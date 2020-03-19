Connect with us

Social solidarity during physical distancing

Published

1 hour ago

on

Our tagline has never felt more true… we’re in this together. While most of us are practicing physical distancing, we feel that it is more important than ever to also practice social solidarity.

Join us in a Virtual SPACE Gathering this Friday via Zoom from 6-7pm EST. Just like our in-person SPACE gatherings, we will be focused on connecting over our shared humanity and that which unites us.

Bring stories of hope, compassion, generosity, etc. to share with the group. Whether it’s a kind gesture you received from a neighbor, an uplifting story you read on social media, a philosophical insight on our shared experience or a change in perspective this crisis has revealed for you, all stories of hope and solidarity are welcome. Don’t feel like sharing? Just come and listen!

SPACE: We’re In This Together

This virus sucks – there’s no doubt about that. And a lot of what’s happening is out of our control. As with every hardship we face in life that we don’t (consciously) choose – death, heartbreak, health problems, etc. – it’s so important to find perspective. To me, this means we control what we can.

  • We can control our perspective, how we respond and what we pay attention to.
  • We can choose to shift our attention from loneliness to connection.
  • From fear to hope.
  • From judgment to compassion.
  • From scarcity to generosity.

Let us take this opportunity to connect and celebrate the innate kindness, compassion and generosity of our human family during these tough times.

Hope to see you there!

RSVP HERE

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th

Published

2 days ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 19:

•   Thursday: 6:45
•   Fri – Wed: 12:55 & 6:55
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

•   Thursday: 7:00
•   Fri – Wed: 1:00 & 7:00
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

•   Thursday: 6:55
•   Fri – Wed: 12:45 & 6:45
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “A Quiet Place Part II”
  • “Mulan”
  • “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
  • “Trolls: World Tour”
  • “Black Widow”
Community Events

Annual Spring Bazaar at Skyline High School

Published

3 days ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI) is hosting the 2nd Annual CBI Spring Bazaar in the high school cafeteria, April 4th, from 9am – 2pm! There will be many vendors participating, ranging from arts & crafts, home-based businesses to concessions, SOUPS and more.

This event benefits the Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI). The Skyline High School CBI is designed for students that need instruction in functional and daily living skills. Community Based Instruction is educational instruction in naturally occurring community environments providing students “real life experiences”. The goal is to provide a variety of hands on learning opportunities at all age levels to help students acquire the skills to live in the world today. This fundraiser helps to raise funds for activities, field trips, and the basics to keep this program running!

Community Events

CANCELED: St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA

Published

3 days ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

In regard to the previous Press Release below, the SPCA is cancelling the St. Catty’s Day event due to an abundance of caution regarding COVID19 and large gatherings. Thank you.

Celebrate St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties! Stop by the pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM, on Tuesday, March 17. Learn how you can help to save the lives of itty bitty kittens, apply to become a Kitten Warrior, or adopt a cat for $17.

Current and newly approved fosters will enjoy “Green with Gratefulness” activities. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616.

Community Events

Join the Rotary Safari Adventure 2020 Gala!

Published

4 days ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Join us for a Rotary Safari Adventure: May 9, 2020 | 6pm – 9pm | Lord Fairfax College – Corron Center

Experience a safari-themed mystery dinner with Rotary celebrating cultures around the world. This event raises money for the Warren County Samuels Public Library. Dress in a Safari theme or evening attire. Tickets can be purchased here or from any member of the Warren County Rotary Club. Tickets are $75 per guest for dinner and cash bar to include a silent auction, live auction, 50/50, music and dancing with DJ Skyhigh and surprises!

Community Events

Community Events

R-MA offers TechPilots Camp March 28th

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

R-MA’s Director of Unmanned Flight Operations Brian Kelly (on right) introduces senior McKenzie McFadden (on left) and sophomore Drew Schwentker to one of the Academy’s new drones.

Randolph-Macon Academy will host “TechPilots Camp” on Saturday, March 28th. This one-day immersion experience is for students in grades six through nine. They will explore the fields of drones, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), computer-aided design, and engineering, through a creative, collaborative approach.

The camp will run from 9:20 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost for the day is $75, which includes a design engineering notebook, camp T-shirt, 3D printed drone lanyard, and lunch. For more information or to register, visit rmadrones.com.

