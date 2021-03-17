Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Guilford Courthouse
On March 13, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) joined 242 participants for a virtual commemoration of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
On March 15, 1781, the largest battle of the Southern Campaign of the Revolutionary War was fought in North Carolina at the Guilford Courthouse. Major General Nathanael Greene’s army of almost 4,500 American militia and Continentals was tactically defeated by Lord Charles Cornwallis’ British army of about 1,900 regulars and German allies. The Americans had defeated the British at Kings Mountain and Cowpens, which led to the British chasing the Americans across North Carolina and into Virginia. Exhausted after chasing Greene’s army for two months, Cornwallis retired his Army to Hillsborough, North Carolina.
On March 15, the two armies met at the Guilford Courthouse. Cornwallis’ army suffered 27% casualties, but did force the Americans from the field. This gave the tactical advantage and victory to the British. However, they were weakened sufficiently that further pursuit of Greene’s Army would be fruitless. Cornwallis led his army to the North Carolina coast for resupply and then marched north tidewater area of Virginia. With the departure from the Carolina’s by Cornwallis, Greene marched to South Carolina and through battles at Hobkirk’s Hill, Camden and Eutaw Springs, he pushed the the remaining British back into Charleston, which ultimately ended the Southern Campaign.
This event was conducted by the SAR in North Carolina with participants from the SAR, DAR and C.A.R. from 14 States as well as the Organization of Founders and Patriots presenting wreaths. Attending from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were compatriots Paul Christensen, Dale Corey (presenting a wreath), Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and dual members Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Nobody”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Black Widow”
Community Events
Sign your children up for pictures with the Easter Bunny!
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Pictures will be taken and printed on site; upon departure you will be given an Easter box that contains Easter crafts and Holiday inspired treats.
- This event is intended for children under 10 years old, and they must be accompanied by an adult.
- $10.00 per person; includes Easter box and picture.
- Event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended.
- COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be on held Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is eligible for online registration; visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
St. Patrick’s Day at the Gazebo
Did you join in the fun at the Gazebo today?
Big day Saturday at the Gazebo – a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with music, dancing, and a treasure hunt.
Community Events
2021 Polar Plunge – Humane Society of Warren County
On March 13, 2021, the second Polar Plunge event rang in a brand-new year at the Humane Society! Reigning champion from 2020, Molly Llewellyn raised $1,000 for the shelter. Special thanks to all the sponsors of this event:
City National Bank
State Farm Aders Insurance
MDUB Chauffeur Services
Cool Techs Heating & Air
Cavalier Kennels
AirPac
The Polar Plunge took place at the Front Royal 4H center, at Lake Culpeper.
Community Events
Big day Saturday at the Gazebo – a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with music, dancing, and a treasure hunt.
There will be free games, activities, periodic music and dancing, all starting at noon to 4 pm. The Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt will kick off at 2 pm at the Gazebo.
Though this event is organized and run by the Jig ‘n’ Jive; our neighboring businesses have contributed prizes to the Treasure Hunt and are participating in all sorts of fun ways. It takes a village, and we definitely have one!
Please share this event with your friends and family. Come downtown on Saturday, March 13th, and have some fun!
St. Patrick Festivities @ the Gazebo / Village Commons
12:00 – 1:00pm
• MicroWave Project – Arts / Crafts
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Miscellaneous Musicians
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
• Wildfire Yoga Family Class (12:30 – 1:00pm)
1:00 – 2:00pm
• Old Lady Afro
• MicroWave Project – Arts / Crafts
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Miscellaneous Musicians
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
2:00 – 3:00pm
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – official performance + kick-off the Pot o Gold Treasure Hunt
• Miscellaneous Musicians
3:00 – 4:00pm
• Lady Afro
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
Community Events
