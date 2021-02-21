Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Crossing of the Dan
On 20 February 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual commemoration of the Crossing of the Dan, an important event that leads to victory in the American Revolutionary War.
The crossing of the Dan River by General Nathanael Greene’s Army from North Carolina into Virginia was a climactic moment in the race to the Dan. As winter descended on the Carolinas in December 1780, the British under Lt. General Charles Lord Cornwallis was on the verge of victory in the South. Charleston had fallen and the American Army had lost a significant battle at Camden, South Carolina. General Greene was sent to salvage the situation and arrived to find he was severely outnumbered and what remained of the American Army was starving, poorly clothed, and barely equipped.
Rebuilding the Army, he undertook a daring strategy of dividing his Army. On 21 December, he sent General Daniel Morgan into South Carolina with one wing of his Army. Morgan was pursued by the British under Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton. He turned on the British at the Battle of Cowpens on 17 Jan 1781, destroying Tarleton’s command, and then retreated rapidly north into North Carolina. Gen. Green also turned his wing of the Army north, knowing Cornwallis would pursue quickly to destroy the American Army.
This began the “Race to the Dan”. Greene and Morgan moved rapidly north, destroying boats and ferry crossings with Cornwallis close behind, on occasion only hours behind the retreating Army. Gen. Greene aimed his Army for the Dan River, a wide and important natural barrier near the line dividing North Carolina from Virginia. If he could cross the Dan, he would meet up with a large American force and prevent Cornwallis from crossing.
Greene reached Boyd’s Ferry on the Dan River. On 14 February 1781, he moved his men across the river, using a flotilla of all the boats they could find, carrying men, wagons, supplies, and cannons to safety on the other side. There were no boats left on the North Carolina side of the river for Cornwallis to continue his pursuit.
The Crossing of the Dan was a brilliant success. The American Army would go on to reconquer much of the South, while the British would march on to ultimate defeat at the Battle of Yorktown.
The ceremony had 166 participants from nine States and 75 chapters of descendants of the American Revolution.
Participating from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter based in Winchester were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Art LaFlam, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Jim Simmons. Additional participants included dual members Ken Bonner, Charles James, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler. Pictured are the participating members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 19th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 19:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- “Chaos Walking”
First Tech Bytes 2021 talk focuses on social media operations security
Voya Financial Chief Security Architect Rich Wickersham will be presenting a free online presentation “Social Media OPSEC, Targeting Analysis and Countermeasures” 6-8 p.m. March 1. His talk will review the continuing need for employee and corporate operations security (OPSEC) on social media platforms, focusing on LinkedIn.
Wickersham has more than 20 years of experience designing, implementing and securing resilient architectures for both public and private organizations. He has held previous leadership roles at AIG, Fannie Mae, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His presentation will focus on threats and attacks in the social media age and measures to counter those threats.
This is the first presentation in the Tech Bytes 2021 series, which is partly funded by a gift from the National Center for Women & Information Technology’s Learning Circles Program designed to attract more women and minorities to the computer science field. Funding is also coming from Delti Phi, LFCC’s chapter of the international technology honor society Epsilon Pi Tau, as an effort to provide networking opportunities to students.
If interested in attending, please contact Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange at mstange@lfcc.edu by 9 a.m. March 1.
Code Ninjas Front Royal to host Parents’ Night Out
Code Ninjas Front Royal will be hosting a Parents’ Night Out this Saturday, February 13, from 6 pm – 9 pm. Parents deserve a night out to celebrate their Valentine’s Day, and the new Code Ninjas provides a great outlet for your children! Drop off your kids at Code Ninjas where they’ll play games, assemble puzzles, build robotics, and more. Once you’ve had a chance to unwind, swing by to pick them up (please) and hear about all the fun they’ve had!
The cost is $35/child. To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the event.
CLICK HERE to learn more and sign up online!
Adoption event and free cat treats available at Winchester SPCA
Sassy, Single, & Ready to Mingle Adoption Event: Adopt a sweetheart for just $24 between Tuesday – Thursday, February 9th – 11th. Come visit us between 10am to 5pm at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
Free cat treats for your Purry Valentine: Thanks to a generous donation, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering a free box of cat treats to all cat owners. Mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane anytime between Tuesday – Friday, 10AM – 5PM, to get your kitty a box of treats. One box per cat. While supplies last.
