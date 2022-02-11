Sons of the American Revolution participate in a grave marking ceremony honoring Reverend Townshend Dade, Jr.

On February 6, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a grave marking ceremony honoring Reverend Townshend Dade, Jr. The ceremony was cosponsored by the Fairfax Resolves and General William Smallwood Chapters and held at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland.

Reverend Dade was born in 1742 in Stafford, Virginia and was a friend of George Washington who sponsored his ordination. He became the rector of Falls Church and of the Episcopal “Chapel of Ease” in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1773, upon the completion of Christ Church, Reverend Dade became its first rector. He was involved in early revolutionary events. He was one of the 25 signers of the Fairfax Resolves, a set of resolutions adopted in 1774 by the Fairfax Committee written by George Mason to protest Great Britain’s claim of superiority over the American colonies.

In 1778, he resigned and relocated to Loudoun County and eventually to Maryland where he married Polly Simmons. They settled in Montgomery County where they had two children and lived out his life, passing in 1822.

The ceremony was emceed by David Huxsoll, President of Fairfax Resolves, with contributions from compatriots of the Fairfax Resolves and General William Smallwood Chapters. There was a combined color guard from the Virginia and Maryland Societies of the Sons of the American Revolution, led by Ken Bonner. Jeff Thomas, President Virginia Society; Mark Deeds, President of Maryland Society; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America presented wreaths along with seven SAR chapters, five Daughters of the American Revolution chapters and one Children of the American Revolution Society. A 16 man musket team fired a three volley salute to honor the Reverend Dade.

Participants from Virginia in the color guard were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Barry Schwoerer of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Also participating were dual members David Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Forrest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Leamon Duncan (Colonel William Grayson), Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).