Social media made easy with the right tools
Social media offers a powerful opportunity to build an audience and connect with your customers. Unfortunately, managing social media can be quite the hassle and many small business managers already have a lot on their plate. Fortunately, with the right tools, you can make things much easier to handle.
You can manage your profiles the old-fashioned way — namely logging into, say, Facebook, writing up a post on the spot, and then sharing it. Then you might log into Twitter and start the whole process over. Talk about tedious, and many would-be social media stars end up abandoning the process because it’s simply too much work.
Fortunately, you can now use dashboards to manage your profiles. With Buffer and Hootsuite, among others, you can manage all of your social media profiles in one place.
Many social media dashboards also allow you to schedule posts in advance. So instead of sitting down each day to write posts for each profile, you could write all of them for the week on Sunday.
Then you can schedule and forget.
The best social media dashboards also allow you to monitor tweets, likes, and other engagements right from the platform. Instead of logging into each profile to analyze data, you can do it all right from one place. This also makes it easy to compare engagement across channels.
Of course, you might wonder what you should post about. You can uncover hot topics at trends.google.com. Discussing timely, trending topics can boost engagement and make your business more relevant.
Images help when posting on Facebook and other platforms. Your own photos often work best.
Here’s why SEO offers a great opportunity for small businesses
One of the principal challenges of running a small business is wearing many hats. You may find yourself printing up ads, stocking inventory, managing benefits, hiring staff, handling customer service, and more. And these days, with so much business taking place online, you may find yourself moonlighting as a digital marketer as well.
If so, a basic grasp of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) can go a long way. When customers type a search term into Google or Bing, they’re presented with a list of web pages related to the “keywords” typed in.
Search engines send out bots that analyze web pages, looking at both the topic and the quality of content. Using complicated algorithms, they categorize and rank web pages, assigning them Search Engine Rankings.
Through SEO, business owners can make their content more appealing to search engines. This, in turn, means they show up higher in the rankings. Moz found that the first page of Google search results reel in over 70 percent of clicks, so a high ranking is important.
Getting to the top of search engines for national or global terms, like “best car 2022” is extremely difficult. Many big companies, such as Ford, and big publications, like MotorTrend, staff entire teams that produce SEO content.
When it comes to “best burger in Atlanta” or “best barber in Spokane,” you face less competition. That local pizza parlor or barbershop probably doesn’t have a team of content producers on hand. This makes it easier for ambitious local businesses to get to the top of search results.
Also, search engines are good at predicting when people need local results. If you’re in Chicago and google “best donuts,” you’ll be shown local results. The best donuts in Detroit aren’t useful for someone in the Windy City.
Add it all up, and small businesses are perhaps in the best position to take advantage of SEO.
Taking your email marketing to the next level
Did you know over 300 billion emails are sent each day? Yet while emails are ubiquitous, not all messages are created equal. Fortunately, by following some basic guidelines and being mindful of certain facts, you can improve results.
Read an article on email marketing and the author almost always opens with something along the lines of “you might think that email marketing is dead …” and then goes on to explain how it, in fact, remains one of the best marketing channels around. We’ll assume that you already know that email is alive and kicking.
Still, recognizing the potential for email marketing doesn’t mean that you’ll fully tap into its value.
It’s smart to start your message by stating facts or truths. You might simply note the date or you could cite some interesting tidbit of information. Either way, by starting with truth, you can build trust.
Every message should also ask the reader to do something. That might mean clicking on a link, writing a reply, or buying a product. You don’t want to ask too many things, however, as this can lead to indecision. So if you’re selling a product, don’t also ask them to click on your blog.
Subject lines can make or break an email campaign. It’s wise to use the PAC formula, meaning that they’re Personal, satisfy Anticipation, and drive Curiosity. It’s also smart to use lowercase words or capitalize only the first word. Why? Because When Friends Email Friends They Don’t Use Title Case. And you want your emails to be friendly.
Also, make sure you only send marketing emails to folks who you have permission to contact. Sending unsolicited marketing messages may violate the law in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Over $100 billion in pandemic relief funds stolen
Offer a dollar and some will steal a million. The Secret Service estimates that roughly $100 billion in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds were stolen by unscrupulous individuals and organized crime rings. The Secret Service alone has over 900 investigations in progress, examining fraud and other potentially criminal activities.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other measures, the American government pumped more than $3.5 trillion dollars into the economy, providing relief for individuals and businesses alike. Unfortunately, some folks decided to steal or misuse some of the funds.
So far, more than $2 billion in funds have been recovered and government authorities are optimistic that more will be clawed back. Over a hundred people thus far have been charged, with more arrests expected. Some have already been handed multi-year prison sentences.
Interestingly enough, financial organizations, such as Green Dot and PayPal, have taken a lead in uncovering and reporting fraud. These organizations have proactively identified suspicious transactions, and when appropriate, they’ve handed the information over to authorities.
It’s not just the federal government that has to watch out for scammers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported last March that scammers had bilked individuals out of nearly $400 million, hawking fake cures and illegitimate vaccines, among other things. More recently, some scammers have set up fake COVID-19 testing sites, complete with signs, tents, hazmat suits, sample collection, and more.
The FTC advises folks to ignore robocalls and to not click on or engage with emails and texts you don’t recognize. Before buying or donating, make sure you double-check that you’re working with a reputable party.
3 employee retention strategies
For many employees, their job means more to them than simply earning a livelihood. In addition to offering a competitive salary, here are three strategies you can use to help retain your employees.
1. Hire inspiring managers
Your employees’ immediate manager can directly impact their work environment. Consequently, choose leaders that have strong interpersonal skills and inspire commitment.
2. Create new opportunities
If your employees are assigned the same tasks day after day, they may question their role within the organization. Therefore, regularly assign your employees new responsibilities and create a strategy for career progression that will make them feel like their skills and expertise are valued.
3. Don’t overwork your staff
Many employees are dedicated to their company’s success and will go above and beyond to get the job done. Although this attitude is a definite advantage, it can be harmful in the long term. For example, the employee may run out of energy or feel overwhelmed and quit. Therefore, it’s crucial to make sure employee workloads are manageable.
In short, being mindful of your employees’ well-being can improve your company’s overall productivity.
Four financial moves you should make before starting your own business
Many folks aspire to start their own businesses. Why work for someone else when you can work for yourself? According to the Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States alone. Yet while starting a company could make your dreams come true, you’ll also have to take on risks. That’s why you should make some smart money moves before starting up.
First, you’ll want to create an emergency fund for both your enterprise and also your family. More than 80 percent of small business failures are due to cash flow problems, often because the company simply doesn’t have the money it needs. As for your family, you may lose income when leaving a job to start a business. Your family emergency fund should be able to keep your family afloat for at least six months, if not a year.
You’ll also want to pay down as much debt as possible before starting a business. You may not be able to pay off your mortgage right now, but if you can pay down credit card debt, that’s one less monthly cost to worry about.
Speaking of bills, if you strike out on your own, you may not have health insurance coverage. If you have a spouse who’s working, check to see if he or she can get health insurance coverage through their employer. If not, you’ll want to look for private insurance policies.
Finally, it’s often wise to set up a company as a separate legal entity and to then set up bank accounts and other financial assets in the company’s name. This helps separate your personal finances from your business finances. It could also help you lower your tax bills and financial liabilities in the long run.
Amazon building America’s largest private shipping network
The COVID-19 pandemic threw the world economy into turmoil. Social distancing encouraged people to stay indoors and to skip crowded places like grocery stores. Suddenly, delivery services were in high demand. Early on in the pandemic, millions of people were laid off, but Amazon made a bold move to hire some 400,000 workers in a bid to build up its logistics network.
Throughout 2020, Amazon leased a dozen 767-300 cargo aircraft and added 220 package facilities to its portfolio. Amazon has purchased over 1,300 big-rig tractors for its fleet and has built out extensive partnerships with independent trucking companies through the Amazon Freight Partners program. In total, Amazon has increased its fulfillment capacity by 50 percent.
In 2020, Amazon Logistics moved 4.2 billion parcels, up from 1.9 billion a year prior. By volume, Amazon accounted for 21 percent of parcel shipments, topping FedEx’s 16 percent and closing in on UPS’s 24 percent. The U.S. Postal Service accounted for 38 percent.
While the pandemic created headwinds for many companies, in some ways it was a boon for Amazon. Real estate property and cargo jets initially became cheaper and millions of people were looking for an income. Amazon saw the opportunity and used the early days of the pandemic to rapidly expand its logistics operations.
Why? UPS and FedEx were once key ingredients for Amazon’s success. Going back thirty years and ordering through a magazine or on the phone often meant waiting 6 to 8 weeks to get your product. These days, orders typically arrive in two or three days.
Amazon’s private shipping network encourages speed and keeps costs down. By cutting out the middlemen and using an Uber-like private delivery system whereby people can turn their humble family car into a delivery vehicle, Amazon has built a fast and affordable private shipping network. Bank of America believes that Amazon Logistics alone will be worth $230 billion by 2025.
