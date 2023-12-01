Soarigami: A Novel Solution to the Airplane Armrest Dilemma

From Modest Figures to Multi-Millions: The Evolution of College Coaching Paychecks.

College football has always been a game of grit, determination, and passion, both on the field and off. Over the years, it’s not just the game’s popularity that has soared but also the compensation packages offered to the men leading these athletic warriors. The soaring paychecks of college football coaches paint a telling picture of how high the stakes have become in the chase for college football supremacy.

Once upon a time, in the mid-90s, coaches in the esteemed Big Ten Conference were drawing an average base salary of a modest $132,800. Fast forward to 2022, and we’re talking figures in the millions. The Big Ten’s lowest-paid coach is taking home a cool $4 million, while the top earner in the same conference boasts a staggering $9.5 million. And the Big Ten isn’t an outlier. Similar hefty salary figures are echoed in the SEC and other major conferences. The numbers are clear – coaching at the college level isn’t just a job; it’s a lucrative career.

Amidst this backdrop of opulence stands Jimbo Fisher, head coach at Texas A&M. His journey in the sport is nothing short of noteworthy. From guiding Florida State to a national title in 2013, likely ensuring his spot in the College Football Hall of Fame, to his transition to Texas A&M, Fisher’s story is peppered with achievements and controversies. His ten-year contract inked in 2017 with Texas A&M was a record-setter at $75 million. By 2021, negotiations pushed this figure even higher to an eye-watering $95 million over ten years.

While Fisher’s credentials are robust, guiding the Aggies to a 44-22 record (as of Sept. 28, 2022) and a notable top-five finish in 2020, questions linger. Texas A&M harbored hopes of national championship glory when they roped him in. Today, as aspirations clash with reality, many are left wondering: Can Fisher deliver a national title to College Station? Such questions might typically place a coach on shaky grounds, but Fisher’s situation is unique. With his contract fully guaranteed, Texas A&M could be looking at a mammoth $75 million bill if they decide to part ways with him.

For comparison, let’s look at Alabama coach Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of football’s coaching legends with seven national titles. Saban’s annual paycheck of $11.7 million is awe-inspiring, and his contract extends until 2030. Yet, were Alabama to sever ties, they’d owe him about $43 million – a tad over half of his contract’s remaining value. Fisher’s deal, in contrast, provides him with unparalleled security.

The world of college football coaching is glittering with both trophies and paychecks. As the game evolves and the pressure to win intensifies, universities are digging deep into their coffers. While success on the field is always the end goal, the financial realities off the field are becoming equally compelling narratives.