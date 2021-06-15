Sons of the American Revolution conduct Flag Retirement Ceremony

On June 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony in conjunction with the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony is a formal disposal of worn American Flags.

Dale Corey opened the ceremony with a welcome and a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution is and the primary goals and objectives of the organization. The primary goal is to preserve the memory of the colonial era through educational, historic and patriotic means. One of these is the formal disposal of the flag.

Dan Hesse provide chaplain duties, with the CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors to begin the ceremony. A ceremonial flag is honored with the following tribute:

“Compatriots, we have presented here this flag of our country which has been inspected and condemned as unserviceable. It reached it’s present state in a proper service of tribute, memory and love. A flag may be a flimsy bit of printed gauze, or a beautiful banner of finest silk. Its intrinsic value may be trifling or great; but its real value is beyond price, for it is a precious symbol of all that we have worked for and lived for, and died for a free nation of free men, true to the faith of the past, devoted to the ideals and practice of justice, freedom and democracy. Let this faded flag of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and its place be taken by a bright new flag of the same size and kind.”

The flag was then presented to CJWII Chapter President Marc Robinson and taken to the fire pit to be properly destroyed with assistance from Quartermaster Erick Moore. Participants in the ceremony were then called forward to assist in the retirement of worn flags. Participating for the chapter were President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn and Nathan Poe.