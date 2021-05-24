Sons of the American Revolution announce winner of the SAR Chapter Elementary School Poster Contest

On May 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) had a ceremony to award Brenna Salins as the winner of the SAR Chapter Elementary School Poster Contest. Brenna drew a poster to honor Emily Geiger, an American Revolutionary War heroine.

Emily Geiger was the daughter of John Geiger and Emily Murff of South Carolina. Her father was a strong believer in the colonial effort to gain independence from Great Britain. Soon after the siege of Ninety Six in South Carolina, General Nathanael Greene needed to send an order to General Thomas Sumter on the Wateree River to join forces. The country was full of British and Tories and no one was willing to undertake this dangerous mission. Geiger’s father was infirm at the time, so Emily, although only 16-years-old, volunteered to deliver this message across enemy territory. This was a 70 mile trek over difficult terrain to include a dense marsh. General Greene wrote a letter and gave it to her, while at the same time communicating the message verbally in case something happened.

On the second day, British scouts intercepted her near the Congaree River. Because she was coming from the direction of Greene’s army, she was suspected and confined to a room. She told her captors she was on a journey to visit her Uncle Jacob. The officer interviewing her called for an old Loyalist matron to search her. When they weren’t looking, Emily tore the message to pieces and ate it all. When the matron searched her, she found nothing. She was let go and given an escort to her Uncle Jacob’s house. Once there, she made her way to General Sumter and delivered the message verbally.

Because of her valiant and dangerous journey, Sumter was able to combine with Greene’s Army, and they were then able to force the British Army under Lord Rawdon into retreat and assist in the final efforts to win the American Revolutionary War.

The poster contest is open to all 3rd, 4th and 5th grade aged students interested in the American Revolution. It is open to public school, parochial, home schooled, scouting or Children of the American Revolution students. Young artists with an enthusiasm toward art, a love of American history or a passion in creative expression can submit their posters to the Colonel James Wood II Chapter for competition.

For academic years ending in event numbers, the theme shall be Revolutionary War Events. For years ending in odd numbers, the theme shall be Revolutionary War Person or Persons.