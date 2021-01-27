Sons of the American Revolution commemorate Peter Muhlenberg, Pastor and Revolutionary War Hero

As part of this year’s National Day of Service, a group of folks from Warren County decided to clean up sections of Route 522 between Robin Lane and Gate 3 of the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. It was a perfect day for the cleanup, with temperatures above freezing and into the 40s, and little wind or precipitation. One big advantage of doing a cleanup at this time of year is that you can go into the underbrush and not worry about encountering a snake, or dealing with ticks, spiders, etc. In addition, with the leaves off the trees and bushes, it is easier to spot trash.

Most of the cleanup crew members met at Mountain Home B&B about 10am on January 18th, dressed for the weather and wearing good boots for tromping along the side of the road and into the brush. Mountain Home provided trash bags and gloves, and offered a free Gatorade or Vitamin Water for each volunteer. The B&B owners also assured participants that they would transport all the bags of trash to one of Warren County’s five refuse/recycle collection sites. Several participants also helped with taking pictures to commemorate the event.

The road section that was cleaned up includes the Appalachian Trail road crossing and parking area, but that wasn’t where most of the trash was found. Cigarette butts, glass and plastic bottles, beverage cans, Styrofoam cups and plastic lids and straws, were distributed fairly evenly across the entire stretch of roadway, indicating that some people in vehicles must be tossing these items out their windows as they drive along. One brand of beer kept showing up again and again, leading us to wonder if one person was throwing a beer bottle out the window every day. Other items collected appeared to be construction debris that was not carefully strapped down and then flew out of trucks as they began to accelerate.

Smokers may not realize that tossing their butts out the window or on the ground (unless it is on your own private property) is littering and is against the law. The filters, made up of plasticized cellulose acetate, do not biodegrade and can last for many years.

Besides being gross, and littering being illegal, the trash isn’t good for the local wildlife either. It can be eaten by fish, birds, and insects, cause suffocation, and eventually get into our streams and contribute to pollution in our oceans. Plastics and Styrofoam are particularly troublesome as they do not biodegrade, but just break into smaller and smaller pieces that make them even more likely to be consumed in the ecosystem. Trash on our roadsides will not help bring visitors into our county and town, or help local businesses, or bring tax revenue into our local government.

The only excuse for littering is laziness and disrespect. If we love our country, and love our county, we need to stop trashing it!

Disposing of trash properly (and reducing the Styrofoam and plastic packaging that you buy in the first place) helps keep it out of the environment and helps make Warren County a nicer place to live. The 12 roadside cleanup volunteers did a fantastic job today, collecting roughly a dozen big, contractor bags of trash, and a few larger items like car parts and a cabinet panel. There are several places around Warren County where trash seems to accumulate at an alarming rate, and this stretch of 522 is one of them. Any time you want to get out and make a difference, you can grab a trash bag and just pick up trash. Just be sure to take each bag to a refuse/recycle collection site when you are done.

The National Day of Service is now a tradition each year on the 3rd Monday in January, Martin Luther King Day, to honor the life of Rev. Martin Luther King, who “sought equality and human rights for African Americans, the economically disadvantaged and all victims of injustice through peaceful protest.” (The History Channel website)

Several groups interested in service projects and/or caring for creation were specifically invited to participate, but everyone was welcome. There were representatives from the Warren County Democratic committee (WCDC), the Warren Front Royal Appalachian Trail (WFRAT) Committee, Calvary Episcopal Church and even an Appalachian Trail hiker who stopped by to help. If you or your group are interested in helping with the MLK roadside cleanup next year, or with other roadside cleanups, please contact Lisa Jenkins of Mountain Home B&B at MountainHomeAT@gmail.com.