Sons of the American Revolution awards presentation ceremony

On March 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated with the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution in a commemoration ceremony to honor the 246th Anniversary of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. This speech was given during the Second Virginia Convention at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia.

The convention was convened March 20, 1775, to discuss Virginia’s response to British actions leading up to the Revolutionary War. Participating in the convention were George Washington, Thomas Jefferson as well as five of the six other Virginians who signed the Declaration of Independence among the 120 attendees. The discussions were centered around the strategy that Virginia should take to protect their God given rights and to redress the taxations levied by the crown.

Patrick Henry was an outspoken opponent of British actions and felt that war was on the horizon. He had come to the convention to convince Virginia to prepare a defensive stance and put forth a resolution asking the counties to raise a militia. Henry was an accomplished orator and on the 4th day of the convention, he was called upon to address the gathering. He gave an impassioned speech which led to his resolution being passed by a narrow margin. As a result, he was appointed the head of a new committee to raise and ready a Virginia Militia.

There is no surviving text of the actual speech as Henry spoke without notes. It was first published in 1816 by biographer William Wirt who had contacted attendees of the convention. Unfortunately, he could not ask Henry about it, as he died in 1799. Following are the last few lines of the speech as published by Wirt. “Gentlemen may cry, ‘Peace, Peace,’ but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” It was less than a month after this that the actions at Lexington and Concord opened the Revolutionary War.

The commemoration was opened by a welcome from Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas and emceed by Richmond Chapter President Bill Haskins. Bill Schwetke, Past President of Virginia SAR, led the Pledge of Allegiance during a presentation of colors by the Virginia SAR Color Guard. Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and dual members Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.