headed back to their table to begin.
“What are you going to make for your ornament?” Capella asked.
“Since I love outer space, I’m going to make mine into a rocket ship,” Orion replied. “And since everyone knows I love lemon yellow, the whole thing will be yellow! What about yours?”
“I’m obsessed with chocolate and math, right? So I’m going to make a chocolate bar with mathematical symbols carved into each square,” Capella explained.
The twins enthusiastically set about making their decorations. However, over by the craft bins, two of their friends weren’t having as much fun.
“Gosh, I have no ideas,” Sylvio lamented.
“I don’t know what to make either,” Jasmine admitted.
Suddenly, Orion and Capella had an idea about how to spark their friends’ creativity. The siblings took turns asking them a variety of questions without giving them time to answer.
“What’s your go-to song?”
“Do you have a pet?”
“What sports do you play?”
“Do you like to read?”
“What food do you like best?”
Gradually, the children’s faces lit up. With the help of the twins, they’d finally found their inspiration. Thanking them, Sylvio and Jasmine headed off to create ornaments in their image. The boy made a pineapple-shaped hot air balloon, and the girl decided on a guitar-playing penguin.
That evening, families across Snow Island hung all sorts of unusual ornaments on their trees: a rainbow snowboard, a tractor with wings, a cat curled up in a bird’s nest, a puzzle piece with an elephant trunk on it, a sailboat with Viking symbols, a dinosaur wearing overalls — what a sight!
Inspired by their creativity, many of the children’s parents, including Orion and Capella’s, decided to make their own personalized decorations. After all, who said crafts are only for kids?
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
Iconic Christmas characters quiz
Do you think you know everything there is to know about world-famous Christmas characters? Test your knowledge with this quiz!
Multiple choice
1. Which of these names doesn’t belong to one of Santa’s reindeer?
a) Lightning
b) Comet
c) Blitzen
2. What’s the name of the fairy in The Nutcracker, a famous ballet performed during the holidays?
a) The Toffee Fairy
b) The Sugar Plum Fairy
c) The Caramel Fairy
3. What does St. Nicholas’ assistant, the bogeyman, do?
a) He carries the heaviest gifts
b) He punishes children who’ve been bad
c) He memorizes the names of all the children
4. Scrooge, the main character in A Christmas Carol has inspired movies, plays and more. What’s his biggest flaw?
a) He’s greedy
b) He’s lazy
c) He’s messy
Who am I?
5. I’m the fastest reindeer.
6. I hate Christmas and will do anything to ruin it.
7. I come to life when I wear a magic top hat.
8. We help Santa make toys in the North Pole.
Mix and match
9. Below are some words that mean “Santa.” Can you match the word with its language?
A. Babbo Natale
B. Santa no ojisan
C. Joulupukki
D. Weihnachtsmann
E. Pai Natal
a) German
b) Finnish
c) Italian
d) Japanese
e) Portuguese
10. Can you match each of these characters with the movie they star in?
A. Kevin McCallister
B. Billy
C. Scott Calvin
D. Clark Griswold
E. Bo
a) The Polar Express
b) The Star
c) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
d) Home Alone
e) Santa Claus
Answers
1. a)
2. b)
3. b)
4. a)
5. Dasher
6. The Grinch
7. Frosty the Snowman
8. The elves
9. A-c), B-d), C-b), D-a), E-e)
10. A-d), B-a), C-e), D-c), E-b)
