Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution Commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party
On December 9, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) combined with the Fort Loudoun and Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Compatriots from the Fairfax Resolves (FR) SAR and Williamsburg (WMB) SAR Chapters joined along with members of the Lawrence Augustus Washington Children of the American Revolution Society at North Hill Farm in Clarke County, Virginia.
It was 250 years ago in 1773 that the American colonies were in the stages of revolt against the policies enacted by King George III and Parliament to force the colonies to pay for the French and Indian War. They had passed tax act which gave a monopoly to the British India Tea Company. The patriots were concerned about Parliament’s authority over the colonies without having any elected representation. In December of 1773, there were three ships (all owned by American colonists) in the Boston Harbor that were preparing to off load shipments of tea from Great Britain. These ships, the Dartmouth, Eleanor and Beaver had a deadline to offload their cargo by December 17.
On December 16, 1773, there was a gathering of approximately 7,000 patriots in Boston, led by Dr Joseph Warren, Samuel Adams, Dr Benjamin Church and John Hancock among others at the Old South Meeting House. These Sons of Liberty led the debate concerning the tea tax. A request was sent to Governor Hutchinson to have the ships return to England with their load of tea. That was denied and word was brought to the assembly by Francis Rotch. With that, it was shouted, “Who knows how tea will mingle with sea water?” Followed by “Boston Harbor, a teapot tonight,” and “The Mohawks are coming.” Sam Adams then proclaimed that nothing more could be done to save the country.
Several of the men disguised themselves as Mohawk Indians. This was to help keep their identities secret, yet symbolic in nature. They were letting the world know that they identified themselves as “American” rather than British subjects. These men marched to the ships and proceeded to dump 342 chests weighing 92,000 pounds of tea into the harbor. Nothing else on the ships was damaged and the colonists ensured the decks were swept of debris with no harm to the crews. John Adams said “This destruction of the tea is so bold, so daring, so firm, intrepid and inflexible, and it must have so important consequences, and so lasting, that I can’t but consider it as an epocha in history.”
The action resulted in 16 additional “Tea Parties” throughout the colonies, to included the ladies in Edenon, North Carolina, who were led by Penolope Barker in the first public, organized women’s protest in American History. Barker said “Maybe it has only been men who have protested the king up to now. That only means we women have taken too long to let our voices be heard. We are signing our names to a document, not hiding ourselves behind costumes like the men in Boston did at their tea party. The British will know who we are.” The ladies proceeded to throw tea into a fire as a form of protest.
As a result of these actions, the British Parliament passed the Intolerable Acts in April 1774 to punish Massachusetts for the tea party incident. These Acts closed Boston Harbor, took away home rule from Massachusetts, allowed British officials who committed a capital offense to be tried in another colony or Great Britain and forced all Americans to board British troops in unoccupied buildings. The Acts were meant to impose strict control over the colonies. However, this only further infuriated the patriots. Patriots in other colonies began siding with those in Massachusetts and which led to convening the First Continental Congress in September 1774. It was decided to boycott all British goods until the Intolerable Acts were repealed. The end result was rebellion and the War of Independence.
Marc Robinson opened the ceremony calling for a presentation of the colors by the Virginia State SAR Color Guard, commanded by Darrin Schmidt, and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Kara and Lucy Mazzoucolo from the Lawrence Augustus Washington C.A.R. Society. Greetings were given by VASSAR 3rd Vice President Darrin Schmidt followed by presentations given by Ketoctin DAR Regent Stacey Bassett, Fort Loudoun DAR Regent Susan Lauer, Lawrence Augustus Washington C.A.R. President Alexandra Collins and CJWII compatriot Dale Corey. Participants where then given small chest of tea to dump into water or tea bags to burn in a fire pit, symbolic the protest 250 years ago. Wreaths were presented and a firing of a musket salute to honor those patriots who turned Boston Harbor into a giant tea pot.
Participating from the SAR were CJWII compatriots Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Richard Collins, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Richard Tyler. They were joined by compatriots Jim Cordes, Darrin Schmidt and Larry McKinley from FR and Gary Dunaway from WBG chapters.
A Festive Glimpse Inside St. Luke’s: Celebrating Community Ties This Christmas
Annual Open House Event at St. Luke Community Clinic.
As the holiday season approaches, the St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal, VA, is opening its doors for a special event. Known for its unwavering dedication to healthcare and community service, St. Luke’s invites the public to its much-anticipated Christmas Open House. This year’s event, scheduled for December 21, symbolizes gratitude and openness, reinforcing the bond between the clinic and the community it serves.
St. Luke has hosted this open house as a heartfelt thank you to the community every year, barring the hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This tradition, deeply rooted in the clinic’s history, offers a unique opportunity for residents to interact with the dedicated staff and witness firsthand the positive impact of St. Luke’s services.
From 3:00 to 5:00 pm, visitors can embark on a guided tour of the clinic located at 316 North Royal Avenue. The tour promises an insightful experience, showcasing how the clinic meets the diverse health needs of the community. Guests will have the flexibility to stay as long or as briefly as they wish, ensuring a comfortable and accommodating visit for everyone.
Adding to the holiday spirit, the clinic will serve an assortment of finger foods and beverages. These special holiday treats are a gesture of hospitality and a reflection of the clinic’s commitment to fostering a warm, inclusive environment.
The open house at St. Luke’s is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community solidarity and mutual support. It stands as a testament to the clinic’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible healthcare and its role as a pillar in the community. The event also serves as a platform for donors and supporters to connect with the staff, reinforcing the collaborative spirit essential for the clinic’s mission.
The St. Luke Community Clinic’s Christmas Open House is a beacon of hope and celebration in Front Royal. It’s an invitation to experience the warmth and dedication of those who work tirelessly to serve the health needs of the community. As the holiday season sets in, St. Luke’s extends a cordial invitation to all, promising an afternoon of fellowship, insight, and holiday cheer.
St. Luke Community Clinic is a nonprofit, community-based organization of volunteers and professional staff committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to low-income, uninsured residents of Front Royal and Warren County, VA. St. Luke is a charitable care clinic and charges a nominal fee for its services. The clinic provides chronic and acute care and is not equipped to treat medical emergencies.
Breakfast with Santa: A Festive Fundraiser for Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department
Join the Holiday Cheer with Delicious Breakfast and Special Gifts.
Get ready to share your holiday wishes with Santa Claus while supporting a noble cause! The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a delightful “Breakfast with Santa” event on December 16th. Doors will open at 7 a.m., with Santa set to make his jolly entrance at 7:30 a.m.
The event promises a scrumptious breakfast for all ages, featuring a hearty menu of pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, and biscuits with sausage gravy. Prices are set at $12 for adults, $6 for children aged 5-12, and free for children under 4, making it a family-friendly affair.
But there’s more than just breakfast. The event will also feature various vendors offering a wide range of exciting items, perfect for holiday shopping. Whether you’re looking for last-minute gifts or unique finds, the vendor booths are sure to have something for everyone. Plus, you won’t have to worry about carrying cash with an ATM on-site.
This breakfast isn’t just about good food and meeting Santa; it’s a Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser. By joining this event, you enjoy a festive morning and contribute to a vital community service. The Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department plays a crucial role in protecting the community, and events like this help them continue their essential work.
So mark your calendars for December 16th and head to 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA, for a morning filled with joy, delicious food, and the spirit of giving. It’s an opportunity to enjoy a festive gathering with family and friends while supporting the heroes who keep Front Royal safe.
Glow Party, Laser Light Shows, Street Performers, Apple Drop, Family Fun Run and Lots More Planned for 2024 New Year’s Celebration in Old Town Winchester
The City of Winchester, VA, Old Town Winchester, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Economic Development Authority, and Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® have partnered to organize a New Year’s Celebration event throughout the day and evening on Sunday, December 31, 2023 and the morning of Monday, January 1, 2024 at various locations in Winchester, VA.
First Night Winchester at the MSV
Celebrate First Night at the MSV! Enjoy FREE family-oriented entertainment and admission by donation to the MSV galleries, Glen Burnie House, and gardens.
In the galleries building, Magic Shows will take place at 10 a.m. & noon (ticket required), the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present programs at 2 & 4 p.m. (ticket required), and balloon animal making & face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. (no ticket required).
Light snacks and drinks will be available for purchase in the Museum Store from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Artists of all ages are also invited to participate in the First Night Winchester Coloring Contest! This annual MSV tradition includes prizes for the winners from each age group, and the winning coloring sheets will be on display on December 31.
On New Year’s Eve, the galleries building will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The Trails at the MSV will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.
Get tickets for the shows at www.themsv.org/fnw24 or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240; early registration encouraged as space is limited.
Ring in the New Year in Old Town Winchester
Make dinner reservations or enjoy live entertainment at one of Old Town Winchester’s many fine dining establishments and entertainment venues. FREE family-friendly entertainment will take place on the walking mall and at several venues from 5 p.m. until midnight including:
- 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. James Wood High School Jazz Band performance in the Grand Ball Room at The George Washington Hotel, A Wyndham Grand Hotel.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street performers along walking mall including fire jugglers, magicians, and more.
- 5 p.m. to Midnight Grab a selfie with friends! New Year’s Eve themed backdrops will be located at Bright Box Theater, The George Washington Hotel, Winchester Brew Works and Vibrissa Restaurant and Brewery. Stop by all four locations to snap and share photos!
- 6 p.m. to Midnight Glow Party (with DJ) and Laser Light Shows at the Old Court house Civil War Museum
- 6 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
- 7 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘60s and ‘70s music)
- 7:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
- 8:30 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘80s music)
- 10 p.m. Laser Light Show (‘90s music)
- 10:30 p.m. Glow Party with DJ
- 11:40 p.m. Laser Light Show
- Midnight Apple Drop
Visit www.thebloom.com for a full listing of activities and events on New Year’s Eve in Old Town Winchester. Local non-profits will be in Old Town selling glow bracelets as a fundraiser for their organizations.
FREE parking is available in the four downtown Autoparks from 12:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:00 p.m. New Year’s Day!
Race into the New Year at the New Year’s Day Fun Run
Kickoff 2024 with family wellness by participating in the New Year’s Day Fun Run on the trails at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Runners should plan to arrive at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run begins promptly at 9 a.m. The 2.4-mile course will weave runners through the beautiful and historic MSV campus. Post race, enjoy music by Summit Events and great food from Donut Dive and Billy Sous.
Adults – $35
12 and Under – $25
Sign up online at www.thebloom.com
The Fun Run is limited to 250 participants.
Special thanks to our generous partners: Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Monoflo International, Procter & Gamble, CNB Bank, Partlow Insurance, Valley Health Wellness & Fitness, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber – Young Professionals Group, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Johnny Blue, Summit Events, Mosaic Church, and Emerald Owl Productions.
American Legion Community Band Ushers in the Holidays with a Festive Concert
Front Royal Enjoys a Night of Seasonal Music at Randolph-Macon Academy.
The American Legion Community Band added a melodious touch to the holiday season with their Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Boggs Chapel, Randolph-Macon Academy. This enchanting evening of music offered free to the public, was a celebration of community spirit and holiday cheer in Front Royal.
The concert featured an array of holiday music, expertly arranged and performed by the band. The audience was treated to pieces like “Jubilant Holiday” by Sean O’Loughlin, a lively arrangement of “Troika” by Harold L. Walters, and the poignant “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” arranged by Tom Wallace. The festive spirit continued with “Christmas Joy” by Sammy Nestico and a delightful rendition of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” arranged by Larry Clark.
After a brief intermission, the second half of the program resumed with classics such as “Themes from the Nutcracker Suite,” “Christmas Classics,” “Fum, Fum, Fum,” and a heartwarming “A Christmas Auld Lang Syne.” These performances showcased the band’s versatile talent and enveloped the chapel in a warm, festive atmosphere.
The concert also benefited the local C-CAP, highlighting the band’s commitment to community support. The Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion, the event’s proud sponsor, has long supported the Community Band’s endeavors. The band also extended gratitude to Randolph-Macon Academy for providing the venue and rehearsal space, Shen Valley Web Hosting for their web hosting services, and National Media Services for their promotional and recording contributions.
Formed in 1986, the American Legion Community Band has become an integral part of Front Royal’s cultural fabric. Comprising volunteer musicians, the band welcomes new members, fostering a close-knit community of music lovers and performers. Under the leadership of conductors Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek, the band rehearses weekly and performs a diverse range of music, from classical to contemporary, appealing to a broad audience.
The band’s Christmas Concert is a highlight of their performance season, which runs from September to July. It symbolizes the band’s dedication to bringing joy and music to the community, especially during the holiday season.
For those interested in experiencing or contributing to the musical artistry of the American Legion Community Band, rehearsals are held every Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy.
If you missed the joyous melodies of the American Legion Community Band’s Christmas Concert or simply wish to relive the festive evening, we have a special treat for you. Tune in to our recording of the concert and immerse yourself once again in the holiday spirit. Merry Christmas, and enjoy the music that filled the hearts of Front Royal with seasonal cheer!
Front Royal’s Goodie Fest: A Sweet Treat for the Community
United Women of Faith to Host a Delectable Holiday Event at the Methodist Church.
The Front Royal United Women of Faith are all set to spread some holiday cheer with their much-anticipated Goodie Fest. Scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, from 11 am to 2 pm, the event promises a delicious array of holiday treats for the local community. The festive gathering will take place in the Fellowship Hall of the Front Royal United Methodist Church.
This sweet extravaganza offers an opportunity for attendees to indulge in a variety of homemade delights. From cakes, cookies, and candy to muffins, breads, pies, and other holiday specialties, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. All treats will be available for sale at $12 per pound or can be purchased individually, allowing guests to tailor their selections to their preferences. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own containers to fill up with their chosen goodies.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will also feature grilled hot dog meals, available to go. This savory option perfectly complements the sweet offerings and ensures that there’s something for everyone at the Goodie Fest.
Located at 1 West Main Street in Front Royal, VA, the Front Royal United Methodist Church serves as an ideal venue for this community event. The church’s Fellowship Hall will transform into a festive market, brimming with the aroma of freshly baked treats and the warmth of community spirit.
The Goodie Fest is more than just a culinary delight; it’s a testament to the community’s strong sense of togetherness, and the spirit of giving that defines the holiday season. The event also showcases the talents and dedication of the United Women of Faith, who have worked tirelessly to prepare an array of homemade treats for the community.
As the holiday season approaches, the Goodie Fest at the Front Royal United Methodist Church offers a perfect opportunity for residents to come together, share in the joy of the season, and enjoy some delicious treats. For more information about the event, the Front Royal United Methodist Church can be contacted at 540-635-2935.
Empowering Teens: CPR and First Aid Skills to Save Lives
Warren County Fire & Rescue Offers Lifesaving Classes for Young Adults.
As the year draws to a close, Warren County Fire & Rescue is offering an opportunity for teenagers to step into the role of lifesavers. The Warren County Public Safety Building will host CPR and First Aid classes specifically tailored for young adults aged 14 to 19. These sessions are not just an escape from mundane chores but a chance to acquire skills that could one day turn an ordinary teen into a hero.
Scheduled for Thursday, December 28th, and Friday, December 29th, the classes promise a blend of learning and hands-on practice. From understanding the nuances of performing CPR on infants, children, and adults to mastering the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), the course covers it all. The curriculum includes basic first aid, techniques to assist someone who’s choking, and training on using an EpiPen and administering Naloxone (Narcan).
Priced at a nominal $25, this is a chance for teens not only to gain valuable skills but also to spend time engaging in a meaningful activity with friends. The sessions are designed to empower them to act confidently in emergency situations, whether at home, school or while working at camps or pools.
Given the limited class size of just 10 students per session, those interested are encouraged to register quickly by calling WCFR at 540-636-3830. This initiative by Warren County Fire & Rescue reflects a growing recognition of the importance of equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and skills to respond to emergencies. By learning these vital techniques, teenagers are being prepared not just for summer jobs like babysitting or camp counseling but for situations where their actions could make the difference between life and death.
