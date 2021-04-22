Sons of the American Revolution conduct Patriots Day commemoration at Commonwealth Senior Living

On April 19, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted Patriots Day Commemoration at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility. This date is honored to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the first shots fired in the American Revolutionary War at the Battles of Lexington, Concord and Menotomy Massachusetts on April 19, 1775.

After the French and Indian War, Great Britain enacted several measures to raise revenue from the 13 colonies to help pay for that war. This created a great deal of resentment among the colonists. The Boston Massacre in 1770, and the Boston Tea Party in 1773, resulted in King George declaring Massachusetts in a state of rebellion.

On April 18, 1775, Dr. Joseph Warren (namesake of Warren County), a member of the Sons of Liberty, found that the British were sending a contingent of Marines to Concord to capture powder and arms from the local armory. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn residents of the British march. The two took different routes, meeting in Lexington. It was here they met revolutionary leaders Samuel Adams and John Hancock, warning them to flee and then set out for Concord. On the way, they met Samuel Prescott (a third rider). Prescott made it to Concord, Dawes was thrown from his horse and returned to Lexington with Revere being captured by a British patrol.

On April 19, 700+ British troops arrived in Lexington and met 77 minutemen on the town green. An unknown fired a shot, which in turn caused several British volleys. When the smoke cleared, eight militiamen were dead with nine wounded. Only one redcoat was injured. The British then continued on to Concord where they found the majority of the equipment had been relocated. They then began to burn what they did find causing a fire that got out of control. Hundreds of militiamen seeing the smoke ran to the defense of the town. As they came to Concor’s North Bridge, they were met by a contingent of British soldiers. The British fired first but fell back when the colonists returned fire. This became known as the “shot heard ’round the world”.

When the British began the 18 mile return march to Boston, they found 2,000 minutemen shooting at them from cover along the route. Upon reaching Lexington, the British were reinforced and continued to retreat. The colonists stayed with them into Menotomy where some of the fiercest fighting ensued. By the time they had reached Boston, over 3,500 minutemen had joined in what had become the first battle of the War for Independence. These battles proved that the American colonies could fight and stand up to the strongest Army in the world at that time.

In 1894, Massachusetts Governor Greenhalge proclaimed Patriots Day, April 19, as a holiday. It was followed in 1907 by Maine. Currently four states, Massachusetts, Maine, Wisconsin and Connecticut, recognize this date as a school holiday.

For this event, Dale Corey was the emcee with Larry Johnson providing chaplain duties. Both of these compatriots provided presentations on the SAR and Patriots Day to the seniors at the facility. They were supported by Doug Hall and Allan Phillips as flag bearers.