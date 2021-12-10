Snow Island: The Christmas lantern walk

On one particular night in December, Orion and Capella were allowed to stay up late. This was because they were taking part in Snow Island’s first-ever lantern walk. Trailing behind their parents, they followed other hikers through the woods along the Star Trail. Soon, the group would arrive at the observatory where they would be able to admire the night sky and, if they were lucky, catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

Illuminated by the glow of their lanterns, the twins happily joined in as the crowd sang Christmas carols. The mood was merry, and it was a perfect night for a stroll.

Suddenly, someone cried out in pain.

“Mrs. Isla twisted her ankle,” a man called out.

Several people turned back to help the mayor, who’d been keeping stragglers company at the back of the group. Orion, Capella, and their parents quickly followed. While the mayor apologized profusely for having ruined the hike, the adults discussed what to do. Some thought that one person should wait with her until help arrived, while others offered to help her hobble the rest of the way to the observatory since it wasn’t far.

Just then, Orion had an idea: “Hey, why don’t we make her a stretcher?”

“Yes, we learned how to make one this summer at the Little Explorers’ Day Camp,” his sister added.

“It won’t be easy to do by lantern light, but I think we can make it work,” one woman responded cheerfully.

Excited to put their knowledge to the test — and to help Mayor Isla — the twins began explaining what to do. For many, the activity brought back memories of their own childhood out¬door survival lessons, and a sturdy stretcher was built in no time.

A few people carefully helped Mayor Isla onto the stretcher, and the stron¬gest members of the group carried her up to the observatory while others lit the way. Soon, they joined the rest of the crowd who’d gathered around the observatory and extinguished their lanterns.

Capella was disappointed not to see any northern lights, but then her brother pointed to the sky and cried out with excitement: “Look, you can see Orion from here!”

“You’re right,” she replied, gazing up at the constellation her twin was named after. “Help me find my star!”

“Your star?” asked the mayor, who’d been positioned on the ground nearby.

“Yes, Capella is the brightest star in the Auriga constellation,” the girl explained.

“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the mayor replied. “Your parents must really like stars if they named you after one.”

“It’s because they met here,” Orion said. “Dad took his class on a field trip to the observatory, and Mom was their guide.”

“How romantic,” Mayor Isla exclaimed, following the girl’s finger as she pointed up at the star that was her namesake.

After gazing at the stars and sipping hot chocolate, the hikers prepared to make their descent.

Suddenly, the sky lit up with flashes of fluorescent green. “Oohs!” and “Aahs!” resounded through the crowd as all stood mesmerized by the marvel.

There was little doubt that the first edition of the lantern walk had been a great success, especially for Capella and others who got their first look at the northern lights.

THE END

By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard

Translated by Katya Teague