Sobriety Tips for the Fourth of July Holiday

The Fourth of July is America’s top beer-drinking holiday. Over one billion dollars is estimated to be spent nationally on beer during the holiday. It is an incredibly festive time across the state. Families come together to celebrate freedom.

There will be fireworks, parades, festivals, concerts, BBQs, and family gatherings. The days are filled with food and drink. While this is a time to celebrate, it can be challenging for someone sober or in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction.

Fortunately, there are practical approaches that anyone can use to maintain sobriety during the July Fourth holiday.

“Environments that promote excessive alcohol or recreational drug use are a recipe for disaster, especially when newly sober; it’s a good idea to plan ahead,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

Statistically, in Virginia, 16% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.

Consider some of the following tips to help stay sober this Fourth of July holiday:

Begin to know and identify relapse triggers. This could be particular situations or environments, a person, or a group of individuals. Knowing these triggers makes it possible to avoid or manage them. In addition, having a healthy outlet to manage negative emotions or feelings is also important.

Avoid environments that promote binge drinking or recreational drug use; this is undoubtedly a bad idea for anyone newly sober.

Bring sober friends or family to July Fourth celebrations or attend sober events. Consider also bringing non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have an alcoholic beverage in your hand.

Plan ahead and have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. It’s ok to say no and turn down invitations. Do not feel obligated to place yourself in difficult situations.

Finally, lean on support when needed. This can be particularly important during the early days months of sobriety.

Independence Day is about celebrating freedom in all its forms. Being free from the chains of addiction is a fantastic feeling. Take this opportunity to create new memories and traditions. Spend quality time with loved ones and celebrate the 4th of July to the fullest.

Michael Leach

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins .