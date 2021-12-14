Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas photo exhibit
This Christmas, Snow Island celebrates its 250th birthday!
Fun and festivities are organized, but not everything goes according to plan…
Strolling down the street with great excitement, Orion, Capella, and their father, Patrick, were on their way to the Snow Island Art Gallery. The gallery had graciously allowed the city to use one of its rooms to showcase old photos from Christmases past, and the exhibition was scheduled to open that afternoon.
Fascinated by the history of his hometown, Mr. Patrick, as his students called him, volunteered to organize the whole thing. He’d asked elders from across the island to share their old holiday photos, and the response was incredible. In fact, he received so many pictures that he only finished organizing and hanging them up the day before.
Today, Patrick had the twins in tow to help with the finishing touch: putting up the Christmas decorations.
When they arrived, however, they were shocked by what they saw. Hundreds of photos had fallen off the walls and several frames were broken. There was shattered glass all over the floor and even some of the display boards were knocked over.
“What happened?” Orion asked, a note of panic in his voice.
“I believe it’s my fault,” his father answered with a grave tone. Pointing to an open window, Patrick explained: “I wanted to let in some fresh air because all the old boxes made the room smell musty. I must have forgotten to close it before I left.
“The strong winds that blew in last night certainly did a number on this place. I’ll have to postpone the grand opening. There’s no way we’ll be ready in time.”
Patrick sighed as he began to sweep up the broken glass.
“No way! I’m sure we can find a solution,” Capella exclaimed, always eager to take on a challenge. “Come on,” she said to her brother. “I know what to do. We’ll be right back, Dad!”
Before he could say anything, the children bolted for the door.
“Where are we going, Capella?” Orion asked.
“To look for our friends,” she replied. “With a few extra people, we’ll have this mess cleaned up in no time.”
“Good idea!”
Once outside, Orion and Capella sped off to get help. Within 20 minutes, word had spread and a dozen classmates had gathered, more than happy to lend a hand to the coolest teacher in school.
Back at the gallery, everyone got straight to work. Patrick called out instructions, amazed at how many students had rushed to his aid. There’s nothing like a bunch of energetic eight-year-olds to get a job done at lightning speed!
Two hours later, the room looked as good as new — minus a few picture frames — and the newly hung decorations made it feel like Christmas.
“Wow, everyone, I can’t thank you enough,” Patrick exclaimed as he admired their handy work. “Thanks to you, our exhibition is ready to welcome its first visitors.”
Right on cue, Mayor Isla arrived for the inauguration. Impressed by the exhibition, she showered the children with praise as they led her around the room.
Patrick turned to Orion and Capella. “You saved the day,” he said. “I’m very proud of you.”
Smiles lit up the twins’ faces. Without a doubt, they’d share the story for years to come.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
3 Christmas gift ideas for your parents
Do you want to spoil your parents over the holidays? If so, here are a few ideas.
1. Handmade gift
You can use crafting materials, items from your recycling bin, or pinecones and branches you find in nature to make a centerpiece, greeting card, or Christmas tree ornament.
2. Coupon book
Write down a few chores you could do, such as emptying the dishwasher or tidying your room, on small pieces of paper. Your parents can then pick one of these coupons whenever they like, and you must do the task — without complaining!
3. Store-bought gift
If you have some money saved up, you can buy your parents a present you think they’d enjoy. For example, you could purchase a funny mug if they love coffee, a decorative frame if they take a lot of pictures, or chocolates if they have a sweet tooth.
Whatever you decide, your parents are sure to appreciate the thought you put into their gift.
Broomball: an exciting winter sport
Broomball, a fun winter sport that’s perfect for all ages, is making a comeback. Similar to hockey in several ways, this game is played on an ice rink with two teams of five players plus a goaltender each. The goal nets are a little taller than they are in hockey, but the gameplay rules are very similar.
In simple terms, the objective of broomball is to score more goals than your opponent by hitting a rubber ball into the opposing net with a special broom. A typical game lasts two or three periods.
Broomball combines elements of hockey, soccer, and baseball. Therefore, if you enjoy these sports, you’ll probably want to add this game to your list of sports to try.
What do animals do in winter?
In winter, animals have to be able to endure frosty temperatures and a decrease in the amount of available food. Here are seven creatures that have adapted and developed strategies to survive the season.
1. Monarch butterflies
These orange-winged butterflies fly thousands of miles to overwinter in Mexico. Even though monarchs can travel between 50 and 100 miles a day, this journey takes several months to complete.
2. Cod
Fish cannot regulate their own body temperature and, consequently, it changes based on the temperature of the water. In order to be able to live in cold water, cod rely on antifreeze proteins. This prevents their blood from freezing.
3. Hares
In the fall, hares grow a thick, white winter coat. This transformation allows them to stay warm in frigid temperatures and remain camouflaged in the snow.
4. Bees
Bees spend the winter in their hive. When the cold weather hits, the worker bees gather around their queen and vibrate their wing muscles to keep her warm.
5. Striped chipmunks
These small mammals are true hibernators. They roll up into a small ball and sleep all winter long without leaving their burrow. They slow down their breathing, body temperature, and heart rate during this time. Since they expend almost no energy, chipmunks can survive on their fat reserves.
6. Chickadees
Many birds migrate south when the temperature starts to drop. Chickadees, however, overwinter in some of the coldest northern regions. During this time, they change their diet and eat seeds instead of insects. Moreover, they can puff out their feathers to shelter themselves from the cold.
7. Bears
Most people assume that bears hibernate all winter. However, this isn’t strictly true. In actuality, bears simply lower their metabolic rate and go into a light sleep. Consequently, they may occasionally wake up in winter if they hear a loud noise. Furthermore, female bears have their cubs at this time of the year.
Animals have adapted to cold and snowy winters in many different ways. The unique traits they develop allow them to both stay warm and remain nourished throughout the season.
