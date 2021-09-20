Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States

On 18 September 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Ceremony to commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States. The ceremony was conducted by the Shenandoah Christian Alliance (SCA) at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. The event was a celebration of the signing of the Constitution on 17 September 1787 at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prior to the Revolutionary War, each State had its own Constitution. After the war ended, the States united together to set up a federal government under the Articles of Confederation. The articles turned out to be a weak system of government and this needed to be changed. A convention was convened in May 1787 with 55 delegates from 12 States participating in the development of a government with three branches, Legislative, Executive, and Judicial complete with a system of checks and balances.

Rhode Island did not send delegates, as they believed there was too much emphasis on a strong federal government. Gouverneur Morris of New York was called upon to chair a committee to prepare a document for the consideration of the convention for ratification by the States. James Madison was the primary author of the document that was accepted by the delegates as the Constitution of the new Republic.

On 17 September, 38 of the attending delegates signed the document, and it was sent to the 13 States for ratification. Nine states were needed to accept it as the law of the land. Delaware was the first state to ratify, and New Hampshire was the ninth on 21 June 1788.

In 1791, 10 amendments, now known as the Bill of Rights, were ratified to provide clarity on State’s rights and individual freedoms. Since then, 17 additional amendments have been ratified as the law of the land.

After a welcome by Dale Carpenter (portraying George Washington), the CJWII Color Guard presented and posted the colors, followed by a presentation of historic flags by the American Heritage Girls. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by a member of Trail Life Boys, followed by a reading of the opening sentences from the Declaration of Independence and then the Preamble to the Constitution.

The event was emceed by Pastor Alan Morrison. Speakers included the Rt Rev Larry Johnson, Mark Quimby, Kelly O’Neal, John Austin, Pastor Roger Orman, Billy Williams, and Tom Reed.

General Washington called for a firing of a musket salute followed by the playing of Taps. Color Guard members included Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Barry Schwoerer, and Mike St. Jacques.

Historic flag bearers from the American Heritage Girls were Maddie Girard, Charlotte Griffeth, Makinzie Clark, Adelaide Griffeth, and Leiah Clark who marched in procession with the color guard.

The musket squad was comprised of Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St. Jacques, and drummer Doug Hall.