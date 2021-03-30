Sons of the American Revolution honors National Vietnam Veterans Day

On March 28, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution with the town of Middletown conducted a Commemoration to honor National Vietnam Veterans Day at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown, VA. The ceremony was held to honor the nine million Americans who served the country during the Vietnam War Era, from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

In 1954, France was disengaging from Indochina. The country was divided into two zones at the 17th parallel. In 1955, President Eisenhower sent military advisors to South Vietnam to train the South Vietnamese Army. In 1956, the French left and the US assumed responsibility for training the forces in the south. It was at that time that the Army Nurse Corps sent members to train Vietnamese women in nursing skills.

In 1959, the first Americans were killed in a guerilla strike at Bien Hoa. It was 1961 when President Kennedy sent 100 Special Forces troops as advisors to South Vietnam. Combat troops were deployed in March 1965. Nine million Americans served during the Vietnam Era, with 2.7 millions serving in Vietnam. Approximately 11,000 military women, nearly all volunteers served in Vietnam. There are 58,279 names etched on the Wall at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. There were 304,000 who were wounded, 1,253 missing in action and 2,500 prisoners of war. Today there are roughly 800,000 surviving veterans of the Vietnam War.

This commemoration honors all who served in the active military, the American Red Cross, Vietnam era contractors, government agencies and volunteer entities during that conflict. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey, with prayers and the national anthem provided by Dan Hesse. Guest speakers included Vietnam Veterans Don Dusenbury, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.

The VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a rifle salute in honor of the event. Wreaths were presented by Marc Robinson, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke, Cat Schwetke and Mayor Charles Harbaugh. Taps was played by Andrew Paul. The Color Guard consisted of Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Don Dusenbury, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke and Barry Schwoerer.