Snow Island: The marvelous Christmas market

In the schoolyard of Snow Island Elementary, vendors at the annual Christmas market were getting ready to welcome their first visitors. Lively music filled the air and, as soon as the gates opened, a crowd of citizens wandered in looking for unique trinkets and gifts.

The twins, Orion and Capella, had looked forward to the event for weeks and arrived on time with their parents. They were eager to see what kinds of toys and decorations the local artisans had made, especially since they’d been given some spending money for the occasion.

“Look, Orion! There are Christmas ornaments over here,” Capella said. “They’re so beautiful, I want to buy them all!”

“Don’t you think we should look around before deciding what to buy?” her brother suggested. “If we spend all our money right away, we won’t be able to enjoy the rest of the market as much.”

“You’re right,” Capella admitted. “Let’s check out everything first.”

After examining the items at each of the stalls, the twins sat down on a bench to discuss.

“You know what, I think I’d rather get a wooden top instead of an ornament,” Capella admitted.

“My heart is set on that mobile solar system we saw,” Orion said.

Happy with their choices, the children headed back toward the vendors. Just then, they heard a loud sigh. Looking around, the twins were surprised to spot a lonely stall tucked away in the corner of the schoolyard. Behind the counter was Daisy Wilson, a woman in her 80s. Because she’d registered for the market at the last minute, the dismal spot was the only one available for her stall.

“Oh, we didn’t see you there,” Orion exclaimed.

“You’re the only two visitors I’ve had since the market opened,” the craftswoman said, sounding discouraged.

“Your slippers are gorgeous,” Capella said, admiring the wares on display. “Orion, let’s go tell others about Mrs. Wilson’s stall so they don’t miss out.”

Excited to share their discovery, the twins told several people about the “hidden stall” and it wasn’t long before word spread. Over the next few hours, the elderly woman sold many of her creations. She beamed with delight.

As the Christmas market drew to a close, Orion and Capella headed back to join their parents. Mrs. Wilson, however, walked as quickly as she could with her cane to catch up to them.

“To thank you for your help today, I would like to offer you a small gift,” she said.

“That’s not necessary,” the children replied, but they were curious to know what it was.

The craftswoman carefully removed two pairs of handmade slippers from her bag, which Orion and Capella were happy to accept.

“Thank you, Mrs. Wilson! And merry Christmas!”

Satisfied with their day, the twins and their parents returned home with happy hearts and their hands full of treasures.

THE END

By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard

Translated by Katya Teague