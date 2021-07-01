Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary held at Freedom Park, James City County, Virginia

On 26 June 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Commemoration of the Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary held at Freedom Park, James City County, Virginia.

This event was sponsored by the Williamsburg Chapter and the James City County Recreation Department. The Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary was fought on 26 June 1781 between Continental troops and militia from the Marquis de Lafayette’s Army and British Loyalists and Hessian troops under Lieutenant Colonel John Graves Simcoe.

On 23 June, British General Charles Lord Cornwallis ordered Simcoe to destroy boats and supplies on the Chickahominy River. On 25 June, Lafayette directed Colonel Richard Butler to lead a regiment of Pennsylvanians, a detail of Virginia riflemen and 120 cavalrymen and light infantry under Major William McPherson to intercept Simcoe on his way to Williamsburg.

The patriots caught Simcoe’s force near Spencer’s Ordinary, at the fork of the Jamestown and Williamsburg roads. McPherson’s light infantry made an immediate charge on Simcoe’s Rangers, who repulsed the Americans and counter-attacked. The Virginia riflemen arrived at the field, causing Simcoe to break off the fight. Both sides fearing reinforcements to the opposing force resulted in the end of the engagement.

The ceremony was emceed by Williamsburg Chapter President Roger Cross with greetings provided by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas and Virginia Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) President Sara Cox.

Wreaths were presented by President Jeff Thomas, President Sara Cox, President Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II, (CJWII)), Charles Mills (Colonel William Grayson), President Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen (CMM)), President Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves (FR)), President Kenneth Morris (George Mason (GM)), President Gary Hodges (Thomas Nelson Jr), Vice President Steve McGuffin (Williamsburg), 1st Vice Regent Sandra Cavallo Resse (Ann Wager, DAR), 1st Vice Regent Robin Docette (Williamsburg, DAR), President Justin Thomas (Colonel William Grayson, C.A.R.) and President Anna Cox (Colonel Alexander Spotswood, C.A.R.).

The color guard was led by Virginia SAR Commander Ken Bonner. Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Kelly Ford with dual members Mike Dennis and Charles Jameson.