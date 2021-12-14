Snow Island: The Christmas photo exhibit

This Christmas, Snow Island celebrates its 250th birthday!

Fun and festivities are organized, but not everything goes according to plan…

Strolling down the street with great excitement, Orion, Capella, and their father, Patrick, were on their way to the Snow Island Art Gallery. The gallery had graciously allowed the city to use one of its rooms to showcase old photos from Christmases past, and the exhibition was scheduled to open that afternoon.

Fascinated by the history of his hometown, Mr. Patrick, as his students called him, volunteered to organize the whole thing. He’d asked elders from across the island to share their old holiday photos, and the response was incredible. In fact, he received so many pictures that he only finished organizing and hanging them up the day before.

Today, Patrick had the twins in tow to help with the finishing touch: putting up the Christmas decorations.

When they arrived, however, they were shocked by what they saw. Hundreds of photos had fallen off the walls and several frames were broken. There was shattered glass all over the floor and even some of the display boards were knocked over.

“What happened?” Orion asked, a note of panic in his voice.

“I believe it’s my fault,” his father answered with a grave tone. Pointing to an open window, Patrick explained: “I wanted to let in some fresh air because all the old boxes made the room smell musty. I must have forgotten to close it before I left.

“The strong winds that blew in last night certainly did a number on this place. I’ll have to postpone the grand opening. There’s no way we’ll be ready in time.”

Patrick sighed as he began to sweep up the broken glass.

“No way! I’m sure we can find a solution,” Capella exclaimed, always eager to take on a challenge. “Come on,” she said to her brother. “I know what to do. We’ll be right back, Dad!”

Before he could say anything, the children bolted for the door.

“Where are we going, Capella?” Orion asked.

“To look for our friends,” she replied. “With a few extra people, we’ll have this mess cleaned up in no time.”

“Good idea!”

Once outside, Orion and Capella sped off to get help. Within 20 minutes, word had spread and a dozen classmates had gathered, more than happy to lend a hand to the coolest teacher in school.

Back at the gallery, everyone got straight to work. Patrick called out instructions, amazed at how many students had rushed to his aid. There’s nothing like a bunch of energetic eight-year-olds to get a job done at lightning speed!

Two hours later, the room looked as good as new — minus a few picture frames — and the newly hung decorations made it feel like Christmas.

“Wow, everyone, I can’t thank you enough,” Patrick exclaimed as he admired their handy work. “Thanks to you, our exhibition is ready to welcome its first visitors.”

Right on cue, Mayor Isla arrived for the inauguration. Impressed by the exhibition, she showered the children with praise as they led her around the room.

Patrick turned to Orion and Capella. “You saved the day,” he said. “I’m very proud of you.”

Smiles lit up the twins’ faces. Without a doubt, they’d share the story for years to come.

THE END

By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard

Translated by Katya Teague