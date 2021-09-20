Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States
On 18 September 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Ceremony to commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States. The ceremony was conducted by the Shenandoah Christian Alliance (SCA) at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. The event was a celebration of the signing of the Constitution on 17 September 1787 at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Prior to the Revolutionary War, each State had its own Constitution. After the war ended, the States united together to set up a federal government under the Articles of Confederation. The articles turned out to be a weak system of government and this needed to be changed. A convention was convened in May 1787 with 55 delegates from 12 States participating in the development of a government with three branches, Legislative, Executive, and Judicial complete with a system of checks and balances.
Rhode Island did not send delegates, as they believed there was too much emphasis on a strong federal government. Gouverneur Morris of New York was called upon to chair a committee to prepare a document for the consideration of the convention for ratification by the States. James Madison was the primary author of the document that was accepted by the delegates as the Constitution of the new Republic.
On 17 September, 38 of the attending delegates signed the document, and it was sent to the 13 States for ratification. Nine states were needed to accept it as the law of the land. Delaware was the first state to ratify, and New Hampshire was the ninth on 21 June 1788.
In 1791, 10 amendments, now known as the Bill of Rights, were ratified to provide clarity on State’s rights and individual freedoms. Since then, 17 additional amendments have been ratified as the law of the land.
After a welcome by Dale Carpenter (portraying George Washington), the CJWII Color Guard presented and posted the colors, followed by a presentation of historic flags by the American Heritage Girls. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by a member of Trail Life Boys, followed by a reading of the opening sentences from the Declaration of Independence and then the Preamble to the Constitution.
The event was emceed by Pastor Alan Morrison. Speakers included the Rt Rev Larry Johnson, Mark Quimby, Kelly O’Neal, John Austin, Pastor Roger Orman, Billy Williams, and Tom Reed.
General Washington called for a firing of a musket salute followed by the playing of Taps. Color Guard members included Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Barry Schwoerer, and Mike St. Jacques.
Historic flag bearers from the American Heritage Girls were Maddie Girard, Charlotte Griffeth, Makinzie Clark, Adelaide Griffeth, and Leiah Clark who marched in procession with the color guard.
The musket squad was comprised of Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St. Jacques, and drummer Doug Hall.
Update: Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Invitational
Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Will Host Our 5th Annual Wildcat Invitational, Tournament of Bands, September 25th, 2021 5 pm-9:00 pm, Warren County High School Football Field, 155 Westminster Drive. Gates Open at 4:30 pm, Admission $10 Adults, $8 Students & Seniors, Children 5 and under are Free.
Area high school bands from Strasburg, Skyline, Hedgesville, Clarke, Sherando, and our Warren County Marching Wildcats will perform. Come out and support our students and all the area bands competing.
A Little About the Band
David Dingess has been the Band Director at Warren County High School Since the fall of 2002. In that time, the band has performed in VA, WV, MD, PA, NY, and SC. During their Marching Band Season, they regularly represent the community in VA, WV, MD, and PA as they compete with their marching band show.
The band has been in constant improvement and is a three-time Virginia Honor Band and serves the community by marching in the Christmas Parade, Festival of Leaves Parade, Performing at the Veterans Day Ceremony, as well as representing our community in the Apple Blossom parade.
Upcoming Activities
The band also is in the middle of a NEW UNIFORM CAMPAIGN. We have been using the same marching uniforms for 20 years and are in desperate need of an upgrade. With the help of the community and fundraisers like this one, we hope to be in new uniforms in 2022. The cost for new uniforms will be in the range of $35,000 dollars, so it is a large endeavor for our group, especially while still competing and travel at a high rate.
Our Calendar is a busy one. Here is a list of upcoming performances for the rest of this calendar year.
October 2 Allegany MD Competition
October 9 Festival of Leaves Parade
October 16 Musselman WV Competition
October 23 Chapter Championships Spring Mills
October 30 STATE MARCHING ASSESSMENT
November 7 {(ACC’s)-Championships} Central Dauphin
November 11 Veteran’s Day
December 4 Christmas Parade
December 11 All District Tryouts
December 19 Christmas Concert
Feb 4-5 All District Band Event Millbrook H.S.
February 22 or 29 All State Tryouts JMU
March 5 or 12 HIGH SCHOOL ASSESSMENT
April 9, 16, or 23 Solo and Ensemble
April 10 Band Spring Concert
April 30 Apple Blossom
Sons of the American Revolution share US Constitution history with local seniors
During Constitution Week, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted presentations on the United States Constitution at three senior living facilities. At each of these facilities, flags were posted and the Pledge of Allegiance recited with the residents. After a prayer, a presentation was made telling of the history of the Constitution.
In 1787, the government was a product of the Articles of Confederation, which proved to be weak and ineffective. A Constitutional Convention was convened in May 1787 with George Washington selected as President. 55 delegates were selected by 12 colonies to participate.
Rhode Island did not want a strong federal government and did not send delegates. On 14 May, opening day, only delegates from Pennsylvania and Virginia were present. It was not until 25 May that a quorum of nine states was in attendance and the process to revise the Articles of Confederation began.
On 30 May, a proposal was adopted to create a federal government consisting of three branches, Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary. The process of writing the document then began with a committee chaired by Gouverneur Morris of New York. The majority of the writing was done by Virginia delegate James Madison, who became known as the “Father of the Constitution”. After four months of discussion and compromise, the document was signed by 38 delegates on 17 September 1787.
Nine states needed to ratify the Constitution for it to become law. Delaware was the first, with New Hampshire the ninth. On 21 June 1788, it became the law of the land. It wasn’t until 29 May 1790 when Rhode Island vote for ratification that all 13 colonies had accepted it.
In 1791, the first 10 Amendments were added as the Bill of Rights to protect the rights of States and freedoms of individuals.
On 13 September, the Sons of the American Revolution were at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal. Dale Corey emceed with Larry Johnson, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Schwetke, and Bill Schwetke assisting in the presentation.
A brief history was given by the compatriots with a reading of the Preamble, an outline of the articles in the document, and the Bill of Rights.
On 14 September, the presentation was given to Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville by compatriots Corey, Daniel, D. Schwetke, and B. Schwetke.
On 15 September it was presented to Greenfield Senior Living Facility in Woodstock by compatriots Corey, Daniel, and Dennis Parmerter.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in dedication ceremony honoring William Wirt Henry
On September 10, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a dedication ceremony at Red Hill, Virginia. A plaque was presented by the Virginia Society to honor William Wirt Henry. The plaque was laid on the grounds of Red Hill, the final home of Patrick Henry.
Participating were members from Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Dan River (DR), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Mason (GM), George Washington (GW), James Monroe (JM), Patrick Henry (PH), Richard Henry Lee (RHL), Thomas Jefferson (TJ) and Thomas Nelson, Jr (TNJ) Chapters.
William was born 1831 at Red Hill, the grandson of Patrick Henry. He was a lawyer, politician, historian and writer. He authored a biography of Patrick Henry and served in both houses of the Virginia General Assembly, was the President of the Virginia Bar Association, the American Historical Association and the Founding President of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution. William eventually became the owner of the plantation and his office was located at the site where the plaque was installed.
President Jeff Thomas emceed the program which was opened with the Virginia State Color Guard led by Commander Ken Bonner presenting the colors. President Thomas gave a presentation on the life of William Wirt Henry. Next, Marshall Henry (a descendant of Patrick Henry) and compatriot Dale Corey unveiled the plaque.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter was represented by Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn and Barry Schwoerer. Dual members present included Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Mike Dennis (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Bill Schwetke (CMM), Doug Schwetke (CMM) and Mike Weyler (CWG). Other compatriots with the color guard were Forrest Crain (FR), Mike Geisinger (DR), Gary Hall (DR), Ken Morris (GM) and Jim Russell (JM).
Constitution Day 2021 event at the Wayside Inn in Middletown, VA on Friday, September 17th
Join Winsome Sears to celebrate the 234th anniversary of our United States Constitution and honor our men and women in the U.S. Military.
LtCol Daniel Gade will pay tribute to the Fallen, music performed by the Steel Peach Band, and a Constitutional Presentation by Bishop Larry Johnson, Liberty Man.
Join the celebration with Winsome Sears and patriots from Frederick, Clarke, Loudoun, Page, Warren, Shenandoah Counties, and Winchester City.
It’s a free event, but please register here.
Oktoberfest in Rappahannock is Back
Wakefield Country Day School is set to host the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest, located on a 12-acre campus in Huntly, on October 2nd from 4-8 pm. All are welcome to attend this family-friendly event, featuring festive live German and Austrian music by the Edelweiss Band. Their style ranges from traditional Biergarten tunes to occasional folk, and Latin vibes.
Food will be available for purchase from a German-inspired bar, dessert, and dinner menu. Featured beer will be a traditional Oktoberfest from Far Gohn Brewing Company of Culpeper, and an Optimal Wit from Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria.
Children of all ages are invited to play in the kinder zone area, available with multiple bounce houses, art and crafts booths, face painting, hair braiding, balloon art, potato sack races, pumpkin rolling contests, musical chairs, and more. The entire event takes place outdoors, and for safety, activities are distanced throughout. A Bavarian costume contest will take place, with the winners being crowned Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest 2021.
Presale tickets are $5 (extended until Monday 9/27 for Royal Examiner readers) and $8 at the door— unless you arrive in full (yes, top to bottom) Bavarian attire, in which case, entry is free! Tickets are available at wcdsva.org/Oktoberfest.
All WCDS events are run by a team of dedicated volunteers dedicated to supporting the student body. Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) is a non-profit, preschool-12th-grade independent school located in serene Huntly, Virginia. Located at 1059 Zachary Taylor Highway in between Front Royal and Flint Hill. Just look for the blue and white flags! The Tapping of the Keg Ceremony begins at 4 pm sharp.
Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Virginia’s Community Colleges hosting 2021 Military and Veterans Education Summit
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in partnership with Virginia’s Community Colleges will host the Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit (VMES) on September 22 and 23, 2021.
The two-day Summit, which will be held as a virtual event this year, will bring together administrators, advisors and faculty members from Virginia’s community and four-year colleges and universities, school officials, government and business leaders and representatives from student veteran organizations. There is no cost to register online and participate in the Summit.
The Summit agenda will include a variety of presentations and panel discussions focusing on student veterans, career planning, educational benefits, opportunities, and community resources with a major focus on promoting advanced manufacturing and technical career pathways in the Commonwealth.
“Military-connected students comprise a growing segment of higher education at Virginia’s community colleges and four-year educational institutions,” said Martina Murray, Director of Education Programs at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “There is a great deal of diversity among these students in demographics and their service backgrounds. This is why it’s so important to develop comprehensive and targeted support services for these unique students.”
“Here in Virginia, we recognize the valuable contributions that our student veterans make to the economic vitality of our state. Our goal is to assure that, together with our partner educational institutions, we can direct them to successful positions in the civilian workforce and especially to jobs in the growing advanced manufacturing and technology sectors,” said Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager.
For more information on the Virtual Virginia Military and Veterans Education Summit, including how to register and participate, please visit vmes.windrosemedia.com or contact Ms. Bobbie Blakely, VMES Chair, at 804.310.0609 or bobbie.blakely@dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About Virginia Community Colleges
Since 1966, Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia. Together,
Virginia’s Community Colleges serve more than 271,000 students each year. For more information, please visit www.vccs.edu.
