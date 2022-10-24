Real Estate
Some Virginia regions seeing more homes on the market as sales slow statewide
According to the September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 10,172 homes sold in Virginia in September. This is 3,062 fewer sales than September 2021, a decrease of more than 23%.
So far in 2022, the largest drops in sales have occurred in coastal communities such as Northern Neck and the Chesapeake Bay & Rivers region, along with Northern Virginia and parts of the Shenandoah Valley.
In total, there was about $4.5 billion of sold volume in Virginia in September, about $1.1 billion less than a year ago. This drop is more than 20% lower than last September’s volume, reflecting the commonwealth’s slowdown in home sales activity.
Despite the cooling market, the statewide median home price last month was $365,000—a gain of nearly $15,000 in the past year alone. While prices are still trending up, mounting evidence continues to suggest the upward pressure is easing. “In September, Virginia’s average sold-to-list price ratio, meaning what a home sold for compared to the price it was listed for, was 99.9%,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “While this may not seem significant, it’s actually the first time this ratio has dipped below 100% since January 2021.”
Another piece of good news for home buyers is that the inventory of available homes is continuing to grow in many parts of the state. Some of the largest growth in supply has been in the New River Valley, the Winchester area, and parts of Central Virginia.
“Last month, about 44% of all counties and cities in Virginia had more inventory on the market than at the same time last year,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “While our inventory levels remain historically low, we’ll likely see them continue to build as the market continues cooling.”
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full September 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Real estate viewings: what to expect
If you’ve recently put your house on the market, be prepared to welcome several types of visitors into your space, especially if you host an open house. Here are the kinds of viewers you’re most likely to meet.
• Future sellers are more interested in the real estate market than buying your home. They’re often neighbors who want to compare your home to theirs and appraise its value.
• Curious visitors aren’t ready to buy right now. They’re mainly interested in seeing what properties are available and what they can afford.
• Shoppers visit several open houses before putting in an offer. They’re looking for a good opportunity and will often ask specific questions and try to determine if you can negotiate.
• Convinced visitors are enthusiastic. They’re convinced your home is the perfect fit and can imagine themselves living there. They’ve fallen in love with the property and are only touring it to confirm their decision.
Simplify the selling process by engaging the services of a real estate broker. They know how to deal with each type of visitor.
Home
Should you choose an open or closed floor plan?
Open concept designs have been on trend for many years. However, the recent move towards working from home has led many to rethink their living spaces. This guide will help you decide which style best suits your needs.
Open concept design
Open floor plans allow you to make the most of a small space, enabling less-restricted movement and optimal light. Choose this design if you:
• Have small children. If you need to manage several tasks while keeping an eye on your little ones, an open concept keeps everyone in your line of sight.
• Enjoy entertaining. This floor plan allows large groups of people to mingle and move around with ease.
• Have accessibility needs. An open concept affords adaptability if you have household members or guests who need help with accessibility.
• Plan to resell. Your resale value may be higher with an open floor plan. Potential buyers appreciate the freedom to adapt a space to their needs.
Closed concept design
Closed floor plans provide more individual solitude and give you more control over noise and air quality. Choose this design if you:
• Need quiet or privacy. If your household has multiple people studying or working at home, separate spaces are essential for privacy.
• Are eco-conscious. A closed concept design lets you heat rooms selectively to minimize energy consumption.
• Love to cook. Although home cooking creates a cozy atmosphere, the scents of aromatic cuisines may be unwelcome if they invade every corner of your open concept home.
If you’re considering an interior remodel, a local architect or contractor can help you find the ideal solution for your family.
Real Estate
Homes get smart with new technology
You’ve probably heard about this home design trend and maybe even used it, and it’s about to be everywhere: Voice control technology.
According to National Public Media, about a third of Americans own a smart speaker that connects to digital voice assistants like Alexa or Siri, and 86 percent agree that the speakers provide a convenient living experience.
Voice technology is moving out of those little pods and into everyday appliances and fixtures, especially in kitchens. Right now, only one in 10 homeowners have voice assistants to control devices in the kitchen, according to the Research Institute for Cooking and Kitchen Intelligence. This number is dominated by high-income homeowners and, as you might expect, millennials.
About four in 10 users of digital voice assistants use them for kitchen activities and, in particular, recipes. That is changing.
What would the world look like with a voice-activated kitchen? According to Appliances Connection, while you mix up the meatloaf, you can ask the stove to turn itself on and preheat. Then, remotely turn on the faucet as you move to the sink to wash your hands. In fact, voice-controlled ranges and faucets are among the top-selling voice-controlled products.
Smart refrigerators will help homeowners decrease food waste by tracking what’s in the fridge and when it expires. They can even search for recipes based on what ingredients have to be used now.
Associated phone apps will help people create digital shopping lists while standing at their fridge or even looking inside their fridge at the grocery store.
Of course, future consumers might never go to the store. They will shop from their phones and order delivery. This kind of convenience may appeal to the disabled and older people.
While just 30 percent of designers routinely incorporate technology into their kitchen projects, technology that fully integrates into kitchen designs is in demand.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (September/October 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
Chamber of Commerce
- Festival of Leaves will be hosted on October 15th this year. Be sure to come out downtown and enjoy all the great music, food, and fun! Full details: festivalofleaves.org
Homecoming Weekend – Special Opportunity!
- Randolph-Macon Academy will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 on October 21, 22, and 23. Our town can expect between 200-400 visitors who might be interested in what we have to offer! Would you be interested in being part of a directory that can be shared with these visitors? Would you consider a special or a coupon or some other creative idea to inspire new business? Let’s talk! Call me! 540-683-0790
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser
- Facebook Event Page
- November 15th at the Volunteer Fire & Rescue off Commerce Ave.
- Call Jen at 540-683-0790 for tickets: $75.00 per ticket
- We will have a mechanical bull! You gotta come out and join the fun! This fundraiser will be used to purchase BOOK VENDING MACHINE for a local elementary school.
- Or buy tickets online!
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for September 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for September 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -28.7%
- New Pending DOWN -16.7%
- Closed sales are DOWN -4.3%
- Average Median Sold $352,500
- Average Days on Market 27
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: September 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated October 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
Selling a house: 3 strategies to increase your social media visibility
Whether selling your house on your own or with the help of a real estate broker, you may sell more quickly if you increase your visibility on social media. Here are three winning strategies.
1. Perfect your image
Eye-catching photos draw interest on social media. Take good quality images to show off your home’s best features. If you share a link to your property, ensure it includes a flattering photo.
2. Be bold
Be creative when posting a video or sharing a photo reel about your home to increase the chances of being seen. For example, add a touch of humor to your video or picture caption to get people talking about your ad.
3. Use your network
Don’t rely on friends and family to share your posts without telling them your expectations. Instead, kindly ask your network for help rather than waiting for them to take the initiative. If your friends agree, your ad will be seen by their followers. If not, don’t be offended. Finally, consider joining specific buy and sell groups to attract people who’ll be interested in your posts.
Consult a real estate broker to help make your property stand out online.
Using relevant keywords and hashtags can maximize the reach of your ad on social media platforms.
Real Estate
Bidding wars: smart tips to stand out without breaking the bank
Buying a home during a bidding war can be complicated. Depending on the situation, you may have to alter your purchase offer several times before it’s accepted. Here are a few tips to help you stand out and avoid overpaying.
Set a maximum price
During a bidding war, the property price can quickly rise. Therefore, you must set the maximum amount you’re prepared to pay for the home. This includes knowing your borrowing capacity.
Determine a move-in date
If you have the flexibility, negotiating the move-in date can help seal the deal. For example, you can delay the move-in date to give the seller more time to arrange their affairs.
Meet the owner
Touring the property while the seller is on-site allows you to ask questions and negotiate. It also helps establish a bond of trust and demonstrates your seriousness in potentially swaying the owner’s decision.
You can also take the opportunity to find out about the owner’s reasons for selling. This will help you determine whether they’re in a hurry to sell or want to take advantage of a hot market.
Do you keep getting caught up in bidding wars and finding it difficult to buy a home? Consider hiring a real estate broker to help.
Wind: 1mph NNW
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 4
72/52°F
64/41°F