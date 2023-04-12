Soft-touch vs. touchless car washes

Winter roads are filled with dirt, mud, and road salt. After months of driving in less-than-ideal conditions, you probably want to visit a car wash to make your ride look its best. Here’s a short guide to help you choose between a soft-touch or touchless car wash.

• Soft-touch car washes use foam and cloth applicators filled with soap and water. The materials gently glide across the vehicle, spreading the soapy solution over its surface. The cloth makes physical contact with the car, wiping away the dirt. However, the cloth strips can be applied too forcefully, potentially damaging your vehicle’s mirrors, detailing, antenna, or other loose parts. Small stones and dirt can also get stuck inside the fabric, damaging your vehicle’s finish.

• Touchless car washes are entirely automated. They use sophisticated se¬nsors to guide high-pressure washers along the contours of your vehicle to clean every inch of it effectively. The car isn’t physically touched by anything other than powerful cleaning agents and water. This reduces the risk of your vehicle being damaged during the cleaning process. However, the pressure washers can’t get into every crack, crevice, and hard-to-reach area. Moreover, chemical cleaners can harm your vehicle’s finish.

Lastly, a touchless car wash should work fine if your car is only slightly dirty. If you haven’t washed your car in a while, a soft-touch car wash will provide a more thorough clean.