Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Crossing of the Dan

On 20 February 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual commemoration of the Crossing of the Dan, an important event that leads to victory in the American Revolutionary War.

The crossing of the Dan River by General Nathanael Greene’s Army from North Carolina into Virginia was a climactic moment in the race to the Dan. As winter descended on the Carolinas in December 1780, the British under Lt. General Charles Lord Cornwallis was on the verge of victory in the South. Charleston had fallen and the American Army had lost a significant battle at Camden, South Carolina. General Greene was sent to salvage the situation and arrived to find he was severely outnumbered and what remained of the American Army was starving, poorly clothed, and barely equipped.

Rebuilding the Army, he undertook a daring strategy of dividing his Army. On 21 December, he sent General Daniel Morgan into South Carolina with one wing of his Army. Morgan was pursued by the British under Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton. He turned on the British at the Battle of Cowpens on 17 Jan 1781, destroying Tarleton’s command, and then retreated rapidly north into North Carolina. Gen. Green also turned his wing of the Army north, knowing Cornwallis would pursue quickly to destroy the American Army.

This began the “Race to the Dan”. Greene and Morgan moved rapidly north, destroying boats and ferry crossings with Cornwallis close behind, on occasion only hours behind the retreating Army. Gen. Greene aimed his Army for the Dan River, a wide and important natural barrier near the line dividing North Carolina from Virginia. If he could cross the Dan, he would meet up with a large American force and prevent Cornwallis from crossing.

Greene reached Boyd’s Ferry on the Dan River. On 14 February 1781, he moved his men across the river, using a flotilla of all the boats they could find, carrying men, wagons, supplies, and cannons to safety on the other side. There were no boats left on the North Carolina side of the river for Cornwallis to continue his pursuit.

The Crossing of the Dan was a brilliant success. The American Army would go on to reconquer much of the South, while the British would march on to ultimate defeat at the Battle of Yorktown.

The ceremony had 166 participants from nine States and 75 chapters of descendants of the American Revolution.

Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter based in Winchester were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Art LaFlam, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Jim Simmons. Additional participants included dual members Ken Bonner, Charles James, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler. Pictured are the participating members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.