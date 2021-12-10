Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas lantern walk
On one particular night in December, Orion and Capella were allowed to stay up late. This was because they were taking part in Snow Island’s first-ever lantern walk. Trailing behind their parents, they followed other hikers through the woods along the Star Trail. Soon, the group would arrive at the observatory where they would be able to admire the night sky and, if they were lucky, catch a glimpse of the northern lights.
Illuminated by the glow of their lanterns, the twins happily joined in as the crowd sang Christmas carols. The mood was merry, and it was a perfect night for a stroll.
Suddenly, someone cried out in pain.
“Mrs. Isla twisted her ankle,” a man called out.
Several people turned back to help the mayor, who’d been keeping stragglers company at the back of the group. Orion, Capella, and their parents quickly followed. While the mayor apologized profusely for having ruined the hike, the adults discussed what to do. Some thought that one person should wait with her until help arrived, while others offered to help her hobble the rest of the way to the observatory since it wasn’t far.
Just then, Orion had an idea: “Hey, why don’t we make her a stretcher?”
“Yes, we learned how to make one this summer at the Little Explorers’ Day Camp,” his sister added.
“It won’t be easy to do by lantern light, but I think we can make it work,” one woman responded cheerfully.
Excited to put their knowledge to the test — and to help Mayor Isla — the twins began explaining what to do. For many, the activity brought back memories of their own childhood out¬door survival lessons, and a sturdy stretcher was built in no time.
A few people carefully helped Mayor Isla onto the stretcher, and the stron¬gest members of the group carried her up to the observatory while others lit the way. Soon, they joined the rest of the crowd who’d gathered around the observatory and extinguished their lanterns.
Capella was disappointed not to see any northern lights, but then her brother pointed to the sky and cried out with excitement: “Look, you can see Orion from here!”
“You’re right,” she replied, gazing up at the constellation her twin was named after. “Help me find my star!”
“Your star?” asked the mayor, who’d been positioned on the ground nearby.
“Yes, Capella is the brightest star in the Auriga constellation,” the girl explained.
“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the mayor replied. “Your parents must really like stars if they named you after one.”
“It’s because they met here,” Orion said. “Dad took his class on a field trip to the observatory, and Mom was their guide.”
“How romantic,” Mayor Isla exclaimed, following the girl’s finger as she pointed up at the star that was her namesake.
After gazing at the stars and sipping hot chocolate, the hikers prepared to make their descent.
Suddenly, the sky lit up with flashes of fluorescent green. “Oohs!” and “Aahs!” resounded through the crowd as all stood mesmerized by the marvel.
There was little doubt that the first edition of the lantern walk had been a great success, especially for Capella and others who got their first look at the northern lights.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Kids' Corner
3 Christmas gift ideas for your parents
Do you want to spoil your parents over the holidays? If so, here are a few ideas.
1. Handmade gift
You can use crafting materials, items from your recycling bin, or pinecones and branches you find in nature to make a centerpiece, greeting card, or Christmas tree ornament.
2. Coupon book
Write down a few chores you could do, such as emptying the dishwasher or tidying your room, on small pieces of paper. Your parents can then pick one of these coupons whenever they like, and you must do the task — without complaining!
3. Store-bought gift
If you have some money saved up, you can buy your parents a present you think they’d enjoy. For example, you could purchase a funny mug if they love coffee, a decorative frame if they take a lot of pictures, or chocolates if they have a sweet tooth.
Whatever you decide, your parents are sure to appreciate the thought you put into their gift.
Kids' Corner
Broomball: an exciting winter sport
Broomball, a fun winter sport that’s perfect for all ages, is making a comeback. Similar to hockey in several ways, this game is played on an ice rink with two teams of five players plus a goaltender each. The goal nets are a little taller than they are in hockey, but the gameplay rules are very similar.
In simple terms, the objective of broomball is to score more goals than your opponent by hitting a rubber ball into the opposing net with a special broom. A typical game lasts two or three periods.
Broomball combines elements of hockey, soccer, and baseball. Therefore, if you enjoy these sports, you’ll probably want to add this game to your list of sports to try.
Kids' Corner
What do animals do in winter?
In winter, animals have to be able to endure frosty temperatures and a decrease in the amount of available food. Here are seven creatures that have adapted and developed strategies to survive the season.
1. Monarch butterflies
These orange-winged butterflies fly thousands of miles to overwinter in Mexico. Even though monarchs can travel between 50 and 100 miles a day, this journey takes several months to complete.
2. Cod
Fish cannot regulate their own body temperature and, consequently, it changes based on the temperature of the water. In order to be able to live in cold water, cod rely on antifreeze proteins. This prevents their blood from freezing.
3. Hares
In the fall, hares grow a thick, white winter coat. This transformation allows them to stay warm in frigid temperatures and remain camouflaged in the snow.
4. Bees
Bees spend the winter in their hive. When the cold weather hits, the worker bees gather around their queen and vibrate their wing muscles to keep her warm.
5. Striped chipmunks
These small mammals are true hibernators. They roll up into a small ball and sleep all winter long without leaving their burrow. They slow down their breathing, body temperature, and heart rate during this time. Since they expend almost no energy, chipmunks can survive on their fat reserves.
6. Chickadees
Many birds migrate south when the temperature starts to drop. Chickadees, however, overwinter in some of the coldest northern regions. During this time, they change their diet and eat seeds instead of insects. Moreover, they can puff out their feathers to shelter themselves from the cold.
7. Bears
Most people assume that bears hibernate all winter. However, this isn’t strictly true. In actuality, bears simply lower their metabolic rate and go into a light sleep. Consequently, they may occasionally wake up in winter if they hear a loud noise. Furthermore, female bears have their cubs at this time of the year.
Animals have adapted to cold and snowy winters in many different ways. The unique traits they develop allow them to both stay warm and remain nourished throughout the season.
