Interesting Things to Know
Soil management tips
Soil management is important for agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. Here are three things you can do to help maintain optimal soil health.
Plant cover crops
Cover crops play an important role in maintaining soil quality. They can help protect the soil surface from wind and water erosion and improve the soil structure by reducing compaction. In addition, cover crops can provide a habitat for beneficial insects and pollinators.
Don’t till
Yearly tilling destroys the soil structure, making it more susceptible to surface runoff and erosion. To help improve the quality of your soil, only till when absolutely necessary. This will help reduce compaction and promote better root development.
Rotate crops
Crop rotation improves soil health by helping to maintain the soil structure and increasing the availability of different nutrients. For example, rotating alfalfa and corn can help restore nitrogen levels in the soil. In addition, planting crops with long roots can help bring nutrients up from deep within the soil profile to help increase future yields.
Strategically managing the soil on your farm can help you save money, increase crop yields, boost your profitability and protect local habitats and species.
3 innovative farm technologies
Farmers have to perform many repetitive, labor-intensive tasks. Fortunately, automation technology can make farms more efficient. Here are some of the innovative farm technologies currently available.
1. Automated tractors
Automated tractors are controlled remotely and use vision systems, light detection software,+ and GPS to accurately seed, apply fertilizer, and till. Bear Flag Robotics has built an autonomous tractor that allows farmers to pre-program their machine’s route and get real-time reports without having to be in the field. This technology aims to make labor cheaper for farmers and help them streamline their everyday tasks.
2. Fruit picking machines
Picking fruit is a time-consuming and delicate task that’s usually done by hand. To address seasonal labor shortages and reduce the cost of food, Abundant designed an automated apple picking machine that uses a vacuum to gently “suck” apples off the trees without damaging them.
3. Smart spraying
While herbicides help ensure consistently high yields, they’re often overused and can have various negative environmental impacts. That’s why Blue River Technology created a smart spraying system that identifies weeds and only sprays herbicides where needed. This technology could potentially eliminate up to 90 percent of the herbicide volumes sprayed today.
Farmers are increasingly using technology to improve efficiency, boost their profits and promote sustainability. The days of fully automated farms may be closer than you think.
5 fun water activities
Summer is the perfect time to enjoy splashing in the water. Even if you don’t live near a pool or lake, there are plenty of ways to have fun playing with it.
1. Water gun fight. Get the whole family involved in a friendly water gun fight. You’ll quickly lose track of time as you try to avoid getting soaked.
2. Apple bobbing. This classic game will leave you laughing as you try to pick apples out of a large basin of water using only your mouth.
3. Water balloon tag. Tossing water balloons is a great way to have fun and cool down on a hot day. In this clever take on the classic water balloon fight, whoever is “it” gets a water balloon and tries to tag the other players.
4. Pass the water. This game involves filling a cup with water and pouring it backward over your head as the person behind you tries to catch it in their own cup.
5. Making rainbows. Create rainbows using the misting nozzle on your garden hose. Stand in a sunny spot, point the hose in the direction of your shadow, turn it on, and let the magic happen.
In addition, you can set up a sprinkler or wading pool in your backyard. Just remember to be careful on hot days by wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, and a hat.
What type of RV is right for you?
Do you want to camp in comfort this summer? To help you choose a recreational vehicle, here’s an overview of the various models.
Tent trailer
Lightweight and affordable, these RVs can sleep up to six people. Typically, they include a refrigerator, stove, and sink. Some models also come equipped with a toilet and shower. Since the roof is primarily made of canvas, tent trailers require regular maintenance and take a bit of time to set up. However, they can easily be unhitched, so you can use your towing vehicle to explore or run errands.
Classic travel trailer
These types of trailers can accommodate up to 10 beds and tend to come with a range of convenient amenities. In addition, classic trailers can be unhitched, and the smaller ones can even be towed with a standard car. However, their size can make them difficult to back up.
Class A motorhome
This is the largest type of motorhome available. It has a massive load capacity, is built on a single chassis, and usually comes with a complete range of amenities. Although its size may be imposing, you don’t need a special permit to drive it.
Class C motorhome
Shorter than the class A model, this type of motorhome features a distinctive over-cab bunk area that sleeps, two people. It’s easy to maintain and comes with all the amenities you need to travel in comfort.
To learn more about what options are available, visit your local RV dealer.
3 fat biking tips for beginners
Though fat biking in winter is becoming increasingly popular, this outdoor activity can also be enjoyed in the summer. If you’re interested in trying this sport as the weather warms up, here are some tips.
1. Take it slow and steady
Even though the fat bike’s oversized tires make it easier to ride over rough and bumpy terrain, you should avoid hairpin turns and steep slopes on your first few outings. It’s best to start with short, flat trails until you get the hang of riding your fat bike.
2. Learn to control your skids
Experienced riders will tell you that skidding in sand and snow is part of the thrill of fat biking. However, to avoid injuring yourself, you should first practice how to safely perform the maneuver on beginner-friendly trails.
3. Pace yourself
If you come out of the gate running, you’re going to tire yourself out pretty quickly. It’s better to start off slow and gradually increase your pace as you gain more experience.
In addition, make sure to keep your fat bike in good working order by maintaining the right tire pressure, lubricating the chain, and keeping it clean.
Discover the different ways to golf
Playing golf is a fun way to spend time outdoors with friends and family members. However, there’s more than one version of this sport that can be enjoyed. Here are some of the different ways golf can be played.
Golf
Traditional golf has been played since the 15th century, and you don’t have to be a professional athlete to enjoy it. If you’re looking for an activity that will challenge your mind and stretch your legs, golf is a great option.
Mini golf
Playing mini golf is a fun and quirky way to improve your putting skills. Mini golf courses come in all shapes and sizes and can be located both indoors and outdoors. No matter what your age or skill level, you’re sure to have a blast.
Disc golf
If you’re a fan of playing Frisbee, you’ll probably enjoy disc golf. It’s played much like traditional golf, but instead of hitting a ball into a hole, you throw a disc into a raised basket. The goal is to get the disc into the basket in as few throws as possible, which is easier said than done.
Footgolf
Footgolf is a sport that combines aspects of soccer and golf. The objective of the game is to kick a soccer ball into a 21-inch diameter hole in as few turns as possible. The average game lasts about two hours and is sure to get your blood pumping.
Regardless of your age or athletic ability, there’s a golf game that’s right for you. So, grab your clubs, discs, or soccer balls and get moving.
How to build a campfire
Sitting around a roaring campfire with friends and family is one of the best parts of camping. Here’s what you need to do to build the perfect fire.
1. Gather everything you need including a lighter or matches, newspaper, fire starter, kindling, and firewood.
2. Crumple up a few pieces of newspaper and place them in the fire pit.
3. Place a fire starter or a few twigs on top of the crumpled newspaper.
4. Arrange the kindling in a cone shape over the nest of newspaper and twigs. Leave enough room for air to circulate.
5. Light the newspaper or fire starter in several spots using a match or lighter.
6. Build up the fire with logs using your method of choice once you have a steady flame.
In some campgrounds, you’re not allowed to gather wood directly on site. Instead, you must purchase it from a reception desk or local store. If you’re allowed to collect firewood at your campsite, make sure to only gather it from dead or fallen trees.
Finally, be careful to not pitch your tent too close to the fire pit. If there’s no designated fire pit, make sure your campfire isn’t near any low-hanging branches or bushes.
