Soil management tips

Soil management is important for agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. Here are three things you can do to help maintain optimal soil health.

Plant cover crops

Cover crops play an important role in maintaining soil quality. They can help protect the soil surface from wind and water erosion and improve the soil structure by reducing compaction. In addition, cover crops can provide a habitat for beneficial insects and pollinators.

Don’t till

Yearly tilling destroys the soil structure, making it more susceptible to surface runoff and erosion. To help improve the quality of your soil, only till when absolutely necessary. This will help reduce compaction and promote better root development.

Rotate crops

Crop rotation improves soil health by helping to maintain the soil structure and increasing the availability of different nutrients. For example, rotating alfalfa and corn can help restore nitrogen levels in the soil. In addition, planting crops with long roots can help bring nutrients up from deep within the soil profile to help increase future yields.

Strategically managing the soil on your farm can help you save money, increase crop yields, boost your profitability and protect local habitats and species.