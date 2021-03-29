Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution awards presentation ceremony
On March 27, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, conducted an awards presentation ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown. The Wayside Inn is an ideal setting for the Sons of the American Revolution with it’s history. Built in 1796, it was first opened in 1797. The inn was then known as Wilkenson’s Tavern and has been continuously operated as an inn since.
Bill Schwetke, Past President of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, came to present awards to compatriots of the Chapter. A Patriot Revolutionary War Graves Medal is presented to compatriots who participate in 15 Revolutionary War Graves Commemoration Ceremonies. Present to receive these medals were Brett Osborn, Dale Corey, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer and Jim Simmons. Not present but earning the medals were Don Dusenbury, Fred Gill and Bill Wood.
Dale Corey was presented with the Lafayette Volunteer Medal for giving 40 hours of volunteer time given to the National Society Sons of the American Revolution. Peter Himmelberger was presented with the Virginia State Graves Preservation Medal for his efforts in promoting the preservation of Revolutionary War Graves in Virginia.
Dale Corey, Past President of the CJWII Chapter, then presented compatriots with Distinguished Service Certificates and Certificates of Appreciation for assisting the Chapter as it became the number one rated SAR large chapter in the nation in support of veterans affairs. Earning these accolades were Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel.
Additional certificates were announced for support of the Revolutionary War Graves Program. These included Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Erick Moore and Dennis Parmerter.
Get your tickets for the Empty Bowl Supper “To Go” fundraiser on April 24th
Come out to enjoy our favorite fundraiser to benefit the House of Hope, the Empty Bowl Supper “TO GO”!
- DATE: Saturday, April 24 from 12noon-3pm
- Ticket Link: eventbrite.com/empty-bowl-supper
- LOCATION: Main Street & Downtown Market
- Check in near the visitors center & gazebo.
- Browse for bowls up and down Main Street.
- Downtown Market for the Soup Stations and pick up!
SOUPS – from local restaurants will be donated and available for pick up this year. The soups will be packaged and ready TO GO. Distribution of the soups will take place inside Downtown Market off Main Street. We are looking for soup donations… so please let us know if you would like to participate! Stay tuned for another soup specific update. But for now, our list of soup donors looks like this:
- Mountain Home
- Blue Wing Frog
- PaveMint
- Vinova
- Soul Mountain
- The Mill
- The Apple House
- Manor Line Market
- Paladin
- Blue Door
- Downtown Catering
(NEW update coming soon – with soups and additional donors)
BOWLS – are in the process of being created by Arline Link at Explore Art & Clay. The public are welcome to stop in and paint the bowls as a group (10 or less) or individually. As the bowls are finished, they will begin to go on display up and down Main Street & Downtown Front Royal locations. Contact Arline to make a plan to paint: (540) 636-6019
MUSIC – Passage Creek Rising will be playing live music at the gazebo!
SPONSORS – We are looking for sponsors again for this year. $1,000 Gold, $500 Silver, $250 Bronze levels. Bonus advertising video is available to Gold sponsors by Jenspiration. We will feature your video on social media for all to see! Tickets are sold online or at Explore Art & Clay 100 E 8th St, Front Royal, VA 22630. Tear Away ticket purchase option is found in this story.
Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of April
These are the virtual events that are being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of April. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Thursday, April 1
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. April showers bring May flowers! This week, we will hear some rainy day stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 3
- 10:00 Virtual Easter Parade. Celebrate your pet! Dress up your animal friend and send a picture or short video to children@samuelslibrary.net by Wednesday, March 24. We will create a movie for all the world to see!
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Come play Minecraft on our own Discord server. You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account in order to join. Please contact Miss Sarah at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you need help creating a free Discord account. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Tuesday, April 6
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. This week we will be learning about the amazing water cycle. Make your own water cycle in a bottle! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, April 7
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, April 8
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. It’s a pancake party! Listen to some fun books about a favorite food! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 10
- 2:00 Virtual Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined. For ages 12-18.
Tuesday, April 13
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. We’ll learn about rain, using a sponge as a cloud! This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, April 14
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, April 15
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. They come out while you are sleeping… Nocturnal Animals. Listen to their stories this week. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 17
- 2:00 Minecraft Mashup. Calling all Minecrafters! Come play Minecraft on our own Discord server. You must have a version of Minecraft that is capable of joining servers and a Discord account in order to join. Please contact Miss Sarah at (540) 635-3153 or smay@samuelslibrary.net if you need help creating a free Discord account. Please be sure to provide your Minecraft username and email address when signing up. For ages 9 – 18.
Tuesday, April 20
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics. Watch how one “act of pollution” can spread across the world, using milk, dish soap, and food coloring. This program is intended for ages 6-11. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Saturday, April 24
- Virtual Aspiring Artists: Awesome Abstract Art! Create your own art using the unique acrylic pour method. Learn about famous artists who have created abstract art. This program may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Wednesday, April 28
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, April 29
- 10:00 Virtual Story Time. We all live on Planet Earth! Listen to some wonderful books about our home during this week’s story time. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Art and Poetry – Author Presentation
Please join Vanessa Sorenson for a presentation on her book called Zen Birds. Zen Birds illustrates 30 species of North American birds in a style inspired by traditional Asian brushwork and Haiku poetry. This presentation is co-sponsored by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society and Friends of Samuels Public Library. Registration required. For additional information, please contact the library reference desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. This event will be held on Saturday, April 3rd at 10 A.M.
Books & Beyond Informal Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our informal adult book club meeting where each month members catch up and discuss the different books they are reading outside the group’s choice for the month. This event will be held on Wednesday, April 7th at 10 A.M. (This group meets on every 1st Wednesday of the month.)
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
This event will be held on April 14th at 6 P.M.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Black Widow”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the 246th anniversary of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech
On March 20, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated with the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution in a commemoration ceremony to honor the 246th Anniversary of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech. This speech was given during the Second Virginia Convention at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia.
The convention was convened March 20, 1775, to discuss Virginia’s response to British actions leading up to the Revolutionary War. Participating in the convention were George Washington, Thomas Jefferson as well as five of the six other Virginians who signed the Declaration of Independence among the 120 attendees. The discussions were centered around the strategy that Virginia should take to protect their God given rights and to redress the taxations levied by the crown.
Patrick Henry was an outspoken opponent of British actions and felt that war was on the horizon. He had come to the convention to convince Virginia to prepare a defensive stance and put forth a resolution asking the counties to raise a militia. Henry was an accomplished orator and on the 4th day of the convention, he was called upon to address the gathering. He gave an impassioned speech which led to his resolution being passed by a narrow margin. As a result, he was appointed the head of a new committee to raise and ready a Virginia Militia.
There is no surviving text of the actual speech as Henry spoke without notes. It was first published in 1816 by biographer William Wirt who had contacted attendees of the convention. Unfortunately, he could not ask Henry about it, as he died in 1799. Following are the last few lines of the speech as published by Wirt. “Gentlemen may cry, ‘Peace, Peace,’ but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” It was less than a month after this that the actions at Lexington and Concord opened the Revolutionary War.
The commemoration was opened by a welcome from Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas and emceed by Richmond Chapter President Bill Haskins. Bill Schwetke, Past President of Virginia SAR, led the Pledge of Allegiance during a presentation of colors by the Virginia SAR Color Guard. Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Art LaFlam, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and dual members Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Three Warren County non-profits team up for Waggin’ for Dragons fundraising event
On August 7th, 2021, The Front Royal Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Front Royal-Warren County and the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) will co-host Waggin’ for Dragons to raise money for the non-profits.
Waggin’ for Dragons is a boat race along the Shenandoah River for community and business teams of 20 rowers. Each team will raise funds, to be split evenly between the three organizations.
This event was last held in 2019, and the Premier Paddlers team, captained by Ken and Donna Evans, won all three top prizes, including fastest race, most team spirit, and highest fundraisers. The year 2021 marks the first time that the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County have joined HSWC as co-hosts.
“The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is very excited to participate along with the Humane Society and Chamber of Commerce, in this great fundraising event this year. This event has been very successful in past years, and has raised a lot of money that has been given back to our community. No one organization can alone meet the needs of a community, but together we can make a difference.” said Steven Schetrom, Executive Director of the United Way.
The Waggin’ for Dragons event is held at the Front Royal Golf Club, and will be open and free to spectators wishing to cheer for their favorite team. Said Meghan Bowers, executive director of HSWC “For those interested in sponsoring or participating in the race, we encourage them to visit the event website at Waggin’ for Dragons – HSWC Events”
(From a Release by the Humane Society of Warren County in partnership with United Way and the Chamber of Commerce – For more information on this topic, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734.)
