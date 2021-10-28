Sons of the American Revolution participate in Flag Retirement Ceremony

On October 25, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution.

The United States Flag Code states “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag. However, one should use common sense making sure the procedure is in good taste and shows no disrespect for the flag. During a burning ceremony, a flag that is worn is presented and verified that it has served and is to be retired with respect and honor. For some ceremonies, the flag is cut up to facilitate the burning. When the blue field is removed, it remains in one piece to show unity of the country.

The emcee for this event was Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter of the DAR. After calling the gathering to order, an invocation was presented and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard presented the colors.

Loudoun Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Joan Whitemer led the singing of God Bless America. The colors were then posted by the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. Flags were presented and then retired followed by the playing of Taps.

Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer.