Connect with us

Kids' Corner

Snow Island: The Christmas lantern walk

Published

8 hours ago

on

On one particular night in December, Orion and Capella were allowed to stay up late. This was because they were taking part in Snow Island’s first-ever lantern walk. Trailing behind their parents, they followed other hikers through the woods along the Star Trail. Soon, the group would arrive at the observatory where they would be able to admire the night sky and, if they were lucky, catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

Illuminated by the glow of their lanterns, the twins happily joined in as the crowd sang Christmas carols. The mood was merry, and it was a perfect night for a stroll.

Suddenly, someone cried out in pain.

“Mrs. Isla twisted her ankle,” a man called out.


Several people turned back to help the mayor, who’d been keeping stragglers company at the back of the group. Orion, Capella, and their parents quickly followed. While the mayor apologized profusely for having ruined the hike, the adults discussed what to do. Some thought that one person should wait with her until help arrived, while others offered to help her hobble the rest of the way to the observatory since it wasn’t far.

Just then, Orion had an idea: “Hey, why don’t we make her a stretcher?”

“Yes, we learned how to make one this summer at the Little Explorers’ Day Camp,” his sister added.

“It won’t be easy to do by lantern light, but I think we can make it work,” one woman responded cheerfully.

Excited to put their knowledge to the test — and to help Mayor Isla — the twins began explaining what to do. For many, the activity brought back memories of their own childhood out¬door survival lessons, and a sturdy stretcher was built in no time.

A few people carefully helped Mayor Isla onto the stretcher, and the stron¬gest members of the group carried her up to the observatory while others lit the way. Soon, they joined the rest of the crowd who’d gathered around the observatory and extinguished their lanterns.

Capella was disappointed not to see any northern lights, but then her brother pointed to the sky and cried out with excitement: “Look, you can see Orion from here!”

“You’re right,” she replied, gazing up at the constellation her twin was named after. “Help me find my star!”

“Your star?” asked the mayor, who’d been positioned on the ground nearby.

“Yes, Capella is the brightest star in the Auriga constellation,” the girl explained.

“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the mayor replied. “Your parents must really like stars if they named you after one.”

“It’s because they met here,” Orion said. “Dad took his class on a field trip to the observatory, and Mom was their guide.”

“How romantic,” Mayor Isla exclaimed, following the girl’s finger as she pointed up at the star that was her namesake.

After gazing at the stars and sipping hot chocolate, the hikers prepared to make their descent.

Suddenly, the sky lit up with flashes of fluorescent green. “Oohs!” and “Aahs!” resounded through the crowd as all stood mesmerized by the marvel.

There was little doubt that the first edition of the lantern walk had been a great success, especially for Capella and others who got their first look at the northern lights.

THE END

By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Kids' Corner

3 Christmas gift ideas for your parents

Published

5 days ago

on

December 5, 2021

By

Do you want to spoil your parents over the holidays? If so, here are a few ideas.

1. Handmade gift
You can use crafting materials, items from your recycling bin, or pinecones and branches you find in nature to make a centerpiece, greeting card, or Christmas tree ornament.

2. Coupon book
Write down a few chores you could do, such as emptying the dishwasher or tidying your room, on small pieces of paper. Your parents can then pick one of these coupons whenever they like, and you must do the task — without complaining!

3. Store-bought gift
If you have some money saved up, you can buy your parents a present you think they’d enjoy. For example, you could purchase a funny mug if they love coffee, a decorative frame if they take a lot of pictures, or chocolates if they have a sweet tooth.


Whatever you decide, your parents are sure to appreciate the thought you put into their gift.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

Broomball: an exciting winter sport

Published

1 week ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

Broomball, a fun winter sport that’s perfect for all ages, is making a comeback. Similar to hockey in several ways, this game is played on an ice rink with two teams of five players plus a goaltender each. The goal nets are a little taller than they are in hockey, but the gameplay rules are very similar.

In simple terms, the objective of broomball is to score more goals than your opponent by hitting a rubber ball into the opposing net with a special broom. A typical game lasts two or three periods.

Broomball combines elements of hockey, soccer, and baseball. Therefore, if you enjoy these sports, you’ll probably want to add this game to your list of sports to try.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Kids' Corner

What do animals do in winter?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 29, 2021

By

In winter, animals have to be able to endure frosty temperatures and a decrease in the amount of available food. Here are seven creatures that have adapted and developed strategies to survive the season.

1. Monarch butterflies
These orange-winged butterflies fly thousands of miles to overwinter in Mexico. Even though monarchs can travel between 50 and 100 miles a day, this journey takes several months to complete.

2. Cod
Fish cannot regulate their own body temperature and, consequently, it changes based on the temperature of the water. In order to be able to live in cold water, cod rely on antifreeze proteins. This prevents their blood from freezing.

3. Hares
In the fall, hares grow a thick, white winter coat. This transformation allows them to stay warm in frigid temperatures and remain camouflaged in the snow.


4. Bees
Bees spend the winter in their hive. When the cold weather hits, the worker bees gather around their queen and vibrate their wing muscles to keep her warm.

5. Striped chipmunks
These small mammals are true hibernators. They roll up into a small ball and sleep all winter long without leaving their burrow. They slow down their breathing, body temperature, and heart rate during this time. Since they expend almost no energy, chipmunks can survive on their fat reserves.

6. Chickadees
Many birds migrate south when the temperature starts to drop. Chickadees, however, overwinter in some of the coldest northern regions. During this time, they change their diet and eat seeds instead of insects. Moreover, they can puff out their feathers to shelter themselves from the cold.

7. Bears
Most people assume that bears hibernate all winter. However, this isn’t strictly true. In actuality, bears simply lower their metabolic rate and go into a light sleep. Consequently, they may occasionally wake up in winter if they hear a loud noise. Furthermore, female bears have their cubs at this time of the year.

Animals have adapted to cold and snowy winters in many different ways. The unique traits they develop allow them to both stay warm and remain nourished throughout the season.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Groups Recover Together

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Main Street Travel

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
50°
Cloudy
7:20am4:50pm EST
Feels like: 48°F
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
70/37°F
50/28°F
57/32°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
10
Fri
7:00 pm Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Dec 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key @ Skyline Middle School
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia. Join us for our original[...]
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
7:30 pm Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Dec 10 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Friday, December 10, 2021 7:30pm Front Royal United Methodist Church 1 West Main Street | Front Royal, VA 22630 COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are required for attendees Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:00pm Trinity Episcopal Church 9108[...]
Dec
11
Sat
9:00 am WCHS Holiday Bazaar @ Warren County High School
WCHS Holiday Bazaar @ Warren County High School
Dec 11 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
WCHS Holiday Bazaar @ Warren County High School
Over 40 vendors will be available to shop this Saturday at the Holiday Bazaar. Funds raised will be going back to the kids for special events organized by the Warren County Parent Cat Pack. Please[...]
2:00 pm Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Dec 11 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key @ Skyline Middle School
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia. Join us for our original[...]
7:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
Dec
12
Sun
2:00 pm Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Gol... @ Skyline Middle School
Dec 12 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key @ Skyline Middle School
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia. Join us for our original[...]
3:00 pm Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christma... @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
Dec 12 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story @ LFCC's William H. McCoy Theatre
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah[...]
3:00 pm Valley Chorale’s Christmas Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale’s Christmas Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Dec 12 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Valley Chorale's Christmas Concert @ Calvary Episcopal Church
This year’s yuletide concert is titled THIS SHINING NIGHT.  Join us for a selection of seasonal songs — ranging in style from classical to spirituals to pop — sure to brighten your holiday and lift[...]
4:00 pm Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Trinity Episcopal Church
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Trinity Episcopal Church
Dec 12 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Sweeter, Still… Holiday Concert @ Trinity Episcopal Church
Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:00pm Trinity Episcopal Church 9108 John Mosby Hwy. | Upperville, VA 20184 COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are required for attendees