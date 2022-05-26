Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution conduct medal presentation ceremony
On May 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, with support from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter, conducted a medal presentation ceremony in Leesburg, Virginia. They presented a Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal to Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kecia Brown for her outstanding support of the SAR program in supporting the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.
As we get closer to this event, plans are being made to commemorate numerous events from that war on the 250th anniversary of each. Planning and informing the public of this important anniversary are the beginning of the actual celebrations to be held. Ms. Brown has been a strong supporter of the SAR and partners with us at every opportunity.
The ceremony was conducted after a DAR dedication ceremony of a white oak tree that had been propagated at Mount Vernon and transplanted to Morven Park, Leesburg. A brass plaque has been forged and will be placed at the base of the tree by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter. Dale Corey and Brett Osborn conducted the ceremony and presented the Bronze medal to Ms. Brown, while the color guard combined from three chapters of the SAR stood in honor of the accolade.
From the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Brett Osborn. From Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer. Representing Fairfax Resolves Chapter were Dave Cook and Jim Cordes.
Community Events
House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd
The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.
The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!
If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.
Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.
- BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
- YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: L&T”
Community Events
Winchester SPCA is celebrating Adopt a Cat Month
June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long!
Stop in at our adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, Tuesday – Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or kitten for just $40. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box.
For more information, call 540-662-8616 or visit our website: www.winchesterspca.org.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Friday, June 3rd
- 5:00PM – Cardinals Game @ Bing Crosby stadium. Join Samuels Public Librarians Miss Michal and Miss Pat as we team up with the Front Royal Cardinals. Learn about the Summer Reading Program and win prizes! Will you recognize us? We may look different.
Saturday, June 4th
- 11:00 AM – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party. Celebrate your latest achievements in our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a private event; all attendees must be invited through the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Monday, June 6th
- Summer Reading Program begins for the whole family. Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities with our Summer Reading Program. Get your feet wet and read books of your choice to win prizes! Join us throughout the summer for an assortment of program celebrations which feature magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo! Registration required.
- 10AM – 12PM – Spin the wheel and get prizes as you sign up!
- 12PM – 2PM – 3D printer demonstrations!
- 2PM – 4PM – Hand & Face Painting!
- 6:00 PM – Magic Show by Peter Wood, Collector of the Impossible. Wood’s incredible magic show includes a medley of mysterious magical objects that have been used in magic shows throughout history. He will use these wonderful devices, his “collection of the impossible” to delight and mystify children and adults alike! Children and teens will leave the show with a renewed interest in mechanical objects, history and…magic!
Tuesday, June 7th
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Springtime Pigments! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 8th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Warren Reads Program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Warren Reads program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office! For children aged 3 1/2 to 5. Registration required.
Friday, June 10th
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails: Creek Critters at Burrell Brooks Park. Meet the librarians of Samuels Library and the wonderful ladies of Parks and Rec at the shelter to explore the fascinating world of critters that live in and by the creek! Be sure to bring water shoes. Registration required. For ages 2-5 years old.
Saturday, June 11th
- 11:00 AM – Storybook Walk at Eastham Park. Join us as we celebrate the new Story Walk book, Nobody Likes a Goblin by beloved local author Ben Hatke! The author himself will be joining us for a reading as well as a talk on his “3 Secrets of Visual Storytelling“. He will offer books for sale and a special book signing.
Monday, June 13th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 14th
- 3:30 – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Programming a Maze! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 15th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! Registration required.
Thursday, June 16th
- 2:00 PM – Dance Program presented by Dancing by His Grace. School may be out, but reading is ALWAYS in! Join Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble for “Childhood Songs”. See a few storybook songs come to life, have a Q & A with the dancers, and make your own storybook ballet with the guidance of Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Elementary age and up.
Friday, June 17th
- 2:00 PM – Family Sing Along & Rounds. Join Ms. Rose in the garden as we learn to sing some old and new classic songs together! We’ll start with a brief singing tutorial, followed by some familiar songs. We’ll wrap things up with learning how to sing a few rounds! All ages are welcome. Children under 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. Registration preferred.
Saturday, June 18th
- 11:00 AM – Family Hiking Program. Spending time on the trail offers a world of opportunity for family outings and vacations. Susan Tschirhart, a local hiking expert, will review tips and ideas to plan and implement hikes that engage and stimulate children’s interest in the natural world. List of local family friendly trails and tips will be provided.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 21st
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Kinetic Dough. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, June 22nd
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, June 23rd
- 11:00AM – Dance Program. Come explore Music and Movement with Dancing by His Grace Classical Ballet’s Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Sing, dance, explore musical instruments, and have fun putting them all together! Learn about Composer Camille Saint Saen and his beautiful “Carnival of the Animals” while dancing like the fish in the aquarium, or the swans on the lake, or maybe the elephant in the circus! Come one, come all, and have some fun! For ages 3 to 8 years old.
Friday, June 24th
- 11:00AM – Pirates: Lost at Sea by Tale Wise. Set sail with us on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost… at sea! Throughout the story, we’ll explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more! Volunteers from the audience will help us conduct several hands-on science experiments that ‘ARRR’ sure to amaze you! For the whole family!
Monday, June 27th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 28th
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is making a Sun Dial! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, June 29th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Community Events
Lifeguards sought to allow Community Pool to Open on schedule Memorial Day weekend; Splash Pad opens May 28
Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool 2022 Opening:
Due to insufficient staffing, the Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool is unable to open as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022 through Monday, May 30, 2022. The pool is scheduled to open for its regular season, Monday, June 6, 2022. We will continue our efforts to obtain more staff and reevaluate the season opening prior to that date.
If you are interested in applying for a lifeguard position, please contact us at 540-635-1021 or visit www.warrencountyva.net/employment-opportunities to complete an application online.
Please continue to check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates, as we will send out more information in June.
Warren County Splash Pad 2022 Opening:
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will open for the 2022 season, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Please review the rules and regulations posted at the site before using the Splash Pad.
The Splash Pad is located behind the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 200 East 8th Street, in the Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Park.
The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (weather permitting). Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-7750.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Oceans of Possibilities: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 6th to August 13th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Tiny Art Gallery
During the course of our Adult Summer Reading program, starting on Monday, June 6th, Samuels Library will become a gallery for tiny art! See small canvasses displayed around the library, and add to the collection yourself! You can pick up a kit consisting of a tiny canvas and paints at the adult reference desk to take home, paint, and submit for display in our gallery. There will also be a workshop to make these art pieces together at the library on Saturday, June 18th at 2pm.
Computer Basics
In-Person. Looking to navigate the digital world, but have no idea where to start? Join us Tuesday, June 7th at 2pm for a very basic, introductory computer class on how to use a Windows PC.
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, June 8th at 6pm.
Adaptogenic Herbs: The nourishing lifestyle herbs that are for EVERYONE!
Virtual. Join us Thursday, June 9th at 6:30pm with local herbalist Cadyn Speziale as she discusses the basic principles of the increasingly popular adaptogenic herbs: what are adaptogens, how can they enrich and benefit the lives of ANYONE (seriously, anyone!), spotlights on some herbs that fall under this notable category, and some fun and delicious ways to incorporate them into our daily routines. Cadyn Speziale has woven her background in art and design with a lifelong passion for herbs and wellness into Immortal Mountain, the business she co-founded with her husband in 2012. Drawing from both her years of hands-on experience and formal education in herbalism, Cadyn revels in sharing with her children and others the joys of identifying, harvesting, and preparing herbs for everyday use.
Basics of Tree Identification
In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 11th at 10am for a presentation by Mary Olien, who will then lead the group on a Tree ID walk for a fun and interactive experience with our variety of trees both at the library and the park. For Mary Olien, horticulture and education have been the centerpiece of her career. With degrees in horticulture and experience teaching in schools and public gardens, Mary had the background and expertise that led to leadership roles in education at the State Arboretum of Virginia at Blandy and in management at Green Spring Gardens. Today she guides Green Spring Gardens, five nature centers, two historic sites and a historic farm as operations branch manager Resource Management Division; however, she is always excited to help others learn.
Adult Summer Reading Movie Night
In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 11th at 2pm for an interactive movie viewing of the Princess Bride! Participate for a chance to win prizes, and feel free to dress up as your favorite characters.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, June 13th at 6pm for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June, we will be discussing The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, June 15th at 10am. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Adult Summer Reading Craft: Tiny Art
In-Person. Join us Saturday, June 18th at 2pm for an art workshop for our upcoming tiny art gallery! Collect your kit of a tiny canvas and paints from the adult reference desk, and then come by during our workshop to paint a tiny art piece, or paint your piece at home and submit it to be displayed around the library!
Library closing
Due to the Juneteenth holiday the Library will be closed Monday, June 20th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, June 21st.
Fishing on the Shenandoah River
In-person. Join us on Saturday, June 25 at 10am for this presentation from Herschel Finch, which will provide introductory information on the best fishing spots, fishing equipment and techniques, lures, river safety, and more. Participants will be able to practice fly fishing techniques with special training equipment and actual rods. This presentation is appropriate for all beginners, including youth and adults. The Shenandoah River offers incredible opportunities for recreation, including fishing. Fishing allows you the serenity of the river, while providing a sporting challenge. Herschel is a local conversation champaign for clean water in our watershed. He is Conservation Chairman-Izaak Walton League of America, Warren Co. Virginia Chapter, Conservation Chairman-Potomac River Smallmouth Club, and a member of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee for Front Royal.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, June 25th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
