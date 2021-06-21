Connect with us

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War

Published

6 hours ago

on

On June 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored an event to commemorate Daniel Morgan, hero of the American Revolutionary War.

The color guard from left to right: Ken Bonner, Mike Weyler, Charles Jameson, Dan Hesse, Bill Schwetke, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook and Brooks Lyles. Photos courtesy of Deborah Corey.

In the 1750’s, Morgan settled in the Winchester area after working in Pennsylvania. During the French and Indian War, he initially served as a civilian teamster. Later he was a rifleman in the provincial forces protecting the western settlements. He led a force to relieve Fort Edwards and directed the defense afterward. After the war, he purchased a farm near Winchester. In 1774, he served in Dunmore’s War in the Ohio Country.

In June 1775, Morgan was chosen to form a rifle company to support the siege of Boston. He recruited 96 men in 10 days to form Morgan’s Riflemen of sharpshooters. After marching to Boston, he participated in the Battle of Quebec where he was captured and became a prisoner of war until he was exchanged in January 1777. He was promoted to colonel for bravery at Quebec and was asked to raise and command the 11th Virginia Regiment. He fought in the Battle of Saratoga and eventually rejoined Washington in Philadelphia. In 1779 he resigned from the Army, returning in October 1780 and given command of a light infantry unit. He received a promotion Brigadier General in December.


In January 1781, Morgan made a stand against the British at the Battle of Cowpens. It was here that he developed the tactic of a double envelopment. Morgan took advantage of the British Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton’s tendency for quick action. Tarleton did not believe the militia were a competent fighting force to match his unit, regarded as one of the best in British Army. Morgan placed his marksmen in the front, followed by militia with a third line of regulars. The first two units withdrew after inflicting damage, encouraging a premature charge from the British. When they approached the retreating American lines, Morgan’s men reloaded their muskets and turned to fire point-blank at the British. The American’s then attacked both blanks in a rout of Tarleton’s force. The British unit suffered 110 killed and 830 captured. This unit was ineffective for the remainder of the war.

Wreath presentation, from left to right: Charles Jameson, Paul Cox, Anna Cox, Brooks Lyles, Mike Weyler, Jeff Thomas, Fred Gill, Tom Roth, Roger Cross and Anita Bonner.

Shortly after, Morgan returned to his Virginia home, only returning temporarily one more time. He served six and half years during the Revolution and returned home to invest in land and built an estate of over 250,000 acres with a mansion he named Saratoga after the victory in that battle. He was recalled to service to help suppress the Whisky Rebellion in 1794. In 1796, he was elected to the House of Representatives and served from 1797 – 1799. He returned to Winchester and died July 6, 1802, at his daughter’s home.

Nine States have counties named for him as well as a number of towns and streets.

The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with a dedication ceremony conducted by Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons. The Virginia State Color Guard and Musket Squad presented colors and Marshall DeHaven led the Pledge of Allegiance. Greetings were presented by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and the National Society Color Guard Vice Commander Brooks Lyles. Mike St. Jacques gave a presentation on Daniel Morgan’s life.

The musket squad from left to right: Doug Hall, Mike St. Jacques, Dennis Parmerter, Paul Christensen, Bill Schwetke, Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis and Marc Robinson.

Wreaths were presented by President Thomas, President Cox, Vice Commander Lyles for the International District of the SAR; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots; Fred Gill, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Tom Roth, President George Washington; President Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis, President Charles Jameson, Culpeper Minutemen; President Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Roger Cross, Williamsburg; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill DAR Chapter and Anna Cox, Colonel Alexander Spotswood Society, Children of the American Revolution.

Color Guard members included Brooks Lyles, Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Mike Weyler, Charles Jameson, Dan Hesse, Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Doug Hall (CJWII) Brett Osborn (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike St. Jacques. A musket salute was fired, followed by Taps played by Ian Osborn.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Flag Certificate presentation ceremonies by the Sons of the American Revolution

Published

4 days ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

On June 14, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted two Flag Certificate Presentation Ceremonies. These certificates are presented to individuals, companies or government offices who properly display the flag for patriotic purposes.

The first program was held at the Korean War Memorial in Winchester. The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) participated in the ceremony and was represented by David Clark, Steve Culbert, Marshall DeHaven, Dickie Ewing, Lew Ewing, Gary Fletcher, Rob Shirley, Herb Taylor and Raleigh Watson. All of these individuals served in Korea as members of the military.

The participants at the Korean War Memorial, kneeling left to right: Nathan Poe, Mike St. Jacques, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Sean Carrigan, Bill Schwetke and Allan Phillips. 2nd row standing left to right: Herb Taylor, Marshall DeHaven, Gary Fletcher, Lew Ewing, David Clark, Rob Shirley, Steve Culbert, Raleigh Watson, Dickie Ewing and Dan Hesse. 3rd row standing left to right: Brett Osborn and Dennis Parmerter. Photos courtesy of Allan Phillips.

The event was opened with a prayer by Dan Hesse and the CJWII color guard presenting the colors. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey who gave a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is and it’s patriotic, educational and historic goals of perpetuating the memory of the colonial era.


Lew Ewing followed with a presentation on the KWVA and the history of Flag Day. This was followed by wreath presentations from the Korean Vets and the SAR to honor the flag and the service of our fighting forces in Korea. This was followed by a musket salute, Taps and a Benediction by Dan Hesse. Color Guard members were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques.

The CJWII musket squad firing a salute at the Korean War Memorial, from left to right: Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Bill Schwetke, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Mike St. Jacques, Marc Robinson, Allan Phillips and Dennis Parmerter.

The second event was held at the Handley Library with a Flag Certificate presented to the library staff. Brett Osborn and Thomas “Chip” Daniel presented John Huddy, Library Director and Ann White, Deputy Director with the certificate while a color guard stood at present arms to honor the flag and the library for the exemplary, patriotic display of the flag.

Flag Certificate presentation to Handley Library, from left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, John Huddy, Ann White, Bill Schwetke, Allan Phillips, Dale Corey, Nathan Poe and Sean Carrigan. 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

WATCH: Ressie Jeffries Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

4 days ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the Ressie Jeffries 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

WATCH: Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School – 5th Grade Graduation Parade

Published

5 days ago

on

June 16, 2021

By

The Royal Examiner’s camera was at the LFK 5th Grade Graduation Parade. Congratulations to all our 5th graders.  From the 5 to 8 minute portion of the video and the 12 to 14-minute portion, the audio has been muted due to the playing of copyright music.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution participate in Flag Day events

Published

5 days ago

on

June 16, 2021

By

On June 12, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution went to Culpeper to participate in Flag Day events.

Color guard participants at the Culpeper Flag Day Commemoration. Standing from left to right: Paul Christensen, Ken Bonner, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson, Mike St. Jacques, Dale Corey, Bill Schwetke, Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Tom Hamill and Mike Weyler. Kneeling: Kelly Ford. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

At the first event, we were represented by Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford and dual members Ken Bonner, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler. Assisting was potential member Mike St. Jacques. The event was held at the memorial honoring the Culpeper Minutemen who participated in the Revolutionary War. Charles Jameson, President of the Culpeper Minutemen emceed the program with assistance from Tom Hamill. Ken Bonner led the Virginia Society Color Guard in posting the colors to start the event.

The wreath presenters at the Culpeper Flag Day Ceremony. Back row from left to right: Cat Schwetke, Carol Simpson, Mike Weyler, Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson and Dale Corey. Front row sentinels from left to right: Mike St. Jacques and Kelly Ford.


The program consisted of descriptions and display of nine flags from the colonial era. After the presentation, wreaths were presented by Mike Weyler, Governor Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots; Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter; Dale Corey, Past President Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Ken Bonner, Virginia Color Guard Commander, Fairfax Resolves Chapter; Carol Simpson, Regent, Culpeper Minutemen DAR Chapter; and Cat Schwetke, Fauquier Courthouse DAR Chapter. The Virginia Society Musket Squad led by Commander Ken Bonner fired a salute. Musketeers included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Kelly Ford and Mike St. Jacques.

Flag Certificate Presentation, from left to right: Charles Jameson, Patricia Slater, Patrick Slater, Tom Hamill, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Chip Daniel, Sean Carrigan and Mike Dennis.

After the completion of the ceremony, a number of compatriots went to the home of Patricia and Patrick Slater to present a Flag Certificate for their patriotic display of the American Flag. Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson presented the certificate assisted by Tom Hamill. An honor guard consisting of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dale Corey (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM) and Kelly Ford (CJWII) provided a salute to the Slaters and the American Flag.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League accepting registrations

Published

6 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting registrations for its NFL Youth Co-Ed Flag Football League beginning Monday, June 14, 2021, through Friday, July 9, 2021. This league is sponsored and governed by the National Football League.

This league is for players who will attain the age of five (5) before August 1, 2021, and who will not attain the age of twelve (12) before August 1, 2021. Age divisions will be 5-6 year olds, 6-8 year olds and 9-11 year olds, if registration numbers allow.

Proof of age eligibility is required at time of registration. The cost is $60.00 per child.

Practices will be held weekly through October 2021, and games will be played on Saturdays starting in August (subject to change).


COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.

Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., weekend and evening hours may vary at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution conduct Flag Retirement Ceremony

Published

6 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

On June 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony in conjunction with the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony is a formal disposal of worn American Flags.

CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors, from left to right: Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Nathan Poe, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Kelly Ford and Dan Hesse. Photos courtesy of Deborah Corey.

Dale Corey opened the ceremony with a welcome and a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution is and the primary goals and objectives of the organization. The primary goal is to preserve the memory of the colonial era through educational, historic and patriotic means. One of these is the formal disposal of the flag.

The retirement of a flag. From left to right: Dan Hesse, Marc Robinson and Erick Moore.


Dan Hesse provide chaplain duties, with the CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors to begin the ceremony. A ceremonial flag is honored with the following tribute:

“Compatriots, we have presented here this flag of our country which has been inspected and condemned as unserviceable. It reached it’s present state in a proper service of tribute, memory and love. A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze, or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we have worked for and lived for, and died for a free nation of free men, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy. Let this faded flag of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and its place be taken by a bright new flag of the same size and kind.”

The flag was then presented to CJWII Chapter President Marc Robinson and taken to the fire pit to be properly destroyed with assistance from Quartermaster Erick Moore. Participants in the ceremony were then called forward to assist in the retirement of worn flags. Participating for the chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn and Nathan Poe.

Participants waiting to assist in retirement of flags, from left to right: Kelly Ford, Nathan Poe, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Annette Ford and Brett Osborn.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
91°
Partly Cloudy
5:47am8:41pm EDT
Feels like: 99°F
Wind: 7mph SSW
Humidity: 50%
Pressure: 29.64"Hg
UV index: 8
TueWedThu
72/48°F
77/52°F
79/54°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
21
Mon
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jun 21 @ 9:00 am – Jun 25 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
6:00 pm FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Jun 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
FREE Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
WARREN COALITION HOSTS FREE TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training beginning on June 14th. This course is designed to provide information[...]
Jun
23
Wed
12:00 pm FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
FRWRC Women In Networking @ ONLINE
CLICK HERE for link to attend. Guest: Patty Fadeley, Blue Ridge Hospice *Event will also be Live on Facebook Topic: Blue Ridge Hospice FREE VIRTUAL EVENT “More than just another networking group”. FRWRC WIN is[...]
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 23 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 23 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Winchester Royals Wednesday, June 23rd @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium Warren County Night at the Bing
Jun
24
Thu
5:30 pm Daisy Girl Scout Open House @ Living Water Christian Church
Daisy Girl Scout Open House @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 24 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Daisy Girl Scout Open House @ Living Water Christian Church
The newly formed Daisy Girls Scout troop for Warren County is hosting an Open House on June 24th, 2021, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM. It is open to girls in Pre-school through 1st grade.[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 24 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Purceville Cannons Thursday, June 24th @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun
26
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 26 – Jun 27 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
9:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 26 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Carriage Barn. Sky Meadows’ summer landscape comes alive with the bounty of nature. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the tasty wild edible plants of the Crooked Run Valley.[...]
Jun
27
Sun
5:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 27 @ 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Waynesboro Generals Sunday, June 27th @ 5 PM & 7:30 PM Double Header Game Bing Crosby Stadium