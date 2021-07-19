Sons of the American Revolution commemoration ceremony to honor the signing of the Fairfax Resolves

On July 17, 2021, the compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Fairfax Resolves.

The resolves were a set of resolutions adopted in Fairfax County at a convention chaired by George Washington. The document was primarily written by George Mason as a response to Britain’s retaliatory measures against Massachusetts after the Boston Tea Party. They rejected British claims of supreme authority over the American colonies, protesting the actions of the British government contrary to the British constitution. They brought to light that the colonies did not have representation in Parliament nor control over taxation, military forces within their borders, judicial powers or commercial actions. These were adopted and signed on July 18, 1774.

The Fairfax Resolves played a major role in the lead up to the American Revolution in an effort to enforce the rights and independence of the colonies. Washington and Mason called for a general Congress to be convened “for the preservation of our Lives, Liberties and Fortunes”.

The commemoration was held at the Pohick Church, emceed by Dave Cook, President of the Fairfax Resolves Chapter and dual member of CJWII. The onsite color guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves and dual member of CJWII). The guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Marc Robinson (CJWII); Mike Weyler, Governor of Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots (Colonel William Grayson Chapter and dual member of CJWII); Pat Kelly (Thomas Jefferson Chapter); Ken Morris (George Mason Chapter) and Sam Huxsoll (Fairfax Resolves). Attending the commemoration virtually were Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson and Color Guard Commander Mike Dennis, both of whom are dual members of CJWII.