So what happened?
Several months ago, we witnessed a horrific attack on an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s, resulting in his death. Although the Medical Examiner’s report stated that he died from the disease (he was going to die anyway, we were told as if we all aren’t), rather than from having his head smashed into the pavement by hyped-up rookie WCSO Deputies while multiple other police and deputies haplessly stood by. You just can’t trust those old folks.
So, what happened?
The Sheriff promised an investigation into the incident. In the spirit of transparency, nothing else occurred publicly. One deputy resigned and the other, Deputy Poe is back out on the street.
Our Commonwealth Prosecutor claimed that he worked closely with the WCSO and demurred further involvement passing the buck to the Prince William County prosecutor’s office. The assistant prosecutor handed the case resigned a short time later under questionable circumstances, leading to more delays, as the case was transferred to another prosecutor in the Prince William office.
So what happened?
To this point, nothing, nada, nicht, absolutely zero.
The State launched its own investigation.
So what happened there?
Dealing with the above-cited Medical Examiner’s questionable conclusion, again, nothing.
Our “newspapers,” while not headlining new wheelchairs at the Elderly Retirement home (better to wheel away from those heavily armed “Brown Shirts”), have been silent along with our County Supervisors and County Attorney.
Why? Well, the reason is as old as Warren County. If you ignore something long enough, it just goes away. Much like our previous County Supervisors tried to ignore the EDA, trying to make it fade away. Or, like one Supervisor attempted to block the States investigation, asking to “handle it locally.”
Somebody, somewhere, somehow has to know something and start asking questions. Where is the Prince William investigation, along with the Sheriff’s and State investigations? This unwarranted attack garnered international attention. Or will this be relegated to the usual good ole boy slap and tickle?
Fritz Schwartz
Warren County
American politics – a failing system?
What has happened to the American Spirit? For the past 40+ years, we have elected what are known as our Representatives to Congress who are sworn to uphold the Constitution and protect America from all foreign and domestic enemies. They are also supposed to represent their constituents in their state.
When was the last time your Representative actually represented you? The sad truth is they (Federal, State, and Local Representatives) don’t care about what you want. What they care about are POWER and PARTY!! They only want to hear from you when they need your vote.
You are only an end to their means. Both Republicans and Democrats put “Party” above the American people, even above our country. If they want to stay in Congress and get re-elected year after year, they have to tow the Party lines.
Do you really think politicians want what’s best for you or America? Wake up people, they want what is best for them and how to keep their job. They spend millions of dollars running for an office that pays about $170,000+ per year. Where do they get that kind of money to run for office? Not from the people they say they want to represent; they get it from big-money people who want to have a member of Congress in their pocket who will vote the way they want, or they can kiss their re-election good-by. Have you ever heard of a member of Congress leaving Congress with less money than when they were elected? Most of them come out as multi-millionaires.
Is this the government, our Founding Fathers envisioned for us?? It’s time to take America back. We need to throw everyone who is in the office OUT, and then in two years, whoever is in the office, throw them out again and keep doing it until they realize they work for us!! Congress was never meant to be a career. It’s time we go back to the future and elect men and women who believe in the Constitution and what it stands for. We need to restore family values and stop the government from interfering in our lives; that’s not their job! Their job is to uphold and defend the constitution!! – WAKE UP AMERICA while there is still time …
Harry Accornero
Front Royal, VA
Commentary: So this was 2022, for better and for worse
Wasn’t it just the other day that Virginians were shaking our heads in dismay at a motionless cordon of traffic tens of miles long stranded overnight in brutal, subfreezing temperatures on a stretch of Interstate 95 north and south of Fredericksburg?
That was the first head-turning news event of 2022 when the year was still in its infancy. Plenty has happened in the days, weeks and months since then. Some of it was encouraging. Some of it was discouraging.
It may feel a bit unseemly to read the obituary for 2022 while it’s in its final hours and not yet officially consigned to the ages. But unseemly is what I do. It’s my job.
Here’s my take on the big moments of the past year.
Snowmageddon on I-95 (Jan. 3-4)
Beleaguered from almost two years of COVID-19 pandemic privations, the term of Gov. Ralph Northam was just a week from its end when a snowstorm of unexpected severity left more than 800 vehicles gridlocked on a bitterly cold 40-mile stretch of the freeway for up to a day and a half.
Among the drivers encamped overnight in the frozen hellscape was U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, whose normal two-and-a-half-hour commute to Capitol Hill for the resumption of Congress turned into a frigid 27-hour in-car bivouac. The same was true for unknown hundreds of shivering travelers.
An after-action report blamed a freakish storm that began as a blustery rain after an unusually balmy holiday but unexpectedly turned into a serious winter storm that slammed the region with sleet and snow. The assessment faulted poor communications and a torpid initial response by Northam’s administration but conceded that the rain beforehand made it impossible to pre-treat the road with brine or salt. Miraculously, there were no deaths or serious injuries in vehicles parked overnight and unreachable by first responders or even the National Guard.
In the aftermath, Northam’s Republican successor, Glenn Youngkin, has issued preemptive emergency declarations seemingly every time weather forecasts have called for a heavy frost.
Our full-time/part-time legislature (most of 2022)
After two years of total Democratic hegemony in the Virginia government, voters acted in 2021 to return the divided government to Richmond. They put Republicans in the top three statewide elective offices and gave them a narrow House of Delegates majority.
The result was a legislative session that passed a state budget at the last minute to head off a partial shutdown of state services when the old budget expired at midnight on June 30. The task of appointing two justices to fill vacancies on the short-handed state Supreme Court as it struggled with a growing backlog of cases also stretched out for interminable months. And they never got around to filling a vacancy on the State Corporation Commission, which will be down to just one of its three judges after Judith Jagdmann resigns effective the end of this month.
Along the way, legislators buried partisan differences and did dog lovers like me a huge solid: they put new restrictions on a cramped, corporate beagle-breeding mill in Cumberland County that bred beagles as medical experimentation subjects. After several damning federal reports on its conditions, the facility finally closed this year. The pups were released to shelters, and many spent this holiday curled up with their adoring adoptive humans.
Unemployment claims backlogs (all year)
The Virginia Employment Commission finally made significant inroads into mountains of unemployment compensation claims that had languished for months on end from the early months of the pandemic. But it’s still not over.
The agency was unprepared for an avalanche of unemployment claims resulting from layoffs and business failures starting in the spring of 2020. A withering report from the General Assembly’s investigative arm faulted poor management of the agency, scant oversight by Northam’s administration, and outmoded technology for the failures.
According to data the VEC provided last week, the agency removed or completed just over 900,000 cases in 2022 or 88% of what it received during the year. About 700,000 of those matters awaited the agency on Jan. 15 when Youngkin took office and sacked the agency’s previous leadership. Nearly 333,000 new matters have come in since then. Of the 127,282 cases still pending, three-fourths are appeals of denied claims, 18% are potential fraud claims, and just 6% claim to await adjudication.
Slightly more than 90% of the 258,320 potential fraud claims with an aggregate monetary value of $1.56 billion in January have been investigated, according to VEC. The current dollar value of the 24,170 potential fraud claims awaiting investigation as of last week was just over $160 million.
Gun deaths (all year)
The rate at which Virginians are killing one another with firearms has climbed at an unsustainable rate over the past three years. And it was driven home mercilessly by several mass killings that have shocked the conscience of the commonwealth.
With nine days left in this year, 20 separate mass shootings have killed 37 people and wounded 75 in Virginia in 2022, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. The GVA, a nonprofit online database of firearm violence collected from law enforcement, government, media, and commercial sources nationally, defines mass shootings as events in which four or more people are shot or killed.
For 2022, Virginia ranks fourth nationally in mass shootings, trailing Texas (86 deaths, 193 wounded), California (60 dead, 190 wounded), and Illinois (51 dead, 254 wounded). As if that ranking isn’t damning enough, the number of mass shooting fatalities thus far this year is already more than double Virginia’s 2021 total of 16. In 2020, three were killed, and 46 were injured in Virginia mass shootings.
Nearly half of 2022’s deaths occurred this fall. They include the Nov. 13 slaying of three University of Virginia football players on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington. A fourth player was wounded, and a female student was also injured. On Nov. 22, seven people were fatally shot, and six others were wounded in a Chesapeake Walmart.
An uneventful midterm (Nov. 8)
Finally, something unambiguously good: Virginia’s 2022 midterm congressional election.
I don’t laud it because of who won and who didn’t. For the record, Republicans flipped one Democratic U.S. House seat in Virginia.
What made this election good was it worked. Candidates ran hard, but when the votes were tallied, they accepted that the results expressed the will of the voters. The election wasn’t without warts. None ever are. But it was clean, and it was well-run, affirming the faith I and others who have closely watched state elections for decades have in Virginia’s system of elections.
Arizona still labors under legal challenges filed by a Trumpist former TV anchor and conspiracy fabulist who narrowly lost the governor’s race. Georgians had to hold a runoff election on Dec. 6 in which Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated former Heisman Trophy winner and novice Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
Virginians, meanwhile, moved on to other things. Like whether their governor will spend the 2023 holidays trooping around primary battlegrounds like Iowa and New Hampshire.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
“Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about”
For only the second time in 57 years, A Charlie Brown Christmas – the most beloved of all animated Christmas specials – will not air on network television. This groundbreaking special forever changed how networks treated all specials and introduced new and lasting songs and Christmas icons. Historically speaking, however, this special was not without its controversy and has continued to be so in recent years.
In 1965, CBS made a bold move to air an animated Christmas special. Although this is common today, at the time, specials were not a thing, at least at CBS. The networks did not want to interrupt their viewers weekly schedules. Three things changed to clear a path for the special. First, in 1964, NBC aired the stop-motion special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to positive reviews. Second, CBS made a change of leadership. Lastly, and most importantly, Coca-Cola came on board and wanted to sponsor a family-friendly Christmas special. Suddenly, Charles Schulz and his team at CBS had six months to put the show together.
Schulz had a couple demands. First, he wanted the TV show to accurately portray his comic strip; and, he insisted it show the true meaning of Christmas. When asked why the Christmas message was so important, he answered, “If we don’t do it, who will?” Just three years earlier, in 1962, the Supreme Court had ruled in Engel v. Vitale that school-led prayer in schools was unconstitutional. In the following years, many religious practices were being removed from public spaces. In this environment, Schulz wanted to stand up for his beliefs.
The next issue was the show itself. When CBS first saw it, they thought it was awful. Not only did they think it would bomb, but they worried about killing the Peanuts. Everything seemed wrong. The animation was rough, the music was a jazz soundtrack, there was no laugh track and untrained children were playing the parts which came off unprofessional. As for the story, it was too slow with little to no action, and of course, a two-minute sermon by Linus about the birth of Jesus. Executives in 1965 did not believe American audiences wanted religion in their programs. They considered canceling the special, but Coca-Cola had already given the money and it was listed in the TV guide. Also, Schulz believed in it. CBS decided to go ahead and show the program with the expectation that it would be a one-time airing.
As with so many times when it comes to religion, Hollywood was wrong. A Charlie Brown’s Christmas was a massive hit and was watched by almost half of the nation. While this inspiring show went on to air every year until 2000 when HBO bought its rights, it was not without continuing controversy because of its religious message. Schools across the nation have been banned from showing it and putting on a play based on the TV special. In 2015, controversy even reached the highest office in the land. Before a special celebrating the 50th anniversary of A Charlie Brown Christmas, President Obama had a short clip praising the special and saying, “They teach us that tiny trees just need a little love, and that on this holiday we celebrate peace on Earth and goodwill toward all.” Religious groups attacked the president upset that he did not mention the true purpose of Christmas and arguing that loving little trees was not the message of the Christmas special.
I think the reason this special that aired 57 years ago still causes some controversy today is because from the very beginning it resonated with Americans both young and old, and they want to protect it. The show focuses on an underdog of a kid who, as his friend Lucy said, “Of all the Charlie Browns in the world, you’re the Charlie Browniest,” who was trying to understand the meaning of Christmas. In 1965, just as today, Charlie Brown had come to see the season as a commercial holiday and not one that brought much joy, saying “I almost wish there weren’t a holiday season. I know nobody likes me. Why do we have to have a holiday season to emphasize it?”
The arche of the show happened when Charlie Brown was sent to pick out a tree for the Christmas pageant and he decided on a small scrawny tree that clearly was the Charlie Brown of Christmas trees. After being berated again, Charlie Brown seemingly exasperated asked the universe, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” To which Linus, the sage of the Peanuts responded, “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about.” Linus then proceeded to tell the story of Jesus’ birth as recorded in Luke II. Inspired by Linus, the kids all go find Charlie Brown and decorate his little tree showing its true potential. The show is not about small trees. It’s about how a baby born over 2000 years ago in humble circumstances came to bring true joy. It’s about the Master who sees the potential in all of us the way Charlie Brown did with that small tree. It’s not just about a jolly man in red, who intentionally was not in the Christmas special, but “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
Thank you for reading Historical Speaking this year. I hope it brought you some joy. From my family to yours, I wish you all a very merry Christmas.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
The Selling out of America
Our Government has been selling out the American people since the time of Lincoln. We have been lied to and used to set up a government whose full intention is to enslave the American people.
Why did the Government start taking out income taxes in 1914? They used that to start giving us an allowance. More or less saying you can have enough to get by but not enough to live, like those of us who are your masters…..Our taxes are a tribute to those in power.
Ever wonder how when they leave the Government, they are worth millions? Were we ever asked to contribute to Social Security or Medicare? No, it was stolen from us by our Government, and now they tell us it’s an entitlement!
Why does the Government continue to grow when every election, we hear our so-called elected officials say they want to slow the growth of government and lower taxes? Then after the election, they fall in line with the powers that be and screw the American People. Sadly, this process has been going on for at least 100 years, and we have bought into it.
We have been doing the same thing repeatedly, expecting a different outcome. (look up the word insanity in the dictionary).
In the past few years, our Government has been exposing itself for what they are, self-serving liars and frauds.
Just look at what has come out in just the last few months. The FBI has tried to overthrow the president of the United States with the help of members of Congress that we elected. They openly lied to the American people and continue to protect those who should be held accountable. This is all just the tip of the iceberg!
I have always said, “If voting worked, they wouldn’t let us do it. Time to WAKE UP, AMERICA!
Harry Accornero
Front Royal, VA
Only the best need apply
I have great expectations and anticipation regarding the changes to come with the new Town Council members elected this past election. One of the many highlights during this cycle was the commitment from most of the candidates to move the council further to transparency in their decision-making. As we look back over the past ten years, this has been a concern as we watched previous councils appear to focus on their self-interest rather than what was good for our community.
Our citizens have expressed concern regarding the secrecy and lack of transparency in the process of making these appointments in the past. This new Council will be put to its first test in the next 45 days as they collectively decide who to appoint for the open seat that our new Mayor will vacate.
Not long ago, the council selected only candidates the local Republican party endorsed. Also, remember when the council selected an outgoing Councilman who did not run for reelection to fill one of these vacant seats. The Council’s mandate is to appoint the best individual with the best skills, and not based on personality, pressure from outside influences, or party affiliation.
During the last appointment, citizens requested that the names of the people applying and their resumes be made public. The Council denied the citizens’ request justifying it as a personnel issue which may or may not be true. It was disconcerting once the public found out that there were several individuals with superior skills and experience than the individual appointed.
Again, citizens are doing their due diligence by requesting to see the pool of applicants and their qualifications prior to the selection. It is the Council’s responsibility to debate and choose the individual best qualified. Suppose transparency is truly the desire of the council moving forward. In that case, they should have no problem releasing the names and qualifications of the individuals applying for an appointment to the public. That is the Council’s due diligence.
As my grandma used to say: “I guess we will see where the rubber meets the road on this issue.” Certainly, it would be a good step toward improving the Town government’s transparency moving forward.
Michael Graham
Front Royal, Virginia
Commentary: A murderous pedophile got a badge and gun in Virginia. How was that possible?
A Virginia man drove the width of the United States, kidnapped a 15-year-old girl, shot her mother and grandparents dead in cold blood, torched their home and then killed himself in a shootout with California police. The gun he used came with the badge he wore back in Virginia.
So many questions. And to date, not enough answers.
Cops are vested with extraordinary legal authority over us in enforcing society’s laws, up to and including the taking of lives if their training and judgment tells them it’s necessary.
There’s rigorous testing, personal vetting and physical and mental training required before they wear the blue. Hopefully, that process is careful and thorough and only the best, most fit make it through. But then there was Austin Lee Edwards.
Edwards, 28, was a trooper for nearly a year and a half before he left the Virginia State Police in late October for a sheriff’s deputy job in Washington County near Bristol. He wasn’t on that job a month before he drove to Riverside, California, and sought out the child he had met online pretending to be someone else – a despicable practice known as “catfishing.” The carnage in his wake has generated sensational headlines worldwide.
When the Mercury’s Graham Moomaw filed a public records request with VSP for administrative documents and background checks on Edwards, the agency chose to “exercise its statutory discretion” and hide the documents from taxpayer view. Pressed for a reason for withholding information about Edwards, he was told that under state law, the agency isn’t required to comment further.
The VSP will only concede the obvious: that “human error” is to blame for the agency missing an incident in Edwards’s not-too-distant past during his hiring process. The agency said that no red flags emerged during his pre-employment background checks.
The Los Angeles Times, however, revealed that the incident referenced was a 2016 mental health crisis in which Edwards threatened to kill his father and was ordered hospitalized by a court. WTVR-TV in Richmond reported last week that Edwards revealed during a pre-employment interview that he had checked himself into a mental health facility that same year. On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the Office of the State Inspector General to investigate Edwards’ hiring.
Stonewalling something like this is short-sighted and futile because of the likelihood that those details will be pried loose, if not by unhappy political leaders then in the discovery process of a wrongful death lawsuit. Even if the case doesn’t go to trial, such explosive material has been known to find the hands of enterprising journalists.
State law doesn’t require that the records of the individual in question be withheld. That was a choice. And it’s a choice that only serves to undermine the trust and confidence in law enforcement that is essential for the police to effectively do their jobs.
This columnist is not anti-police. I’ve known people at all levels of law enforcement and, for the most part, they’re dedicated professionals who do their jobs for low pay and at high risk because they’ve felt a call to serve. Some of the most genuine friends I have wear or wore the badge and I have chronicled the good work of many of them in my reporting. Edwards’ case, however, underscores that, like all of society, there are bad actors in their midst.
Law enforcement as an institution has work to do when it comes to public accountability, and it’s not just a passing political moment.
Things came to a head in America after the broad-daylight murder of George Floyd by police officers on a Minneapolis street in May 2020. A tempestuous summer of nationwide protests over deaths of Black people at the hands of police, and arrests and incarceration rates for people of color far greater than their share of the population, drove new laws mandating greater transparency by law enforcement agencies. It led to the creation of citizen review boards and requirements that police report and sometimes publish information on police use-of-force incidents.
According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 26 states have enacted law enforcement data collection and transparency laws since May of 2020, including seven – Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Nevada, Washington and Wisconsin — that mandate publicly accessible databases of use-of-force information. Others post reports using aggregated data on use of force by officers on patrol.
Virginia began collecting data in July 2020 under the state’s Community Policing Act. Those data show that out of more than 2 million traffic stops since then, 31% of those included Black people, who are only 20% of Virginia’s population, compared to 63% of stops that included White people, who are 68% of the state’s residents in the 2020 census. The 2020 law also banned the police use of racial profiling in deciding which drivers to pull over.
That doesn’t sit well with some policymakers. As of last week, there was already one Republican bill introduced in the House to repeal the Community Policing Act.
Gathering data on traffic stops, however, touches just one facet of law-enforcement answerability. Departments often go mute when their own are implicated in wrongdoing, and it often takes unrelenting public pressure to get a fuller accounting.
Last summer, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith called a press conference to make the fantastical claim that his department had discovered and disrupted a plot to carry out a mass shooting at Byrd Park in the city during July 4th festivities. Two days earlier, an assault-style rifle was used to kill six people and injure 30 who watched an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, so Smith’s tale had global resonance.
Challenged repeatedly by journalists to provide evidence to buttress his claim, Smith resisted. As his yarn began to unravel, he bristled, insisting that his conclusion, based on his experience, was right and suggesting that the media were trying to impugn his officers, though they bore no role in Smith’s fiction. Already on thin ice and with his story discredited, he resigned last month and the record was belatedly set straight.
Smith’s folly is trivial alongside the murderous depravity of Edwards. Here was a walking time bomb who left red-flag clues to his psychological instability, and it staggers the mind as to how they could be overlooked. He desecrated the oath he swore, right down to firing his service weapon at unarmed people and fellow officers before he turned it on himself and committed the last of his life’s many cowardly acts.
So, VSP, if this harsh assessment looks bad and smells bad, too bad. If we’re off base, release Edwards’s records and prove us wrong.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
