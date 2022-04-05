Sons of the American Revolution honor patriot John Holker

On April 2, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking to commemorate the service of John Holker in the struggle for independence. The ceremony was conducted at the Burwell Cemetery, Millwood, Clarke, Virginia.

John Holker was born in Manchester, England. His father, fled to Rouen, France in 1745 and became prominent in French textile manufacturing. John returned to England between 1769 and 1772 to study the British manufacturing processes. In 1777, along with his father, he became involved in assisting American commissioners in Paris to obtain military clothing and supplies. The following year, he was sent to America as a diplomatic representative and observer to the American Revolutionary War effort.

When the French increased their aid to America in 1779, Holker became a key figure in the alliance. General George Washington relied on him for information concerning the French fleet and he became the go between Washington and Admiral D’Estaing. He was further, instrumental in purchasing supplies for the French fleet and horses for General Rochambeau’s French army.

By 1780, Holker had become Consul General for Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. During his time with these States, he become engaged in private business. When the French government was informed of his financial activities, he was asked to observe their prohibition against public officials engaging in trade or resign. He resigned in 1781.

At some time in 1792, he moved his family to the Winchester area. He acquired the home known as Springsbury, near Berryville, Virginia. John Holker, died in 1822 and was buried in the Catholic Cemetery in Winchester. In 1904 his remains were moved to the Old Chapel Cemetery (also known as Burwell Cemetery).

The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey. Attending were Virginia Society SAR 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins and 3rd Vice President Dr Michael Weyler; representing the national society was Surgeon General Dr Ernest Sutton; from Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox; French Society Trustee Pat Kelly and Rich Rattan from the Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America. France was represented by Colonel Aymeric Tardieu De Maleissye, Lieutenant Colonel Alain Abad and Lieutenant Colonel Marc Gilles with their wives. Wreaths and greetings were presented by all of these organizations.

Virginia SAR chapter wreaths were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Colonel James Wood II; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Pat Kelly, Thomas Jefferson; Ken Morris, George Mason; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson and Ken Bonner, Sergeant Major John Champe. The Daughters of the American Revolution chapters were Darcy Mathes, Commonwealth Virginia; Paula Schwoerer, Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill; Kecia Brown, Ketoctin; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill and from West Virginia, Michelle Phillips, Pack Horse Ford. Brett Osborn provided a presentation on the life of John Holker and his contributions to the fight for independence. The Virginia State Color Guard presented the colors and fired a three round musket salute to honor John Holker and his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. In the guard were Commander Brett Osborn, Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Leamon Duncan, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Pat Kelly, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.

After the ceremony, refreshments were provided by Robin Hall, Becky Ebert and Deborah Corey with a presentation of the old chapel and cemetery by Director Bob Randolph. A special thanks is given to Randolph and cemetery caretaker Marcel Bousquet for their support with this event.