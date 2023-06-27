Connect with us

Sobriety Tips for the Fourth of July Holiday

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Fourth of July is America’s top beer-drinking holiday. Over one billion dollars is estimated to be spent nationally on beer during the holiday. It is an incredibly festive time across the state. Families come together to celebrate freedom.

There will be fireworks, parades, festivals, concerts, BBQs, and family gatherings. The days are filled with food and drink. While this is a time to celebrate, it can be challenging for someone sober or in recovery from alcoholism or drug addiction.

Fortunately, there are practical approaches that anyone can use to maintain sobriety during the July Fourth holiday.

“Environments that promote excessive alcohol or recreational drug use are a recipe for disaster, especially when newly sober; it’s a good idea to plan ahead,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

Statistically, in Virginia, 16% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.

Consider some of the following tips to help stay sober this Fourth of July holiday:

Begin to know and identify relapse triggers. This could be particular situations or environments, a person, or a group of individuals. Knowing these triggers makes it possible to avoid or manage them. In addition, having a healthy outlet to manage negative emotions or feelings is also important.

Avoid environments that promote binge drinking or recreational drug use; this is undoubtedly a bad idea for anyone newly sober.

Bring sober friends or family to July Fourth celebrations or attend sober events. Consider also bringing non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have an alcoholic beverage in your hand.

Plan ahead and have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. It’s ok to say no and turn down invitations. Do not feel obligated to place yourself in difficult situations.

Finally, lean on support when needed. This can be particularly important during the early days months of sobriety.

Independence Day is about celebrating freedom in all its forms. Being free from the chains of addiction is a fantastic feeling. Take this opportunity to create new memories and traditions. Spend quality time with loved ones and celebrate the 4th of July to the fullest.

Michael Leach

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.

Celebrating Father’s Day: The integral role of dads in child development

Published

1 week ago

on

June 18, 2023

By

We know what day it is, Father’s Day! It’s that special time of the year when we acknowledge and celebrate the indispensable role that fathers play in our lives. But let’s not forget being a dad isn’t just about bringing home the bacon. It’s about investing meaningful time in your child’s development.

Recent research has shed light on just how significant fathers are in shaping their kids’ future interactions with the world and other people. Interactions during infancy and toddlerhood, it turns out, are more influential than we ever thought possible.

A fascinating study from the University of Regensburg in Munich, Germany, delves into the power of play. Children who enjoyed sensitive, supportive, and challenging playtime with their dads at the age of two were found to form closer and more trusting relationships with others at ages 10 and 16. By the age of 16, the impact of fathers’ play proved even more predictive than the mother-child bond. It seems that a dad’s playful interactions make a uniquely pivotal contribution to their child’s growth.

Let’s not forget the power of storytelling, either. Those family stories about how your parents and grandparents overcame adversity don’t just pass the time; they shape resilience. A study from Emory University demonstrated a fascinating link in children aged 14 to 16: those who could retell their parents’ stories showed a lower rate of depression and anxiety. So, when you share your stories, eye-to-eye, you’re not just reminiscing, you’re equipping your children to view the world with optimism.

So, on this Father’s Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate all the fathers out there – the storytellers, the playmates, and the providers. Thank you for all that you do. You’re making more of a difference than you realize. Happy Father’s Day!

10 little things dads do that mean a lot

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 13, 2023

By

Your dad probably helped shape the person you are today. In honor of Father’s Day, here are ten little things that your dad may have done for your growing up that have stuck with you for a lifetime.

1. Read you bedtime stories
2. Played dress up
3. Left encouraging messages in your lunchbox
4. Supported your interests by going to your concerts, recitals, and sports meets
5. Built a couch fort in your living room
6. Taught you how to ride a bike, fish, or play catch
7. Initiated a dance party
8. Gave you spending money
9. Prepare a family meal together
10. Said “yes” to something that’s usually off-limits, like dessert before supper

This Father’s Day, return the favor and make your dad feel special, noticed, cared for, and loved. Spend quality time together or buy him a unique local gift.

5 bonding activities to do with your dad

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 9, 2023

By

Although you can buy your dad a beautiful or thoughtful gift, sometimes spending quality time together is the best present of all. Here are five bonding activities to do with your dad on this special day.

1. Go to the movies
Whether your dad loves comedies, heart-pounding action films, or psychological thrillers, there are plenty of good flicks to watch on Father’s Day. Reserve seats at a nearby movie theatre and splurge on popcorn and drinks to complete the day.

2. Plan a spa day
Spa days aren’t just for the ladies. If your dad appreciates being pampered, book him a luxurious massage, pedicure, or facial. Make sure you join him to create lasting memories.

3. Get out in nature
Enjoy the great outdoors with Dad by hitting a local hiking or biking trail. Pack a picnic lunch with his favorite goodies to make the most of the day.

4. Play board games
Check out a board game café with your dad for the evening. You can play an unlimited number of games and enjoy a good meal. Get ready to strategize your way to a win.

5. Go to a beer or spirits tasting
If your dad enjoys knocking back a few cold ones or casually sipping on fine whiskey, arrange a tasting at a local brewery or distillery to discover a new favorite.

You don’t have to spend much money to have loads of fun!

5 unique Father’s Day gift ideas

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 3, 2023

By

Father’s Day is fast approaching! Have you bought your gift? Does your dad insist he doesn’t need anything at all? Finding a unique or useful present for the dad that seemingly has everything can be challenging. Here are a handful of unique ideas to inspire you.

1. Smart home gadgets
Connected technology is the perfect gift for the geeky dad. For example, a smart doorbell, thermostat, or a set of smart LED bulbs are something he typically wouldn’t buy for himself but would be grateful to own.

2. Reading accessories
If your dad is a bookworm but already has shelves full of reading material, get him some fun accessories to improve his reading experience. For example, a set of stylish bookends, a clip-on book light, a bathtub caddy book stand, a page anchor, or “lazy reading glasses” will allow your dad to dive into a great read. If your dad listens to audiobooks, get him a nice pair of noise-canceling headphones.

3. Outdoor equipment
If you have an outdoorsy dad, consider getting him something he can use while enjoying nature. For instance, a pair of binoculars, a fancy multi-tool, an insulated camping chair, or a soft-sided beer cooler make great gifts.

4. Cooking utensils
Does your dad love to cook or grill? Help him elevate his food game with a unique gift. A digital meat thermometer, barbecue tool set, handheld food torch, or salt block are gifts that are sure to please. You could also buy him a subscription to a monthly meat or spice box.

Visit your local shops to curate the ideal gift for your dad this Father’s Day.

Memorial Day: the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Published

1 month ago

on

May 27, 2023

By

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, honoring all who have died in service to the United States. It takes place annually on the last Monday in May and includes commemorative traditions like services, parades, speeches, and flag ceremonies. Thousands of people choose to observe the day by visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington D.C.

 

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus, stands atop a hill overlooking Washington, D.C. It’s located in Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place for numerous presidents, Supreme Court justices, astronauts, and other public servants, including more than 400,000 military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families.

The Tomb began as a resting place for one unknown service member from World War I, and today it’s the grave of three unidentified service members. It serves as a symbolic grave for all fallen service members whose remains haven’t been found or identified. It also serves as a place of mourning and a site for reflection on military service.

A sentinel has been on duty in front of the Tomb every minute of every day since 1937, ensuring the Unknown Soldiers forever rest with dignity and honor.

On Memorial Day, a national ceremony is held at the Tomb with nearly 5,000 people in attendance. The president typically delivers an address. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

This Memorial Day, look for a service in your area to pay your respects to service members who have fought and died while serving the United States of America.

Memorial Day: The most dramatic salute

Published

1 month ago

on

May 26, 2023

By

Few tributes are as moving as the traditional flyover at a military funeral or important public event. The flyover is even more dramatic when one aircraft zooms out of formation in the Missing Man Salute.

The missing man formation evolved from early flyovers. The first non-military flyover was in 1936 for King George V. The first U.S. flyover was in 1938, when 50 aircraft honored Major General Oscar Westover, flying with one empty space. By the end of World War II, the formation included the pull-up, when one plane flies out of formation, sometimes to the setting sun.

The formation is usually flown by four to six aircraft in a V formation. The flight leader is at the point of the arrowhead. As the formation approaches the gravesite or ceremonial area, the wingman following to the leader’s right leaves the formation in a spectacular pull-up, suggesting the hero’s soul going up to God.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are famous for their dramatic flyovers, including their missing man formations.

