Snow Island: The great Santa Claus parade

Bundled in warm clothes, the residents of Snow Island had gathered on both sides of Main Street. Everyone was happy and excited because the annual Santa Claus parade was about to start. According to local gossip, this year’s event was set to be even more spectacular than usual because it was the city’s 250th anniversary.

Twins Orion and Capella found the perfect spot where they could watch the parade with their parents, Patrick and Audrey. Standing at the very beginning of the route, they’d be the first to see the floats, hear the bands, watch the entertainers and catch a glimpse of the VIP guest — a certain jolly man with a long, white beard.

“Did you know that Santa Claus will have real reindeer pulling his sleigh this year?” Capella asked.

“Who told you that?” Audrey replied with surprise.

“I saw it in the Snow Island Gazette,” the girl answered.

“Since when do you read the newspaper?” Patrick responded, equally shocked.

“Ever since I learned how to read, of course,” Capella answered with a mischievous grin.

Suddenly, a familiar voice boomed over the loudspeakers.

“Dear fellow citizens,” Mayor Isla said. “Thank you for turning up in such large numbers to this year’s parade, which is sure to be phenomenal. A big thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible.

“Now, without further ado, enjoy the show!”

Over the next hour, the crowd applauded as dance troupes, musicians, acrobats, stilt walkers, puppeteers, jugglers, fire-eaters, and beautifully decorated floats filled the street. The reports were true: the parade turned out to be incredible. However, everyone was still eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, a volunteer appeared next to Orion and Capella, startling both of them.

“Have you seen any reindeer go by?” the woman asked. “They ran away while our backs were turned.”

“No, but they can’t be far. We’ll help you find them,” Capella replied, gesturing for her family to follow her.

Known for his keen observation skills, Orion quickly spotted hoofprints among the boot and tire tracks in the snow.

“Follow me,” the boy declared. “I think the reindeer went this way, toward the candy store.”

Orion was right. When the family arrived at the shop, they discovered the doors were wide open and four magnificent reindeer were feasting on gumdrops, caramels, and licorice.

“Quick, tie your scarf around their collar and we’ll lead them back to the parade,” Orion suggested.

“Good idea, and we can lure them with candy,” his sister added.

Orion, Capella, and their parents sprung into action, each grabbing a handful of candy and guiding one of the reindeer toward Main Street. When the volunteers saw them coming, they rushed over, grateful for the family’s help.

And so, thanks to one kind and quick-thinking family, Santa Claus was able to make his well-awaited appearance at the parade, pulled by four full reindeer with a fondness for sweets.

THE END

By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard

Translated by Katya Teague