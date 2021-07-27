Sons of the American Revolution honor five American Revolutionary War Patriots

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!

Bad Romance: Fairy Tales

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, August 9th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday August 11th at 6 P.M.

Tails and Tales: DIY Crafts

Join us at the library, Saturday, August 14th at 10:00 AM for a fun morning with a fantasy-themed DIY craft! Create a neat fantasy themed enclosure with lights! Supplies are limited registration required.

Tick Talk

Join the Warren County Lyme and Tick Disease Support Group for a virtual “Tick Talk” via Zoom supported by Samuel’s Public Library on Tuesday, August 17th at 7:00 PM

Disclaimer: Information provided by this support group is presented for informational purposes only. We strive to provide the most up-to-date information to our members. Information provided does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you have a medical problem, please contact your doctor.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Bill Bryson’s A Short History of Nearly Everything. This meeting will be held Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.