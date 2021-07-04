Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the signing of the US Declaration of Independence at the Warren Hertiage Society Museum

Our Nation’s Outstanding SAR Chapter, the Col. James Wood II Chapter, commemorates the signing of the US Declaration of Independence at the Warren Heritage Society Museum.

The entire Declaration was read, then a prayer.

Our forefathers challenged the world’s most powerful nation from which to break free. They were tired of being ruled and having no voice in their own destiny. They were tired of beatings, abuse, executions, starvation, taxation without representation.

Not having the freedom of religion, no right to assemble, corrupt politicians, and it goes on! If they had to fight they would. And they did!

This war claimed a minimum of 25,000 lives. Can we this night name one common soldier who fought, or gave their life?

Forty soldiers are buried at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester. More than 12 in Warren County. Thousands in Virginia, and more in other states.

After fireworks pause to pray for the soldiers who fought and gave their lives that we would be Free. Maybe, tomorrow there will be time to walk through a Cemetery and say, ” thanks, soldier! I’m free because you picked up your musket and fought!” God Bless, the souls of the soldiers who sacrificed that their children, would be free.