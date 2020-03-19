Social solidarity during physical distancing

Our tagline has never felt more true… we’re in this together. While most of us are practicing physical distancing, we feel that it is more important than ever to also practice social solidarity.

Join us in a Virtual SPACE Gathering this Friday via Zoom from 6-7pm EST. Just like our in-person SPACE gatherings, we will be focused on connecting over our shared humanity and that which unites us.

Bring stories of hope, compassion, generosity, etc. to share with the group. Whether it’s a kind gesture you received from a neighbor, an uplifting story you read on social media, a philosophical insight on our shared experience or a change in perspective this crisis has revealed for you, all stories of hope and solidarity are welcome. Don’t feel like sharing? Just come and listen!

This virus sucks – there’s no doubt about that. And a lot of what’s happening is out of our control. As with every hardship we face in life that we don’t (consciously) choose – death, heartbreak, health problems, etc. – it’s so important to find perspective. To me, this means we control what we can.

We can control our perspective, how we respond and what we pay attention to.

We can choose to shift our attention from loneliness to connection.

From fear to hope.

From judgment to compassion.

From scarcity to generosity.

Let us take this opportunity to connect and celebrate the innate kindness, compassion and generosity of our human family during these tough times.

Hope to see you there!

Date: Friday, March 20, 2020

6pm EST Location: Online – Click Here

Cost: FREE