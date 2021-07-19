Connect with us

Sons of the American Revolution commemoration ceremony to honor the signing of the Fairfax Resolves

Published

9 hours ago

on

On July 17, 2021, the compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Fairfax Resolves.

Wreath presentation to honor the Fairfax Resolves. Photo courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

The resolves were a set of resolutions adopted in Fairfax County at a convention chaired by George Washington. The document was primarily written by George Mason as a response to Britain’s retaliatory measures against Massachusetts after the Boston Tea Party. They rejected British claims of supreme authority over the American colonies, protesting the actions of the British government contrary to the British constitution. They brought to light that the colonies did not have representation in Parliament nor control over taxation, military forces within their borders, judicial powers or commercial actions. These were adopted and signed on July 18, 1774.

The Color Guard from left to right: Sam Huxsoll, Paul Christensen, Mike Weyler, Ken Morris, Pat Kelly, Ken Bonner, Marc Robinson, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey and Dave Cook. Photo courtesy of Anita Bonner.


The Fairfax Resolves played a major role in the lead up to the American Revolution in an effort to enforce the rights and independence of the colonies. Washington and Mason called for a general Congress to be convened “for the preservation of our Lives, Liberties and Fortunes”.

The commemoration was held at the Pohick Church, emceed by Dave Cook, President of the Fairfax Resolves Chapter and dual member of CJWII. The onsite color guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner (Fairfax Resolves and dual member of CJWII). The guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Marc Robinson (CJWII); Mike Weyler, Governor of Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots (Colonel William Grayson Chapter and dual member of CJWII); Pat Kelly (Thomas Jefferson Chapter); Ken Morris (George Mason Chapter) and Sam Huxsoll (Fairfax Resolves). Attending the commemoration virtually were Culpeper Minutemen President Charles Jameson and Color Guard Commander Mike Dennis, both of whom are dual members of CJWII.

Members of the CJWII Chapter. Back row from left to right: Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Marc Robinson. Front row from left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Paul Christensen, Mike Weyler, Ken Bonner and Dave Cook.

Reaching Out Now’s Safe at Home Exhibition Games

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 19, 2021

By

Come enjoy a day of community and family fun at the ball field. The Skyline and Warren County Baseball teams will be coming together to play against each other, their coaches, and their families in three exhibition games. The Skyline and Warren County Softball girls will be assisting in the games and helping run events.

Concessions will be available. We will also run a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and provide games and activities for the whole family. Proceeds go to a scholarship for two athletes from Skyline and Warren County High Schools.

Thank you to our sponsors: Department of Social Services, Front Royal Cardinals, Target, and Warren Coalition.

Community Events

Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 7th

Published

4 days ago

on

July 15, 2021

By

Waggin’ for Dragons, one of the region’s biggest fundraisers is back and bigger than ever thanks to a partnership between the United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and Humane Society of Warren County. This semi-annual fundraising event draws teams of 20+ to race along the Shenandoah River in traditional dragon boats.

Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 20 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.

Photos courtesy of Humane Society of Warren County

Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.


Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 7th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Live music, food, drinks, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!

Spectators are welcome to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $2,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.

The roster for the 2021 event includes “Legally High” from the High Knob Neighborhood, “Law Dogs” made up of members of the Front Royal Police Department and the “Coldwell Banker Blue Crew” among others. With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons, and follow the event Facebook page or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.

Community Events

2021 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade

Published

5 days ago

on

July 14, 2021

By

Royal Examiner’s cameras were there… if you missed it or want to see it again, watch it here. RoyalExaminer.com – your source for LOCAL news and events!

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution participate in presentations for Colonial Kids Day

Published

5 days ago

on

July 14, 2021

By

On July 10, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in two historical presentations. They were present for Clarke County Colonial Kids Day. This was held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Virginia. This is a historic mill build around 1785 by General Daniel Morgan and Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Burwell. It is a working mill with annual events sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association.

A group photo of participants. Front row from left to right: Jim Simmons, Bella Vaughn, Sophie Vaughn and Anne Simmons. Second row from left to right: Will Reynolds, Mike St. Jacques, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Paul Christensen. Third row from left to right: Marlyn Keesecker and Marty Keesecker. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

This year, the CJWII Chapter provided demonstrations by Thomas “Chip” Daniel” in flag folding and by Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel, Will Reynolds and Mike St. Jacques in musket firing. Barry Schwoerer and his grandson Jacob Schwoerer showed how to make cartridges for colonial era muskets. Chip Daniel, Will Reynolds and Mike St. Jacques provided information on flags from the colonial era and displayed posters made by Clarke County 4th graders who participated in the Sons of the American Revolution annual poster contest. Marty Keesecker, President of the General Adam Stephens Chapter, West Virginia along with his wife Marlyn and assistance from their granddaughters Bella and Sophie Vaughn demonstrated children’s games from the colonial era.

Jacob and Barry Schwoerer demonstrating the making of cartridges.


The French and Indian War Foundation and Mercer’s Company were present to provide drill demonstrations, a campsite and musket drills. Participating for the chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Paul Christensen, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer and Jim Simmons with dual member Marty Keesecker. Marlyn Keesecker and Anne Simmons from the DAR assisted with the program.

A display of the posters from the poster contest.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 16th

Published

6 days ago

on

July 13, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 16:

• Daily: 3:25, 6:00 & 8:55
Rated PG-13 | Run Time: 2 hour 23 min

• Daily: 3:20, 6:05 & 8:45
Rated PG-13 | Run Time: 2 hour 15 min


• Daily: 3:35, 6:15 & 8:40
Rated PG | Run Time: 1 hour 47 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”
  • “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
  • “Jungle Cruise”
Community Events

Stephens City Baseball Club to host tryouts, searching for experienced managers and coaches

Published

1 week ago

on

July 12, 2021

By

Stephens City Baseball Club (SCBC) is an up-and-coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Valley region. Based in Stephens City, VA, their goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. The Spartans teams will host open tryouts on July 13 for 14U, July 15 for 13U, and July 16 for 11U/12U.

All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun and safe team environment are encouraged to participate in these tryouts. Stephens City Baseball Club is also seeking interest for players 8U through 12U. Interested players can inquire through the SCBC website under “Try-Outs”.

What – Stephens City Baseball Club tryouts for 12U, 13U, and 14U aged players and Interest Request for 8U, 9U, and 10U baseball players.

When/Where –


14U Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – 6 PM
Gertrude E. Miller Park, 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630 – Champions 53 Field

13U Thursday, July 15, 2021 – 6 PM
Gertrude E. Miller Park, 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630 – Champions 53 Field

12U/11U Friday, July 16, 2021 – 6 PM
Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Circle, Stephens City VA 22655 – Field 2

8U-10U Location and Date TBA

Who – Dedicated and hardworking ballplayers who are looking to be part of a competitive, growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area. Pitching experience is preferred, but not required. * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2022.

Register – If interested, please complete the tryout form available at http://stephenscitybaseball.club If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact them at info@stephenscitybaseball.club for additional dates and times.

