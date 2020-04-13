Local News
Some good news from Shenandoah Senior Living
Shenandoah Senior Living asked for some cards or letters from the Front Royal community to cheer up their residents during this social distancing time, and to their surprise, cards and letters started pouring in:
“To date, we have received over 300 cards, letters and care packages for our residents. Their eyes light up each day when we get to share these with them. Each resident is confined to their own suites at this time, due to the Coronavirus and our aggressive quarantine to keep them safe. We have NO incidences of the virus within our community, and we aim to keep it that way. These cards and letters brighten up our residents lives so much. We are taking phone calls, texts, video calls, e-mails and virtual visits with all of our residents and their families, but that only takes up so much of their time. Activities come to their individual suites, and we are still keeping them active and engaged with those activities, but the cards and letters are an extra bright spot within their days. We cannot thank the community enough for their outpouring of love for our residents.”
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with William Huck, C&C Frozen Treats
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with William Huck from C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street in Front Royal.
Local News
New guidance about COVID-19 economic impact payments for Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries
TheTreasury Department launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for eligible individuals who do not normally file a tax return, and also announced that it would begin making automatic payments. However, for some people receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration–specifically those who have dependent children under the age of 17–it is to your advantage to go to the portal to ensure you also get the $500 per dependent Economic Impact Payment. Do this as soon as possible, and provide the following details:
People who receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability insurance benefits and who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who have qualifying children under age 17 should now go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments to enter their information instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 Economic Impact Payment. By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. If Social Security beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait to receive their $500 per qualifying child.
The same new guidance also applies to SSI recipients, especially those who have qualifying children under age 17. To receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for, go to the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info page at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments and provide information about yourself and your qualifying children.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s Non-Filers website to enter their information.
Lastly, for Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability beneficiaries who do not have qualifying children under age 17, you do not need to take any action with the IRS. You will automatically receive your $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as you received an SSA-1099 for 2019.
For SSI recipients who do not have qualifying children under age 17, SSA will continue to work closely with Treasury in efforts to make these payments automatically. Please note that SSA will not consider Economic Impact Payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
The eligibility requirements and other information about the Economic Impact Payments can be found here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center. In addition, continue to visit the IRS at www.irs.gov/coronavirus for the latest information.
Check the Social Security’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ as further details become available.”
Local News
United Way donates $2,600 to Thermal Shelter through COVID-19 Response Fund
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has established a “COVID-19 Response Fund” to help our community address pressing needs during the current crisis.
This grant is made possible through a grant made by Truist (formerly SunTrust and BB&T) as well as generous donations from people in our own community.
The United Way has approved part of the funding from this grant to go toward the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal.
The Thermal Shelter has already completed its regular 15-week schedule for this calendar year. However, with places being shut down as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the homeless population in our community has nowhere to go. To address this need, the Thermal Shelter is attempting to continue operations for ten more weeks.
The County has allowed the agency to use the 15th Street Gymnasium during this time, and has provided some funding for continued operations. However, Thermal Shelter Director and Warren County Social Services Community Liaison Michelle Smeltzer indicated that, even with these resources from the County, the funding gap is still substantial, and the agency hopes that the community continues to step up so that these vital services can be continued for the next ten weeks.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation to further postpone opening for 2020 season
Belle Grove Plantation will delay opening for the 2020 season until at Thursday, June 11, 2020. This is in response to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Order 55 that requests residents to “stay at home” and extends the order to close museums and other businesses until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.
Belle Grove is closely monitoring news and guidance regarding COVID-19 from health and government officials to make sure that when we open to the public we will do so safely for our guests and personnel. The public is advised to check www.bellegrove.org for updates before planning a visit. The website also lists the status of special events scheduled for this spring and summer at Belle Grove.
Belle Grove will continue to share content on our website and the Museum Shop has products for sale at www.bellegrove.org/shop. We also share news and photographs daily on our social media streams at:
The Board of Directors and staff of Belle Grove Plantation wish everyone well and thank our nation’s medical and essential workers for their extraordinary work during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming the public back to the property as soon as it is safe to do so.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Local News
Governor Northam signs new laws to support Virginia workers
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam has signed nearly two dozen new laws to support working Virginians, including legislation to combat worker misclassification and wage theft, ban workplace discrimination, and prohibit non-compete covenants for low-wage workers.
The Governor proposes to increase the minimum wage starting May 1, 2021, and to advance prevailing wage, collective bargaining, and project labor agreement legislation then as well. This will ensure workers get the support they need while allowing greater economic certainty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every Virginian deserves access to a safe and well-paying job,” said Governor Northam. “These new laws will support workers and help our economy rebound as quickly as possible from COVID-19. I am grateful for the General Assembly’s ongoing partnership as we address these critical issues.”
In addition, Governor Northam is proposing amendments to prohibit apprenticeship discrimination on the basis of gender identity and to create a work-sharing program to support workers impacted by COVID-19.
Governor Northam signed the following bills:
Combatting Worker Misclassification
• House Bill 1407 and Senate Bill 744, sponsored by Delegate Jeion Ward and Senator Jeremey McPike, respectively, authorize the Department of Taxation to oversee investigations into suspected cases of worker misclassification and levy penalties as appropriate. A 2012 report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) estimated that at least 214,000 Virginians were misclassified as “independent contractors” by their employers.
• House Bill 984 and Senate Bill 894, sponsored by Delegate Karrie Delaney and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, respectively, create a private cause of action for a misclassified worker to bring a civil action for damages against his or her employer.
• House Bill 1199 and Senate Bill 662, sponsored by Delegate Kathy Tran and Senator Jennifer Boysko, respectively, protect employees or independent contractors who report misclassification from employer retaliation. Employers that are found to have engaged in retaliatory action will be subject to a civil penalty up to the value of the employee’s lost wages.
• House Bill 1646, sponsored by Delegate Paul Krizek, requires contractors to properly classify all workers as employees or independent contractors. This law gives the Board of Contractors the ability to sanction contractors who are found to have intentionally misclassified workers.
Banning Workplace Discrimination
• House Bill 827 and Senate Bill 712, sponsored by Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and Senator Jennifer McClellan, respectively, protect workers from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. This law prohibits pregnancy discrimination, requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnancy and childbirth, and creates a private cause of action for workplace pregnancy discrimination.
• House Bill 1049, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in a number of areas of law, including employment, public contracting, and apprenticeship programs.
Combatting Wage Theft
• House Bill 123, sponsored by Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, creates a private cause of action for workers to recover unpaid wages lost to wage theft. If a court finds an employer has knowingly failed to pay an employee’s wages, the court may award the employee reasonable attorneys’ fees in addition to triple the amount of wages due.
• Senate Bill 838, sponsored by Senator Adam Ebbin, creates a private cause of action for workers to recover unpaid wages. Additionally, this new law makes general contractors liable and subject to a penalty for wage theft, under certain conditions.
• House Bill 336 and Senate Bill 49, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price and Senator Lionell Spruill, respectively, give the Department of Labor and Industry expanded authority in investigating wage theft complaints.
• House Bill 337 and Senate Bill 48, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price and Senator Lionell Spruill, respectively, protect employees who report wage theft or institute proceedings against their employer from retaliation.
Additional Worker Projections
• House Bill 330 and Senate Bill 480, sponsored by Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg and Senator Bill DeSteph, respectively, prohibit employers from entering into a non-compete contract with any of their low-wage employees. This new law also creates a private cause of action for a low-wage employee to bring a lawsuit against an employer who tries to enforce a non-compete covenant.
• House Bill 798, sponsored by Delegate Karrie Delaney, protects workers from retaliation from their employer for reporting violations or suspected violations of state law.
• House Bill 1201 and Senate Bill 380, sponsored by Delegate Kathy Tran and Senator Jeremy McPike, respectively, allow localities to include criteria in their “invitation to bid” to determine whether a bidder who is not prequalified by the Virginia Department of Transportation is a responsible bidder. This new law will support workers and help local contractors find the best trained and safest workers for their projects.
Governor Northam proposes amendments to these bills:
• Senate Bill 548, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, addresses qualifications for unemployment insurance. In light of the current economic crisis, Governor Northam amended this legislation to authorize a work-sharing program in Virginia. Work-sharing programs can help businesses avoid laying off their employees by permitting them to reduce their employees’ hours and allow affected employees to collect reduced unemployment benefits in the form of short-time compensation. The federal CARES Act offers funding incentives for states to build work-sharing programs of this sort.
• House Bill 1252, sponsored by Delegate Don Scott, prohibits a sponsor of a registered apprenticeship program from discriminating against an apprentice or applicant on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age (if older than 40), genetic information, or disability. Governor Northam amended this legislation to also include protections from discrimination on the basis of gender identity.
• House Bill 395 and Senate Bill 7, sponsored by Delegate Jeion Ward and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, respectively, raise the minimum wage. Under the Governor’s amendments, the minimum wage would increase beginning May 1, 2021.
• House Bill 833 and Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, respectively, address payment of “prevailing wages” by contractors doing business with certain government bodies. Under the Governor’s amendments, this law would take effect on May 1, 2021.
• House Bill 582 and Senate Bill 939, sponsored by Delegate Elizabeth Guzman and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, respectively, permit localities to enter into collective bargaining agreements with local employees. Under the Governor’s amendments, this law would take effect on May 1, 2021.
• House Bill 358 and Senate Bill 182, sponsored by Delegate Alfonso Lopez and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, respectively, authorize state and local bodies to require project labor agreements for construction, manufacture, maintenance, or operation of public works. Under the Governor’s amendments, this law would take effect on May 1, 2021.
Local News
Governor Northam signs landmark legislation on historic justice, equity
~ New laws repeal racially discriminatory language, give localities control over in their communities ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 11, 2020) signed new laws that repeal racist and discriminatory language from Virginia’s Acts of Assembly, give localities the ability to remove or alter Confederate monuments in their communities, and begin the process of replacing Virginia’s statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the United States Capitol.
“Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the choices we have made about who and what to honor, and in many of the laws that have historically governed this Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. These new laws make Virginia more equitable, just, and inclusive, and I am proud to sign them.”
Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537, sponsored by Senator Mamie Locke and Delegate Delores McQuinn, respectively, overturn the Commonwealth’s prohibition on the removal of Confederate war memorials. Starting July 1, localities will have the ability to remove, relocate, or contextualize the monuments in their communities. Virginia is home to more than 220 public memorials to the Confederacy.
Senate Bill 612 and House Bill 1406, sponsored by Senator Louise Lucas and Delegate Jeion Ward, respectively, create a commission to recommend a replacement for the Robert E. Lee statue in the United States Capitol. To date, eight statues in the National Statuary Hall have been replaced, and seven additional states are working through a similar process to replace statues.
“These monuments tell a particular version of history that doesn’t include everyone,” Governor Northam said. “In Virginia, that version of history has been given prominence and authority for far too long.”
Governor Northam also signed new laws to strike discriminatory language from Virginia’s Acts of Assembly. In June 2019, Governor Northam established the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law, which subsequently identified 98 instances of overtly discriminatory language still on the Commonwealth’s books. This includes laws that banned interracial marriage, blocked school integration and prohibited black and white Virginians from living in the same neighborhoods. While many of these Acts of Assembly have been overturned by court decisions or subsequent legislation, they had remained enshrined in law.
Senate Bill 600 and House Bill 973 repeal discriminatory language related to education; Senate Bill 636 and House Bill 1325 repeal language related to criminal law; Senate Bill 850 and House Bill 1521 relate to health laws; Senate Bill 874 and House Bill 857 relate to housing laws; Senate Bill 722 and House Bill 1638 relate to matters of General Application; Senate Bill 896 and House Bill 914 relate to transportation laws; and Senate Bill 555 and House Bill 1086 repeal discriminatory language related to voting. Exact language can be viewed in the Commission’s full Interim Report.
Governor Northam also signed House Bill 1519, sponsored by Delegate Delores McQuinn, establishing a commission to study slavery in Virginia and subsequent racial and economic discrimination. The Commission will be comprised of 11 members, including three legislative members and eight non-legislative citizen members, and will make recommendations to Governor Northam and the General Assembly on appropriate remedies.
“Virginia’s Confederate monuments were erected as symbols of a dangerous Jim Crow era,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “It is past time we told a more complete story of our history and works to build a Commonwealth that values everyone—no matter who you are.”
“Today marks an important step towards a more equitable and welcoming Commonwealth,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “Virginia’s history is difficult and complex, and it is important that we tell the full and true story of our past 400 years. These new laws will make our Commonwealth better, and I am grateful for the Governor’s leadership in signing them into law.”
“Virginia’s Legislative Black Caucus has advocated on these issues for decades,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “Today I am thinking about all those who came before us, and what this means for the black Virginians who have struggled, and continue to struggle, in the pursuit of justice and equity. I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with Governor Northam to make these laws a reality in our Commonwealth.”
“For more than 400 years, we’ve consciously oppressed and celebrated painful parts of Virginia’s past at the expense of those who are haunted by it the most,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. “With these laws, we are charting a new path for our Commonwealth—one that begins to tell a more complete story of who we are and honors our diversity as our greatest strength. I am very proud to be part of an administration that is committed to doing this work.”
King Cartoons
Wind: 15mph W
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.6"Hg
UV index: 4
56/36°F
55/38°F