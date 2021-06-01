Connect with us

Sons of the American Revolution hold a Memorial Day program at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility

Published

2 hours ago

on

On May 27, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) presented a Memorial Day Program to the residents of the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Dale Corey provided opening remarks and provided a brief outline of the goals and objectives of the SAR.

From left to right: Bill Schwetke, Dale Corey, Doug Hall and Chip Daniel. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

Founded in 1889, it’s main purpose is to promote American Heritage. The main objective was to have a fraternal and civic society to salute those men and women who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor during the American Revolutionary War. This is accomplished through patriotic, historical and educational activities and programs which perpetuate the memory of the men and women who achieved independence from Great Britain.

Bill Schwetke provided an invocation and benediction, as well as making a presentation on the significance of Memorial Day in honoring those who gave their lives while serving the country.


Doug Hall and Thomas “Chip” Daniel each provided supporting presentations to the seniors about what this day means to them.

From left to right: Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Chip Daniel and Bill Schwetke.

This week's showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 4th

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 1, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 4:

• Friday: 6:10 & 8:35
• Sat & Sun: 3:40, 6:10 & 8:35
• Mon – Thurs: 7:15
Rated PG-13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:05 & 8:25
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 6:05 & 8:25
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 27 min



• Friday: 6:00 & 8:30
• Sat & Sun: 3:20, 6:00 & 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 53 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “In The Heights”
  • “Peter Rabbit 2”
  • “F9The Fast Saga”
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association to host annual GardenFest at Belle Grove Plantation on Saturday, June 5

Published

6 days ago

on

May 26, 2021

By

The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) and Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will hold its annual GardenFest on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. sharp and will continue until 3:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Tours of Belle Grove’s historic Manor House will be $5 for visitors 12 and older and offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardeners will also give free guided tours of Belle Grove’s Teaching Garden.

GardenFest 2019 (photo by David Look)

The highlight of GardenFest is the VCE Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale. This annual fundraiser supports the educational programs offered by the Master Gardeners throughout the year. The plant sale area will be doubled so there is ample space to safely shop. All plants will be priced at $5 and a list of plants for sale will be shared at Facebook.com/NSVMGA later this month. More information for those and former years’ plants, may be found online. Cash and credit cards are accepted. The plant sale is a great place to find Shenandoah Valley & Virginia native plants, plants for beneficial pollinators, unique trees and shrubs, as well as vegetables and herbs. Garden wagons will be available to transport purchased plants to vehicles and Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about plants and gardening.

Vendor speaking with a customer at the 2019 GardenFest (photo by Suzanne Boag)


Throughout the day, VCE Master Gardener education booths, unique vendors, informative non-profits, wildlife rescues, children’s activities, and “Secondhand Rose,” a Rummage sale for gardening and household items will be available.

Food and beverage vending will be provided by the Frederick County 4-H Eggs n’ Ears selling pre-package snacks. Vendor booths include: Blue Ridge Gardens, Candy’s Soap & Sea Bath, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Native Perennials, Poverty Ridge Alpacas, Seven Bends Nursery, West Virginia Broom Barn; as well as non-profits: North Mountain Rescue, Valley Wildlife Care, Virginia Gourd Society, Virginia Master Naturalists.

Children’s activities will include herb-scented clay, scent-matching games, the opportunity to grow plant people and plants, as well as educational information on Spotted Lanternfly.

Master Gardener Cathy Dickey speaks with GardenFest customers about plant care (photo by Stacey Morgan Smith)

“After a year away from face-to-face interaction with our communities, GardenFest is the perfect opportunity for us to get together with them again. Our volunteers work all year for this event because we know how much people enjoy attending, and we are looking forward to answering gardening questions and talking about our program in person,” said Stacey Smith, the Master Gardeners’ unit Volunteer Coordinator.

ABOUT NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY MASTER GARDENER ASSOCIATION (NSVMGA)

The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association supports its members—Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers serving the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. VCE Master Gardener Volunteers are educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management, education, and training. They continue their education each year to stay up to date on current issues and recommendations for home gardeners. Since 1993, they have coordinated educational events, projects, help desks and info booths, and gardening speakers throughout NSVMGA’s five-county area. They also teach horticulture to children, through a Junior Master Gardener Program and an annual memorial scholarship to area high-school students. GardenFest is the major fundraiser for NSVMGA. More information is available at nsvmga.org or facebook.com/NSVMGA/.

ABOUT BELLE GROVE

Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. Its grounds and gardens were designed and donated by The Garden Club of Virginia and are tended by dedicated volunteers with guidance from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners. Belle Grove’s Teaching Garden contains useful and beautiful plants typical of those used by the Hite family in the early 19th century and it will be available for touring during GardenFest. Belle Grove is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81, one exit north of the I-66 interchange). More information is available at bellegrove.org or facebook.com/bellegrove.

Belle Grove Plantation to resume offering Manor House tours daily, summer and fall events planned

Published

6 days ago

on

May 26, 2021

By

Starting Tuesday, June 1, Belle Grove Plantation will resume offering Manor House tours daily. The property, including the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (containing the Museum Shop and exhibits) is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Manor Hour tours are offered hourly and begin at :15 past the hour. Each tour is limited to ten guests and admission is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask on the property.

This summer, Belle Grove is participating in the Blue Star Museum program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families from May 15-September 6, 2021. Belle Grove is partnering with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (also a Blue Star Museum) to honor U.S. Navy master diver Carl Brashear in a free online program on Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear, who will discuss his father’s journey to become the first African American to graduate from the Diving & Salvage School and to become a master diver. The major motion picture Men of Honor was based on Carl Brashear’s life. Registration is at bellegrove.org/calendar/brashear.

Belle Grove will host many of its popular events this summer and fall. On Saturday, June 5, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. is GardenFest. Organized by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association, it will feature a plant sale, garden related vendors, rummage sale, expert gardening information, and activities for children. This is a free event and Belle Grove Manor House tours will be discounted to $5 for those 12-years and older that day.

Bluegrass in the Barn with Five of a Kind Bluegrass Band will be held at Belle Grove on Saturday, July 10, 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org and in the Museum Shop. It includes complimentary beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Shaffer’s BBQ food truck will have food for sale.


The Belle Grove Wine Fest (plus!) is scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The “plus!” refers to an expanded number of area wineries, cideries, meaderies, distilleries, and breweries that will be included this year. Gingerfunk Allstars and the Elizabeth Lawrence Band will provide live music all day. Belle Grove is actively seeking vendors for this event and for more information contact info@bellegrove.org.

Belle Grove will again be the site of the U.S. Border Collie Handlers National Sheepdog Finals Tuesday, October 5-Sunday, October 10, 2021. The top-ranking sheep dogs and their handlers will qualify for this event that will crown the North American champion. Tickets are on sale now at www.bellegrove.org and in the Museum Shop.

Executive Director Kristen Laise said, “We are grateful for the support Belle Grove has received during the pandemic, which allows us to safely and seamlessly resume our daily operations and special events. As our community reopens, we look forward to welcoming back our neighbors from near and far for great educational and social activities.”

About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe). Guests are encouraged to check www.bellegrove.org or call 540-869-2028 for updates before planning a visit.

This week's showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 28th

Published

7 days ago

on

May 25, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, May 28:

• Friday: 6:10 & 8:25
• Sat & Sun: 3:40, 6:10 & 8:25
• Mon – Thurs: 7:15
Rated PG-13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:05 & 8:40
• Sat & Sun: 3:35, 6:05 & 8:40
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG-13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 51 min


• Friday: 6:00 & 8:30
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 6:00 & 8:30
• Mon – Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 53 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Spirit Untamed”
  • “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
Warren County Parks & Rec announces hours for Stokes Community Swimming Pool

Published

7 days ago

on

May 25, 2021

By

The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be open for the 2021 Season on Saturday, May 29th and will be open weekends only until June 12th.

The following are the operating hours for the 2021 Season:

  • Monday through Friday:  12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – 6:00 p.m.

The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be open Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 5:30 p.m.

Warren County Splash Pad 2021 Opening

Published

1 week ago

on

May 25, 2021

By

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will be opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.

COVID-19 social distancing requirements will be posted at the Splash Pad, or available at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, (540) 635-7750.

Upcoming Events

Jun
2
Wed
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 2 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
Jun
5
Sat
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where kids[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Backcountry Trailhead. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on our backcountry trails. Discover how uncontrolled overgrowth affects trails, creating unpleasant trail conditions and hindering the hiking[...]
11:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 11:00 am – Jun 6 @ 11:15 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 5 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. New Market Rebels Saturday, June 5th @ 7:00 PM Bing Crosby Stadium FREE Tickets at Visitor’s Center on Main Street
Jun
6
Sun
2:00 pm Art and Mindfulness Workshop: Wi... @ microWave Project
Art and Mindfulness Workshop: Wi... @ microWave Project
Jun 6 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Art and Mindfulness Workshop: Wild Inks @ microWave Project
First Workshop will be on June 6th, 2-4pm with Sarah Hart Morgan and her “Wild Inks” at the Art Nest Studio. Beginning in June join us for some fun, self care art gatherings. Sunday afternoons[...]
5:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 6 @ 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. Staunton Braves Sunday, June 6th @ 5 PM & 7:30 PM Double Header Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun
9
Wed
4:00 pm Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Messy Makers and Art Adventures ... @ microWave Project
Jun 9 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Messy Makers and Art Adventures for Kids @ microWave Project
We are bringing back two of our most popular classes for the month of June, Messy Makers and Art Adventures! Messy Makers returns for the month of June on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm. With the warm weather[...]
7:00 pm Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Jun 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball Game @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Front Royal Cardinals Baseball vs. New Market Rebels Wednesday June 9th @ 7 PM Bing Crosby Stadium