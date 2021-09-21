Some furniture does more than one thing

The kitchen table serves as both a workstation and a Lego table. But that’s not really multipurpose furniture.

Multipurpose or multifunctional furniture are pieces that can be used in multiple ways.

Whether you live in a small apartment or simply want to maximize your space to get more use out of it, multipurpose furniture could be the way to go.

What does it look like? Consider wall beds and fold-down desks, for starters. A rotating wall bed can pivot out from behind a bookshelf, allowing the items on the shelf to remain in place.

A drop-down table attached to a wall in the kitchen can provide shelf space when down and an eating area when extended out. The sections of a modular sofa can be placed about the room.

In the living room, multifunctional furniture can be a simple sleeper sofa or something more exotic, like a sofa that transforms into a bunk bed.

It might look like a coffee table that can transform into a dining table. Consider a home cinema unit that doubles as wall art when not in use. Or a console table that can become a desk.

It also includes clever storage ideas, like a storage bed — not storage shoved underneath the bed, but actual space under the mattress, like a big padded trunk. Or a mirror with hidden storage. Of course, storage benches and footstools are still popular as well.