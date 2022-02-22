Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Crossing of the Dan

On February 19, 2021, compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony commemorating the Crossing of the Dan by Nathanael Greene’s Continental Army.

During the Revolutionary War, things had not been going well for the colonials. The war had shifted from the north to a southern campaign where General Charles Lord Cornwallis had dominated the American army. The colonists had lost Savannah, Charleston and Camden with Cornwallis on the verge of total victory in the south. George Washington replaced General Horatio Gates with General Nathanael Greene, who found a poorly equipped, worn and starved army on the run. One of his first decisions was to split his army. He sent General Daniel Morgan west who was pursued by Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton with one of the elite British units. Morgan made a stand in South Carolina at what became known as the Battle of the Cowpens.

At the Cowpens, Morgan and his army totally destroyed Tarleton’s Army, taking several hundred prisoners of war. He rejoined Green’s army in a race to Virginia. Lord Cornwallis was angry at the loss and began a pursuit to destroy the colonial army and end the southern campaign. If Greene could get to Virginia, he could rest the weary army, recruit new troops and replenish supplies. The Dan River was wide, natural barrier where Greene could prevent the British from crossing.

During the pursuit, where despite the colonials destroying boats and ferry crossings, Cornwallis remained close behind. The American army reached Boyd’s Ferry on the Dan River on February 14, 1781. Gathering ferryboats and all the small craft they could find, crossed the river with wagons, supplies and cannon. This was accomplished with the British army close behind, but frustrated with no means of crossing the river. This was an important turning point in the American Revolutionary War. Greene’s army was able to rest, replenish supplies and prepare his army for the coming encounters with the Cornwallis, resulting in the Siege at Yorktown in October 1781.

The commemoration was held in South Boston, Virginia, sponsored by the Dan River Chapter of the Virginia Society. Supporting the event was the Virginia State Color Guard, led by State Commander Chris Mulhuish. Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips and Marc Robinson.

The ceremony began indoors with a presentation of the colors and a presentation by Andrew Waters on the importance of the crossing. Virginia State President Bruce Meyer led a procession to Boyd’s River for wreath presentations to commemorate the event.