Sons of the American Revolution celebrate the anniversary of Patrick Henry’s election as the 1st Independent Governor of Virginia

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Bad Romance: Fairy Tales

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, July 9th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!

Tales from the Kiln

Join us Saturday, July 10th at 2:00 PM for an awesome adult summer reading craft where you can paint an interesting clay dragon provided by local pottery and ceramic businesses, The Kiln Doctor. Registration required as supplies are limited.

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday July 14th at 6 P.M.