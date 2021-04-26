Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the birthday of James Monroe

On April 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel William Grayson, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason, George Washington, Thomas Nelson, Jr., and Williamsburg Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a multi-chapter commemoration of the 263rd Anniversary of James Monroe’s Birthday. The event was sponsored by the James Monroe and Thomas Jefferson Chapters at Highland, the estate of the fifth President of the United States, and is located in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Monroe purchased the plantation in 1793 and lived at Highland for twenty-five years. After selling this home, he lived at the plantation house in Leesburg, Virginia, known as Oak Hill. James Monroe was the last President of the United States to have served as an officer in the Revolutionary War.

Born in 1758, Monroe left the College of William and Mary in 1776 to fight in the war. As a Lieutenant, he crossed the Delaware with General George Washington to fight in the Battle of Trenton, where he suffered a near fatal wound in the shoulder. He was promoted to Captain for heroism and fought at the Battles of Brandywine and Germantown. After attaining Major, he became aide-de-camp to General William Alexander, serving at Valley Forge and becoming a scout for Washington at the Battle of Monmouth. He resigned in 1780 to study law under Thomas Jefferson and formed a friendship with James Madison.

Monroe served in the Virginia House of Delegates, the US Congress, and became Washington’s Minister to France in 1794. In 1977, he was elected Governor of Virginia, serving until 1802. He then was commissioned as regular minister to Great Britain. Returning to the United States in December 1807, he was again elected to the Virginia House of Delegates and then again Governor. He next served as Secretary of State under James Madison until 1815. In 1816 he was elected President, serving two terms. After leaving office, he returned to his home, Oak Hill, until 1830 when he moved to New York to live with his daughter after the death of his wife.

Like Jefferson and Adams before him, Monroe died on the Fourth of July. In 1858, the centennial year of his birth, his remains were reinterred at Richmond, Virginia.

The ceremony was conducted by Charles Belfield of the James Monroe Chapter. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard was led by Commander Ken Bonner. Wreaths were presented by the Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas, French Society SAR member Pat Kelly, Virginia Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox and Senior President Stacy Wajciechowski, and Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America Governor Mike Weyler.

The following chapters of the SAR presented wreaths: James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson, Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason, George Washington, Thomas Nelson, Jr., and Williamsburg. Also presenting was LTC (Retired) Cat Schwetke, Honorary Regent Fauquier Courthouse Daughters of the American Revolution.

Participating for Colonel James Wood II and Culpeper Minutemen were compatriots who are members or dual members of both chapters. These included Dale Corey (CJWII & CMM), Sean Carrigan (CJWII & CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM & CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM & CJWII) and Mike Dennis (CMM & CJWII). Also attending as dual members of CJWII were Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves) and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).